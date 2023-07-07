PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JIMMY AYERS
St. John's Prep Senior
Attack
Arguably the greatest player in the long and illustrious history of St. John's Prep lacrosse — which puts him at the forefront of best North Shore boys lacrosse player ever — Ayers capped off a brilliant three-year career in navy-and-white by helping his team capture its third straight Division 1 state championship. He scored a team-high five goals with one assist in that 16-14 comeback triumph over BC High, with the Eagles outscoring their foes 7-1 in the fourth quarter to once again lift the hardware.
Leading his team in scoring for the the third straight season, Ayers led a well-balanced attack with 54 goals, 19 assists and 73 points. He also led St. John's in both goals (11) and points (14) during their five-game postseason run. For his three-year career, the 5-foot-9, 155-pounder finished with 155 goals, 70 assists, and 225 total points. This marks his second straight year winning Salem News Player of the Year honors.
But the future Johns Hopkins Blue Jay's game wasn't all about scoring; far from it. His coaches not only raved about his work in the weight room and in physical fitness testing, but also about his ability to make his teammates better either by setting them up for scoring opportunities, drawing attention away from them, and his unselfish nature. Consider that the Eagles went a combined 58-2 in his three years, including a perfect 14-0 in the playoffs.
A native of Hamilton and the second of Kate and Andy's four children, Ayers was chosen as a US Lacrosse All-American for the second straight year. A Catholic Conference all-star for the third time, he was also picked as the male recipient of the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Year.
The All-Scholastic graduated with a 4.23 grade point average and also won a Division 1 state hockey championship as a junior. He credits his older brother Michael, now a defenseman at Tufts University, of "being a perfect example of what a leader is" and who "puts in maximum effort whenever he's on the field."
THE ALL-STARS
MANNY ALVAREZ SEGEE
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Attack
The 6-foot, 160-pound explosive scorer one again led the Crusaders offensively with a team-leading 52 goals and 82 points ... His 30 assists were second most on the squad ... Chosen as Fenwick's team MVP ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Favorite game was a 7-goal, 2-assist showing in Fenwick's 13-9 win at arch rival St. Mary's of Lynn ... Team captain wrapped up his three-year Fenwick career with big numbers: 140 goals, 88 assists and 228 points ... Moving on to Dean College, where he'll be reunited on the lacrosse field with his older brother Diego.
SAM ANNESE
Marblehead Senior
Defense
Team captain was leader of a defensive unit that held 19 of 22 opponents to single digit goals ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder spearheaded a unit that surrendered a mere 92 goals in 18 regular season contests (5.1 per game) ... Felt his best performance came against Newburyport, a game that helped set the tone defensively for the team the rest of the season ... Had one goal and one assist in his MHS career ... Also a Salem News football all-star ... 3.96 GPA ... Going to the University of Denver ... His grandfather, known as 'Dear Old', has been his biggest influence.
ARMANI BOOTH
Essex Tech Junior
Long stick middie
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder combines physicality with lots of skill and was a menace to opponents at both ends of the field ... Chosen as the Commonwealth Athletic Conference's Most Valuable Player ... Found his scoring touch early in the season and became a true offensive weapon with 30 goals and 23 assists ... Third on the team in goals and points (53) ... Had three goals vs. both Central Catholic and Gloucester ... Named Hawks' team MVP ... Has a 3.7 GPA and wants to continue studying electrical in college ... Also a Salem News hockey all-star.
ROGAN CARDINAL
Pingree Senior
Long stick middie
Captain from Lynnfield had a stellar season, with his favorite performance coming against Phillips Exeter in which the Highlanders gave up just two goals ... The 6-foot-1, 1709-pounder excelled on clears, ground balls, helping to transition the ball up front, and shutting down the best midfielder on any foe they faced ... NEPSAC Male Athlete of the Year ... Will continue to play at Division 1 St. Lawrence University ... Father still plays competitive lacrosse to this day.
JASON CODISPOTI
Swampscott Senior
Midfield
Powered the Big Blue offensively with 37 goals and 53 points ... Chosen as Swampscott's Player of the Year ... Had a season best five goals at Winthrop ... Plans on becoming a full-time electrical apprentice for Cameron Electric in Swampscott ... Graduates with 89 career goals, 28 assists, and 117 total points ... Said his brother Dominic, who played both high football and hockey at Swampscott and who is six years older than him, was a fierce competitor who always inspired him.
