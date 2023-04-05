SALEM NEWS BOYS INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
ALEX JACKSON
Peabody High Sophomore
Shot Put/Weight Throws
Alex Jackson broke a Peabody High shot put record that had stood for 30 years. He did not lose a meet at dual or state level until the All-State Meet of Champions, advancing to New Englands and Nationals. At New Balance Nationals he competed in two championship events.
Jackson, who is improving as he gains experience, was named Field Athlete of the Meet at not one, but two state competitions. He anchored the shot put relay team that won Division 2 States for the third season in a row, and was the State Freshman/Sophomore champ for the second straight year and named Field Athlete of the Meet. His bests of the season were 54 feet 7 3/4 inches in the shot put and 57-11 3/4 in the weight throw.
No matter the competition that was stronger as he advanced, Jackson always stood out. He won the State Coaches Invitational and was recognized with Field Athlete of the Meet. Nobody was better in his event at the Northeastern Conference Championship Meet, and he went on to place fourth at All-States and 12th overall at New Englands.
"He has extraordinary skill set, especially for a second-year, third-season thrower," said Peabody throwing coach Jay Smith. "Alex improved 15 feet in the shot put from last indoor season, and did it with a new technique going from glider to rotational. He's a brilliant student of his events, knowing how the hips and shoulders work together to create power, something I haven't seen ... especially in a third-year thrower. He'll also do the discus outdoors and eventually the hammer, which may be his best event."
At the USATF New England Scholastic Weight Throw Champions, Jackson was third, and qualified for the Championship Division in both shot put and weight throw at New Balance Nationals.
Named Tanners' MVP and All-Conference, Jackson wants to continue his track and field career at next level and study sports medicine. He has a 3.0 GPA and said his coaches have had the biggest influence.
The Team
CALLUM BROWN
St. John's Prep Senior
Long Jump/High Jump/High Hurdles
Catholic Conference high jump champ and took third in long jump with best leaps of the season ... Took third at Division 1 States in that event ... State Relays high jump winner, tying school record in the process... Team Pentathlon champion ... Personal record high jump was 6-foot-4, long jump 21-1, and high hurdles time of 8.17 seconds ... New Balance National qualifier in high jump and shuttle hurdles relay ... Undecided but definitely plans to go to college ... Said teammate Drew McStay really got him into track.
WILLIAM CONKLIN
Danvers Sophomore
Distance
Won Freshman/Sophomore 2-mile ... Placed third at NEC Championship Meet in 9:56.62 ... Took 20th at MSTCA qualifier meet ... Clocked 4:43.95 mile for seventh placed at Division 3 States in 2-mile at 9:59.77 ... Top Performer Award for Falcons ... Best race was at Northeastern Conference Championship with personal record time ... Weighted GPA is 94.83 ... Wants to run competitively at a Division 1 college.
SHAUN CONRAD
Peabody Senior
300/600/Relays
Tanner captain had two personal record times in the 300 at NEC championship and in the 400 as member of SMR at New Balance Nationals ... Received Tanner Award ... 300 meter race at conference meet was his best, with a big PR to place second and came back for 4x400 relay to make up a big gap for first place finish ... All-Conference ... Ran on 4x200 relay at All-States ... Set another best in 400 for SMR relay team at New Balance Nationals ... Has 3.64 GPA and ranked 78 out of 404 in class ... Plans to major in physical therapy and has narrowed college choice down to two schools.
HARRISON CURTIS
Marblehead Senior
55 Meter/3004x200 Relay
Won NEC Championship in the 300 ... Took first at Division 3 States in 37.09 ... Lead leg of school record breaking relay (1:33.60) that was second at NEC Championship, won Coaches Invitational, and 10th at All-State Meet of Champions ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Best 55 time was 6.88 seconds, placing sixth at NEC Championship ... Has 4.3 grade point average and plans to walk-on to a college track team.
RYAN DUNLEAVY
Beverly Senior
600/Relay
Member of undefeated 4x400 relay that posted best time of 3:39.03 ... 8-1 record in dual meets, losing only once in the 600 ... Personal record time of 1:27.33, a 7-second improvement from last year ... 54 second split in 4x400 relay ... Pivotal role running lead leg of relay in the Peabody meet when he established a lead for Panthers with 54 second split ... Captain was NEC all-star ... Three-sport athlete does cross country, indoor track, and tennis ... Received Coaches Award ... Plans to study government or international relations in college ... Ranked No. 2 in class with 4.82 GPA.
