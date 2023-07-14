RUNNER OF THE YEAR
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Senior
Distance
Nathan Lopez had an incredible career running all three seasons for the Eagles, but none finer than this spring season. He ran the fastest 2-mile in history by a Massachusetts high school athlete, clocking in at a mind-numbing time 8:44.54 in the championship division of the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia. That time was almost 15 seconds better than his previous best — set two weeks earlier (8:59.29) at the MIAA Meet of Champions.
With that blistering mark at the New Balance Nationals, the University of Michigan-bound superstar broke Olympian Alberto Salazar's 48-year old record from 1975 along with his own school mark.
"It was a beautiful race," said Prep coach Zach Lankow.
Lopez was named Massachusetts Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year, the second-ever Eagle to do so, and will be considered for Gatorade's National honor.
A three-time winner at the All-State Meet and the Catholic Conference 2-mile champion, Lopez was also the State Relays winner. He will go down in history as the best distance runner in a long line of exceptional ones that St. John's Prep has ever produced, leaving with school records in the mile (4:08), 2-mile, and 4x800 relay.
He is also a star in the classroom, graduating with 4.07 grade point average and did volunteer work in the community.
DYLAN ALIBERTI
St. John's Prep Junior
Multi Events
Took 3rd at the Division 1 States Pentathlon and 4th at the Meet of Champions ... Scored 3,223 points at the All-State Pentathlon ... Sprinter, hurdler, and jumper plans to run track in college ... Member of school and state Division 1 record setting 4x100 relay team (41.92) ... State relays and Catholic Conference relay champ ... Placed 7th in Pentathlon at New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia ... Member of shuttle hurdles relay that broke a 30 year old school record (63.27) ... Also a talented football player for the defending Division 1 state champions ... Carries 4.12 GPA.
TIRENI ASENUGA
St. John's Prep Junior
Jumps
Catholic Conference triple jump winner and took 2nd in high jump ... State Relays champ ... Personal record of 46 feet 3 1/2 inches in triple jump and 6 feet in high jump ... Took second place at Division 1 states in triple jump ... Won Eagles' Coaches Award for juniors ... Named Catholic Conference Field MVP ... Won Weston Twilight Meet triple jump ... At New Balance Nationals finished 10th in Rising Star triple jump (45-2) ... Peabody resident wants to compete at next level ... Has 3.6 GPA.
EVAN BEDARD
Peabody Sophomore
Jumps
Freshman/Sophomore Meet triple jump winner was also 4th in long jump ... Took 3rd at Division 2 States in triple jump ... Was 2nd overall at Andover Boosters Meet with 44-2 jump ... Field Athlete MVP for Tanners ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Placed 2nd at conference championship in long jump ... Claimed 13th in long jump at Division 2 States ... Personal best triple jump was 43-4 ... At New Balance Nationals triple jumped 43-1 1/4 in Rising Star race ... Has 3.7 GPA.
AITHAN BEZANSON
St. John's Prep Junior
Decathlon, High Jump, 400 Hurdles
Division 1 Pentathlon champion with 3,329 points ... Placed second in pentathlon at Meet of Champions ... Scored 6,072 points in Decathlon ... Fastest 400 hurdles time was 57.62 ... High Jumped 6-feet-1 ... Danvers resident set school records in 400 hurdles, Pentathlon and Decathlon ... State Relays champ ... Catholic Conference all-star ... All-American at New Balance Nationals Pentathlon, finishing 4th with 3,325 points and winning both high jump and 1500 ... Carries 4.15 GPA.
HARRISON CURTIS
Marblehead Senior
Sprints
Ran the 100 meters in 11.09 at Coaches Invitational, tying school record ... Captain's best 200 meter time was 22.84 ..Qualified for All-States in both events ... Has 2nd best 200 time in school history ... Ran second leg of school record-setting 4x100 relay (44.55) and 2nd leg of 4x400, which was second best in school history (3:30) ... Plans to study engineering at Clemson ... Has 4.3 GPA ... Said his dad was a former college trackster and always pushed him to step outside his comfort zone as a runner.
JUSTIN FRANCO
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Relay
Tanner captain was unbeaten during regular Northeastern Conference season in 100 and 200 ... Won NEC Championship Meet in 100 ... All-Conference ... Set school record in 100 (10.99) ... Was 2nd in 200 at NEC Championship ... Best 200 time was 22.66 ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals in 100, SMR and 4x100 relay and ran 100 in 11.18 ... SMR finished 21st in 3:38.24 ... Tanners MVP ... Will run Division 1 track at Merrimack College.
ETHAN GEE
Swampscott Senior
Shot Put/Discus
Strong armed thrower qualified for divisional state meet in both shot put and discus ... Placed seventh in discus and was 10th in shot put at states ... Personal best discus throw was 131 feet ... Best shot put toss of the season was 44 feet, 11 1/4 inches ... Also standout in indoor track in shot put and in the 55 meter for the Big Blue ... Played football for SHS in the fall.