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Had one of the greatest seasons in North Shore history ... The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder won the 'Triple Crown' by leading the region in goals (81), assists (50) and points (131) ... Point total was second most all time for one season locally ... First Marblehead player ever chosen a US Lacrosse All-American ... Northeastern Conference Player of the Year ... Team MVP ... Captain scored six times and added four assists in a state quarterfinal win at second ranked Nauset ... Had six or more goals five times, including seven in a win at Lexington ... 3.957 GPA ... Magicians went 50-6 in his three seasons (78-8 including football) ... Going to Avon Old Farms for prep year to play football and lacrosse ... Graduates as Marblehead's all-time leading scorer with 153 goals, 116 assists and 269 points in just three seasons.
CAM DICK
Pingree Senior
Defense
Tied for most caused turnovers on the Highlanders ... Leader of a defensive unit that went 22-2 this spring ... A 6-foot-1, 198-pound difference maker both with his stick and his decisions on defense ... Eastern Independent League all-star ... NEPSAC honorable mention ... Only allowed the man he was defending to score four goals the entire season ... Held a Syracuse University commit without a goal when guarding him ... Heavily influenced by his older brother Tim, who coached him and his defensive teammates on the Pingree sidelines this season ... Going to University of Maryland Baltimore County and will continue his lacrosse career.
TRISTEN DILLON
Masconomet Senior
Long stick middie
Boxford native was one of the most active and physically imposing long poles on the North Shore ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Brought an attacking mentality to the position by getting right up on opposing players and not letting them dodge often ... Won Masconomet Team Award as voted on by his teammates ... Scored seven goals and picked up 15 assists ... Agganis All-Star for lacrosse ... Also a hockey goaltender for the Chieftains ... Excellent student graduated with 4.5 GPA ... Committed to play at Division 1 Clarkson University, where he'll study Medical Engineering.
ELIOT DONOVAN
Ipswich Senior
Attack
Scored 51 goals, nearly double any other Tiger ... Finished with a team-leading 60 points ... Team MVP ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Factored in every one of Ipswich's goals in a 9-8 home triumph over Danvers, scoring seven times and adding two assists ... Buried six goals in a win over arch rival Hamilton-Wenham ... Had five goals vs. Whittier ... Graduates with 94 career goals, 19 assists, and 113 points ... Superb 4.39 GPA ... Headed off to Boston College to major in psychology.
COLBY DUNHAM
Danvers Senior
Midfielder
Scored his 100th career goal this past season in a rainy victory over Essex Tech ... Led Falcons in scoring with 49 goals and 67 assists ... Tied for the team lead in assists with 18 ... Named All-Northeastern Conference ... Had season high 6-goal performance in win over Gloucester ... Scored 11 goals total in two games vs. Fishermen ... Recorded seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) vs. Wakefield ... Team captain won 29 of 51 faceoffs he took ... Attending Plymouth State University to study business and continue his lacrosse career.
CHRIS ESPOSITO
St. John's Prep Senior
FOGO/Midfield
Graduated as one of the program's best ever faceoff men ... Won 258-of-391 draws for the three-time defending Division 1 state champions, an elite 66 percent success rate against top competition ... Selected as a US Lacrosse All-American for his outstanding play ... Could also contribute offensively after a successful faceoff, as evidenced by his eight goals and 20 assists ... Gloucester native was a Catholic Conference all-star ... Twice chosen as Eagles' Player of the Game ... Lost only one of almost 30 faceoffs in overtime victory over La Salle Academy of Rhode Island ... A 4.0 student, he's off to play Division 1 lacrosse at Stony Brook.
FISHER GADBOIS
Essex Tech Junior
Attack
Led the North Shore with 6.25 points per game ... Finished second in the region in goals (79), assists (46) and total points (125) ... Season point total was seventh best all-time in North Shore annals ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year ... Scored seven goals in a game vs. both St. Mary's Lynn and Nashoba ... Tallied six goals in a game on five other occasions ... Career high six assists vs. Northeast Regional ... Danvers native had games of 12 points (vs. Nashoba), 11 points (vs. Northeast) and 10 points (vs. Greater Lowell) in 2023 ... Will take 203 career points (109 goals, 94 assists) into his senior season.