JUSTIN FRANCO
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Relays
Was the 200 meter winner in NEC Championship and named All Conference .... Fifth at Division 2 States ... Placed 21st at All-State Meet of Champions ... Unbeaten in league ... National qualifier in 60 meters, 4x200, and SMR ... Advanced to semifinals at New Balance Nationals in Rising Star division ... Third all-time in school history in both 55 and 60 meters ... Captain's personal record 200 time was 22.87, 55 meter 6.62, and 7.09 for 60 ... Ran 21.04 split on school record setting 4x200 relay at nationals ... Best performances were making top 24 at nationals in 60 meter dash, and 22.87 time in 200 meter at Boston University Valentine's Meet.
CLARK GLIDDEN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Distance/Relay
After a strong cross country season, Glidden made the adjustment to indoor track with ease ... Dropped 15 seconds off previous best mile time to earn new PB at 4:39 ... Took fourth at Cape Ann League Open and seventh at Division 5 States ... Best individual race was at states at the Reggie Lewis Center, with seventh place out of 32 runners to medal ... Plans to continue cross country and track career in college ... Has 3.6 GPA.
ISAAC GROSS
Marblehead Junior
Distance
Named All Northeastern Conference ... League mile champion ... Personal best mile time was 4:35 ... Top time in the 2-mile was 9:48 ... Was sixth at Division 3 States ... Finished seventh in mile at Small Schools Coaches Invitational ... Also an NEC All Conference and Salem New All-Star this year in cross country ... Plans to run in college.
COLIN HANSEN
Ipswich Senior
300/600/4x400 Relay
Set new school 300 record in 35.38 ... Also had best 600 mark in 1:22.87 ... Runner-up at Division 5 States 300 and won 600 at that meet ... Was 300 champion at CAL Open and is the meet record holder ... Undefeated in both events in CAL Baker division ... Best performance of season was breaking 600 record ... Going to Springfield College to major in sports management with minor in coaching ... Will run track at collegiate level ... Has 3.25 GPA.
COOPER JOHNSON
St. John's Prep Senior
Sprints/Relays
Captain from Reading was member of school record 4x200 relay, which finished third at New Balance Nationals Rising Stars division ... Member of second place Shuttle Dash team at Division 1 State Relays that set new school record ... Competed on 4x200 relay won Division 1 state championship and was third in Meet of Champions .... Best performance was anchoring 4x200 that posted record setting time of 1:30.18 ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and is uncommitted for college.
MYHAYLO KRYGIN
Beverly Senior
Middle Distance/4x400 Relay
Northeastern Conference all-star ... Captain very versatile, taking part in events from 1000 to 2-mile and was a key member of BHS relay ... Personal record 1000 time of 2:37.33 was only 3/10ths shy of qualifying for New Balance Nationals ... Second in scoring for Panthers with 53 points ... Anchor leg of 4x400 relay ... Undefeated in dual meet season ... Received Coaches Award ... Has 3.5 GPA and plans to continue running in college ... Said former captain Liam Ouellette made him take track more seriously.
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Senior
Distance
Has had an amazing three-season track career for Eagles ... Broke school 2-mile record previously set by Dan Foley 40 years ago with a time of 9:01 ... Named Catholic Conference Outstanding Runner ... Won league's mile title ... Finished second at Meet of Champions in the 2-mile ... Qualified for both events for New Balance Nationals ... Salem News Cross Country Runner of Year ... Committed to run at University of Michigan.
CHRIS MCDONOUGH
St. John's Prep Senior
Sprints/Relay
Catholic Conference champ in 55 meter and named conference MVP ... Captain set school records for both 55, shuttle dash relay, and 4x200 ... Fourth at Division 1 States and fourth at All-State Meet of Champions 55 meter race .... New Balance Nationals qualifier in 60 meter and 4x200 relay ... Best times were 6.49 in 55 meter, 7.03 for 60 meter, 22.55 time in 200, and 21 feet 2 inches in long jump ... Best performance was in 55 meters ... Carries 4.13 GPA.
DREW MCSTAY
St. John's Prep Senior
High Jump/55 Meter
Catholic Conference champion with 6-foot-5 jump in the high jump ... Won Division 1 States in the event ... State Relays champ in high jump, tying school record ... New Balance Nationals qualifier ... Best 55 time of 6.95 seconds ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Will attend Middlebury College and continue to pursue track and field career ... Carries 4.4 grade point average.