CLARK GLIDDEN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Mile/Relays
Three-season runner posted a 4:37 mile at States ... Placed fourth in mile at CAL Open and 5th at Andover Invitational Freshman/Sophomore mile ... Ran personal record time at Division 6 State meet to place 11th overall ... Plans to keep working harder than ever this summer to keep dropping times for next season ... Wants to continue running career in college ... Has 3.6 grade point average.
SAM GRAUBART
Pingree Senior
400/Relay
Placed 4th at Division 3 New England Meet 400 in a driving rainstorm in 53.32 ... Captain won Eastern Independentn League 400 in personal best time of 52.41 for new school record ... Only loss in 400 was to a runner from Phillips Exeter ... Was 2nd on team in scoring with 63 points ... Anchored 4x400 relay that won the league and qualified for Nike Nationals with school record breaking time of 3:34.9 ... Team MVP ... Plans to continue running at Colby College ... Had 95.98 classroom average on 100 point scale.
COLIN HANSEN
Ipswich Senior
Sprints/Relays
Holds two individual school records and is part of two others ... Cape Ann League Open bronze medalist in 400 ... Was 8th at Division 6 states in the 100 ... Undefeated in these events in CAL Baker division ... Broke school records in the 300 (35.38) and 600 (1:22.87) ... Ranks in top 10 all time in IHS history in the 100, 200, and 400 ... Ran both 200 and 400 at Meet of Champions ... Graduated with career best times of 11.08 in the 100, 22.55 in the 200, and 51.11 for the 400.
ALEX HERSEY
Marblehead Junior
Hurdles/Jumps/Decathlon
Magicians' MVP ... Captain's fastest 110 high hurdles was 15:47 FAT ... Long jump best was 21 feet 1 inch and triple jump 41-1 ... Scored 5,500 points in Decathlon ... Best performance was 7th in state at Decathlon after 21-foot long jump, which he said brought him up 16 places after first three subpar events ... Plans to attend college in the Northeast and run track ... Carries 4.0 GPA ... Said older brother Oliver, who was a hurdler, is the reason he joined the track team.
ALEX JACKSON
Peabody Sophomore
Shot Put/Discus
Northeastern Conference Athlete of the Year ... Undefeated in duel meets, Invitationals and Division 2 States competition ... School record holder in shot put and discus for spring season ... Set record at Mass State Track Coaches Association Freshman/Sophomore Meet in both shot and discus ... Named Outstanding Male Athlete of the meet ... Andover Invitational Meet record holder in shot and discus ... Won both events at NEC Championship ... Has seven state championship medals ... Gold medal for MSTCA shot put relay and silver for discus relay ... Bronze medal in shot put at Meet of Champions ... Team MVP ... Personal best shot put 58-6 and 163 feet for discus ... 3.1 GPA and plans to continue track career in college ... Won Rising Star at New Balance Nationals discus in Philadelphia, besting his own school record.
RAY KWIATEK
Beverly Sophomore
200/400/Relay
Panther Award recipient as voted on by his teammates ... NEC All-Conference ... Broke sophomore 400 school record ... Best performance came at NEC Championship Meet with a 51.57 time in the 400 ... Key to Panthers' second consecutive NEC Freshman/Sophomore Boys Championship, winning the 400 and was a member of 400 relay ... Took 11th at Division 2 states 400 ... Anchored 800 SMR team with Daniel Conant, Leo Sheriff, and Devon Smalls that was 9th in 1:36.82 at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina ... Has 3.25 GPA and plans to continue running in college ... Wants to study sports medicine.
CHRIS MCDONOUGH
St. John's Prep Senior
Jumps/Sprints
Catholic Conference all-star won 100 meter race ... Placed fourth in 100 at Division 1 states and seventh in 200 ... Member of winning 4x100 relay at both conference and states ... Relay set school, meet, and state record in 41.92 ... Captain from North Andover's personal best 100 time 10.95 and ran 200 in 22.24 ... Carried 4.2 grade point average ... Will attend Babson College.
NATHAN MOLINA-LOPEZ
Masconomet Junior
Sprints/Jumps/Relays
Versatile athlete ran 100 in 11.36 seconds and the 200 meter in 22.6 ... High jumped 6 feet and long jumped 22-7 1/4 ... Qualified for divisional states in five different events ... Scored 125.5 points for team ... Ran lead leg of school record-setting 4x100 relay ... Has second best long jump in Masco history and third best high jump ... Went to Nationals for long jump ... Team MVP ... Took first place 22 times out of 26 events and placed second in other four ... All-Conference for high jump ... Has 3.3 GPA and plans to continue academic and athletic career in college.
SEAN MOORE
Danvers Junior
Distance
Falcons' Top Performance Award winner ... Took third place at Northeastern Confernce Championship in 2-mile ... Was 5th at Division 4 States in the 2-mile and 7th in the mile ... Meet of Champions qualifier ... Best individual performance was setting best times in the 2-mile (9:42) and mile (4:30.57) ... Plans to continue running and study athletic training in college ... Carries 3.7 grade point average.