BRAD GRIFFIN
Beverly Junior
Defense
Already a two-time team captain, he finished with 111 ground balls, the best-ever mark for a BHS defenseman ... Also had 52 takeaways ... Relished taking on the other team's best player and figuring out how to slow him down ... Had three goals and five assists ... Won the only faceoff he took, coming with 32 seconds left against Wakefield in a contest where he had 12 GB's and five takeaways ... Named Beverly's Defensive Player of the Year ... Wants to major in photography and journalism while playing Division 1 college lacrosse.
BAXTER JENNINGS
Marblehead Senior
Faceoffs/Midfield
Few players in the state could score off the rush as well as this All-Northeastern Conference selection could after winning a draw, which he did 70 percent of the time ... Smashed his previous career high by scoring 44 goals, third best for the Magicians ... Added a dozen assists for 56 total points, good for fourth on the squad ... Erupted in second round playoff win over Milton with career best six goals and eight points total ... Dished out four assists in state quarterfinal triumph at Nauset ... MHS Unsung Hero ... Was a state champion skier for the third time for Marblehead over the winter ... Graduates with 61 career goals, 14 assists and 75 points.
GAVIN KORNITSKY
St. John's Prep Senior
Goalie
Swampscott resident stepped between the Prep pipes as a first time starter and help steer his club to its third straight state championship ... Made 191 saves ... Finished with a save percentage of 60 percent, allowing fewer than eight goals a game ... Chosen as team MVP ... Finished with 31 saves in the postseason ... Recorded 19 victories ... Terrific student graduated with a 4.25 GPA ... Headed to Northeastern University to study computer science ... Credits ex-SJP goalies Teddy Cullinane and Kaden Quirk for being his biggest influences.
CARTER LARAMIE
Marblehead Senior
Attack
Poured home a career high 51 goals and added 32 helpers for 83 total points, all second best for the Magicians ... The big (6-foot-3, 195-pound) attackman could both overpower defenders with moves to the net and use his athleticism and speed to beat them wide or with dodges ... Had five goals and four assists in a rout of Danvers ... Team captain was a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Finished his career with an even 100 goals to go along with 49 assists for 149 points ... Going to the University of New Hampshire, where he plans on trying out for the club lacrosse team.
JOHNNY LUCAS
Peabody Junior
Long stick middie
Three-season athlete in football, basketball and lax was a difference maker this spring, earning team MVP honors ... Chosen for All-Northeastern Conference ... Opened up his game by jumping up into the play offensively and was rewarded with 33 goals, second best on the team ... Had 40 points, also second for PVMHS ... Had a team-high 110 ground balls ... Had four goals and two helpers against Winthrop ... Carries a 3.6 grade point average and hopes to play college lacrosse ...ill be a two-time captain for the Tanners next season.
FINN MANIACI
Marblehead Senior
Goalie
Led all area goaltenders with 21 wins against just one loss ... All-Northeastern Conference pick for the five-time defending league titlists ... Had best save percentage (.633) among starting goalies on the North Shore ... His 214 total saves placed third overall ... Two-time winner of Magicians' Most Improved Award ... Had 18 saves vs. Winchester and another 17 vs. Newburyport ... Said his best performance was a 16-save showing in the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Nauset — a team that had scored 37 goals in its first two playoff games but was held to nine in this game ... Going to Castleton University to continue his schooling and lacrosse career.
RILEY McCLURE
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Hlghlanders' captain had a monster final season, leading the club in goals (53), assists (36) and total points (89) ... Selected as a US Lacrosse All-American ... Chosen as the Eastern Independent League's Player of the Year ... NEPSAC all-star ... Had 7 goals and 3 assists in a win over St. Paul's ... Finished with 5 goals and 4 assists vs. Dexter ... Won Pingree's Standout Player Award ... Also notched 10 points in win vs. Portsmouth Abbey ... Carries a 3.7 grade point average ... Will continue lacrosse career at Bates College ... Finished with 104 goals and 5 assists for 160 career points.