NATHAN MOLINA-LOPEZ
Masconomet Junior
55 Meter/Long Jump/High Jump/Relay
Versatile athlete will also do outdoor track this spring for Chieftains ... Best 55 time of 6.63, high jump 5-foot-10 inches, and long jump 20 feet 11 inches... Northeastern Conference long jump champ and chosen All-Conference ... Broke school indoor record for long jump ... Has 3.28 GPA and plans on studying entrepreneurship in college while continuing his track career.
LEO SHERIFF
Beverly Junior
55 High Hurdles/High Jump
NEC All-Conference selection ... Recorded conference best time in both hurdles (8.19 seconds) and high jump (6 feet), winning both events at NEC Championship Meet, Took first in hurdles by a half-second ... Led Panthers in scoring with 88 out of a possible 90 points ... Set new junior class hurdles record.
RYAN THOMPSON
Marblehead Senior
600/1000
Won Division 3 State 600 and placed seventh at All-States Meet of Champions ... Finished second at NEC Championship 600 and third at MSTCA Coaches Invitational Small Schools 1000 ... Best 600 time was 1:24.10 and 2:36.61 in 1000 ... Captain's best race was 600 meter to win Division 3 state championship ... Named Magicians' Top Performer ... Carries 4.2 grade point average.
KEITH TOWNSEND
Ipswich Senior
High Jump/High Hurdles
Won Cape Ann League Open and Division 5 States with 6-foot-4 high jump ... Also Division 5 55 hurdles champion in 8.01 seconds ... Leading scorer for Tigers and undefeated in both events in CAL Baker meets ... Had 50.5 split for 4x400 relay ... Best performance was jumping 6-foot-4 in first attempt at states ... Followed that with more jumps clearing 6-foot-6 ... Looking forward to hitting higher mark in outdoor track ... Has 3.2 grade point average.
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Senior Distance
600/1000/Mile/Relay
Northeastern Conference Athlete of Year ... Captain was unbeaten in dual meets ... Won NEC Championship Meet in 1000, mile, and 4x400 relay ... SMR State Relay Champ ... Was 13th at Division 2 States 1000 ... Best 600 time (1:26) 1000 (2:35), and mile 4:22 which is third fastest in school history ... 12th at New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division mile with best time of season ... Team MVP and recipient of Peabody Legacy Award ... Best performance was 4:22 mile at New Balance Nationals ... Committed to Grand Valley State University to continue cross country and track career ... Has 3.7 GPA.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Colin Brown, Jr. Shot Put, Devon Smails, Sr. 55 Meter/4x200, Shane Barker, Sr. 55/4x200, Dan Conant, Jr. 300/4x200, Riley McGoldrick, Jr. Distance.
BISHOP FENWICK: Michael Carter, Jr. Sprints, Gianluca Sestito, Jr. Shot Put/Weight Throw.
DANVERS: Sean Moore, Jr. Distance, Chuck Garlin, Soph. 1000.
ESSEX TECH: Hadden Amico, Soph. Distance; Dan Leblanc, Sr. 55 Meter.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Ben Rich, Soph. Distance/Relays, Jack Creilsen, Soph. Distance/Relays, Isacc Jones, Soph. Hurdles/Relays, McLaren Cook, Jr. Long Jump/Relays.
IPSWICH: Peter Bauman, Sr. Shot Put/55, Tyler Rafferty, Sr. 1000, Elijah Bergner, Sr. 55/High Jump.
MARBLEHEAD: Thomas Carlson, Soph. 55 Meter/4x200, Sebastian Pantzer, Sr. 300/4x200, Gabriel Bayramian, Sr. 1000/4x800, William Cruikshank, Fr. Mile/4x800.
MASCONOMET: Spencer Schaap, Sr. Shot Put.
PEABODY: Brian Stevens, Soph.Sprints/Relays, Patrick Senfuma, Sr. High Jump, Adam Farhat, Sr. Shot Put.
SALEM: Colby Ryan, Sr. Distance.
ST. JOHN'S PREP: Pius Ejindu, Sr. Shot Put, Paul Lovett, Sr. Distance; Dylan Aliberti, Jr. Hurdles/Long Jump/300/ Pentathlon/Relay, Aithan Bezanson, Jr. High Jump/600/Pentathlon.
SWAMPSCOTT: Ethan Gee, S., Shot Put/55 Meter, Szyman Wabno, Sr. 600, Caleb Leopoldo, Jr. Shot Put, Hunter Hersey, Soph. Mile.