DOMENIC SCALESE
Peabody Junior
Javelin
NEC Championship javelin champion ... Undefeated in dual meets ... All-Conference ... Recorded best throw in javelin on the North Shore (151 feet 3 inches) ... Placed 8th at Division 2 states ... Helped team finish 3rd at Division 2 relays ... New Balance Nationals qualifier in Rising Star division threw javelin 138-8 in Philadelphia ... 2nd at Andover Boosters Meet ... Received Coaches Award ... Plans to major in pre-med/biology in college while continuing football career as kicker/punter ... Carries 3.89 GPA.
LEO SHERIFF
Beverly Junior
Hurdles/Relay
Northeastern Conference Meet 110 hurdles champion for second year in a row ... Personal record time was 15.40 ... Took fourth place at Division 2 states ... Part of 4x100 relay team ... Led Panthers in scoring ,,, Capped great season with 9th place finish in SMR at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina that ran a 1:36.82 ... Fellow All-Star Ray Kwiatek also member of that relay along with Devon Smalls and Daniel Conant.
KYLE STRACCIA
Essex Tech Senior
Javelin/100/Relay
Finished 2nd in javelin at Division 4 states ... Personal best throw was 148-7 ... Ran 100 dash in 11.47 ... Anchored 4x100 relay ... Hawks' MVP ... Danvers resident had 4.72 GPA on scale of 5.00 ... Plans to attend University of New Hampshire for mechanical engineering and join the Division 1 track team as a walk-on ... Has worked hard to get this far and wants to continue track at next level ... Motivation comes from Thomas Rholer, Olympic champion from Germany.
KEITH TOWNSEND
Ipswich Senior
High Jump/Hurdles
Won CAL Open high jump with season best 6-6 and also first in 400 hurdles ... Division 6 states silver medalist in both high jump and 110 hurdles ... Broke two school records this spring in high jump and 400 hurdles ... Unbeaten in CAL Baker division in both events ... Led Tigers in scoring ... Broke school high jump record that had stood for 51 years ... Also set a school record for 400 hurdles in 56.54 ... Competed in high jump and hurdles at Meet of Champions ... Ranks in school history top 10 in high jump, long jump, both hurdles, and 400.
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Senior
Distance/Relay
Part of SMR that placed 21st at New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia in 3:38.24 ... Ran 800, mile, 2mile and undefeated throughout dual meet season ... NEC All-Conference ... Won both 2 mile and 800 at conference championship ... 5th in 2 mile (9:25) at Division 2 states ... Ran 4:28 mile at Meet of Champions ... Season bests were 2:01 in 800, 4:28 mile, and 9:25 for 2 mile ... Ran 3000 in 9:09 and 2 mile in 9:51 at New Balance Nationals ... Will continue three-season track career at Grand Valley State in Michigan.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Misha Krygin, Devon Smalls, Sprints/Relay; Colin Burns, Jr. Shot Put.
Bishop Fenwick: Anthony Nichols, Jr. Sprints; Michael Carter, Jr. Middle Distance.
Danvers: Dan Molina, Sr. Jumps/Hurdles/Relay; Aidan Smith, Sr. High Jump/200/Relay; Will Conklin, Soph. Distance; J.J. Rooney, Soph. Distance.
Essex Tech: Makaio Bey, Fr. Long Jump.
Hamilton-Wenham: James Regan, Soph. Distance; Ben Rich, Soph. Distance; Tim Seaward, Sr. Throws, Jack Creilson, Soph. 400/Relays; Isaac Jones, Soph. Hurdles/Relays.
Ipswich: Elijah Bergner, Sr. Hurdles/Pole Vault; Peter Buaman, Sr. Shot Put/55; Tyler Rafferty, Sr. Distance/Relay.
Marblehead: Isaac Gross, Sr. Distance; Ryan Thompson, 400/800/400 hurdles; Sebastian Pantzer, Sprints/Relay; Gabriel Bayramian, 800/Relay; David DiCostanzo, 400/Relay.
Masconomet: Spencer Schaap, Sr. Shot Put/Discus; Jonathan McQuarrie, Sr. Will Shannon, Sr. Sprints; Dylan Tappendorf, Sr. Throws; Arbri Halilaj, Soph. Long Jump.
Peabody: Patrick Senfuma, Sr.High Jump; Josh Trelegan, Sr. Distance/Relay; , Paul Drilon, Sr. Distance.
Pingree: Mark Graubart, Sr. Hurdles/Relays; Aakash Nandipaku, Sr. 400/Long Jump/Relays; Chris Colby, Jr. Sprints/Relays.
St. John's Prep: Brendan Burke, Jr. Sprints; Paul Lovett, Sr. Distance; Pius Ejindu, Sr. Throws.
Salem: Mathyas Beckford, Jr. discus.
Swampscott: Caleb Leopoldo, Jr. Shot Put/Discus; Hunter Hersey, Soph. Distance/Relay.