COLIN McLOY
Pingree Senior
FOGO
One of the top faceoff specialists in prep school lacrosse won 216 of 322 draws, good for a 67 percent success rate ... Chosen as Pingree's team MVP ... All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference and All-Eastern Independent League selection ... Was 14-for-19 on draws against Phillips Andover, the last of those coming with seven seconds left in which he ran downfield and dished off for the game-winning goal right before the buzzer ... Newburyport native scored a goal and added four assists ... Graduated with 3.6 GPA ... Headed to Division 1 Bucknell.
MATT MORROW
St. John's Prep Senior
Midfield
Three-time state champion finished second for the Eagles in both goals (41) and points (50) ... Named a US Lacrosse All-American ... At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he was often bigger than the defenders helplessly trying to prevent him from attacking the net ... Scored three goals ... Team captain from Ipswich was chosen as a Catholic Conference all-star ... Excellent student graduated with 4.4 GPA ... Had 57 career goals ... Will continue his lacrosse career at Wesleyan University.
MASON SIMPSON
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Shifty playmaker with a nose for the net paced the Panthers with a team best 43 goals and 61 points ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... The 6-foot-1, 175-pound team captain had four goals ands three assists in a season opening OT win over Melrose ... Reached the 100 point mark for his career during the season ... Played in Agganis All-Star lacrosse game ... Finished with 86 goals and 26 assists for 112 career points ... Going to Springfield College to major in Exercise Science and continue his lacrosse career for the Pride.
SEAN STEVENS
Pingree Junior
Midfield
Put up 49 goals and 65 points total in just 15 games, having missed seven contests with a shoulder injury ... Was second on the Highlanders in both goals and points while helping them to 22 wins ... Chosen as a Northeast 1 Tournament all-star ... Had a career high eight goals plus two assists in a victory over Portsmouth Abbey ... Takes 62-22-84 career numbers into his senior season ... Will be a member of the University of Vermont Class of 2028 and is ticketed to play lacrosse for the Catamounts.
JAKE VANA
St. John's Prep Junior
Midfield
Has won Division 1 state championships in all three of his seasons playing lacrosse for the Eagles, plus one each in soccer and hockey ... Boxford resident missed the first six games of the season resting up from injuries, yet still finished third on the squad in scoring (22 goals, 42 points) ... Had a Prep-best 20 assists ... Scored a between-the-legs goal in fourth quarter of state title win over BC High, the highlight of a 4-goal, 2-assist performance ... Superb student carries a 4.67 GPA ... Already ticketed to Princeton University beginning in the fall of 2024 to continue his lacrosse career.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Gavin Lawrence, Sr. A; James Silva, Sr. FOGO/M; Brendan McCarron, Jr. D.
Bishop Fenwick: Joey Marshall, Jr. M; Mike DeFelice, Sr. D; Nathaniel Ricciuti, Soph. A.
Danvers: Jaxson Vogel, Sr. D; Lucas Rotker, Sr. A; Brady Tersolo, Soph. M.
Essex Tech: P.J. Norton, Sr. M; Dom Tiberii, Jr. M; Josh Heath, Sr. D; Bryan Swaczyk, Sr. A; Damian Biersteker, Jr. G.
Hamilton-Wenham: Ben Wood, Sr. G; Lucas Hunt, Sr. M.
Ipswich: Peter Bauman, Sr. D; Henry Wright, Sr. A; Ryan Orroth, Sr. G.
Marblehead: Eddie Johns, Sr. LSM; Eliot Plus, Jr. D; J.J. Pollender, Jr. D; Charlie Grenier, Jr. A.
Masconomet: Colin Dillon, Sr. G; Will Mitchell, Sr. M; Cooper Easley, Sr. A.
Peabody: Matt Bettencourt, Jr. A; Anthony Curcio, Sr. FOGO/M.
Pingree: Max Becker, Soph. G; Mekhi Taylor, Sr. M; Bodie Cannata, Jr. A; Remy Poisson, Sr. LSM.
St. John's Prep: Lucas Verrier, Sr. M; Will Sawyer, Sr. A; Harlan Graber, Sr. A; Luke Kelly, Soph. M; Jack Weissenburger, Soph. D; Charlie Wilmot, Soph. D; Ryan DeLucia, Soph. D.
Salem: Jayden Cannon, Sr. M; Mikey Curtin, Soph. A; Vincent Milano, 8th grade G.
Swampscott: Liam Keaney, Soph. A; Jay Domelowicz, Soph. D.