PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MIKA GARBER
Marblehead Junior
First Singles
Cemented in Marblehead's No. 1 singles spot since his freshman year, Mika Garber had another fantastic season on the courts for the Magicians. He went 15-3 overall and was unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play, never needing a third set in any of his victories. His career record now stands at 40-7.
The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Garber, who will be a Marblehead captain next spring, was chosen as the Northeastern Conference MVP and was All-Conference for the league champions. An All-Scholastic choice, Garber's only losses came against two players who are ranked among the top 12 in New England: Brookline's Deven Devaiah (twice) and Belmont's Alek Karagozyan.
A smart player capable of making all the shots and exploiting his opponents' flaws, Garber turned in one of his best matches of the regular season by taking a 6-2, 6-4 decision over fellow Salem News all-star Charles Schepens of Swampscott. He felt his best performance came in the Division 2 state quarterfinals against Belmont, a 6-4, 6-3 setback where Garber completed very well against a top talent.
Garber made history this year by being the first boys tennis player in North Shore history to earn three consecutive Salem News Player of the Year honors. Matt Rogers of Swampscott also won the honor three times, but only Garber has done so in three straight times ... and still has his senior year to try and win an unprecedented fourth POTY honor.
An excellent student with a 4.17 grade point average, Garber is open to playing tennis in college. He thanked his father for pushing him every day to work as hard as he can.
******
SEAN BLUNDIN
Pingree Senior
First singles
Beverly native was named Highlanders' MVP ... Team captain was selected to All-Eastern Independent League team ... Held a winning record in top singles slot and came up with huge, marathon win over rival Beaver Country Day ... Graduated with high distinction and will head to Northeastern University ... Considers tennis starts Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to be some of his biggest role models.
JOHN DEANGELIS
St. John's Prep Freshman
Third singles
Talented first-year standout dominated third singles action right from the jump ... Compiled an 18-1 overall record including playoffs, dropping a total of just four sets all spring ... Only loss came in a 3-setter against his opponent from Lexington, a player he would then beat in the state tournament ... Boasts complete skill package and thrives with consistent ground strokes and serve ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Also plays soccer for the Eagles.
RYAN DUNLEAVY
Beverly Senior
Third singles
Panther captain was always steady, patient, and was rewarded for his efforts by finishing 9-4 this season ... Beverly's team MVP ... Named All-Northeastern Conference for his on-court excellence ... Said that his favorite match was a 4-1 home victory against Masconomet ... Also a Salem News track and field all-star ... Fantastic student graduated as BHS Class of 2023 salutatorian with a 4.78 grade point average ... Headed to George Washington University ... Always admired the grace of Roger Federer's game and the sportsmanship he displays.
ETAN FARFEL
Marblehead Sophomore
First doubles
Didn't suffer a single defeat against either Northeastern Conference competition or any Division 2 foe during the regular season... Could also play third singles as needed ... All-Conference pick ... Said his last match of the season with fellow all-star Jayden Janock, particularly the first set and "95 percent" of the second, was the best he played all season ... Elected as a Magicians' team captain for next spring ... Hoping to play college tennis at some level.
LUKE FREE
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Second doubles
Teamed up with fellow all-star Mark McDuffee to post unbeaten regular season record ... Dropped just one match overall, with that coming in Division 1 state tourney ... Two-time Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Hamilton native played key role in helping Eagles advance to Division 1 state semifinals.
KYLE GREASON
Pingree Sophomore
Third singles
Gifted second-year player posted a 7-1 individual record in Eastern Independent League play ... Member of EIL All-League team ... West Newbury native won 12 straight games to earn a comeback 6-3, 6-0 win over Berwick ... Picked up huge win over Concord Academy (2-time EIL champs) in a tiebreaker ... Maintains a 4.25 weighted GPA and hopes to attend a top university while playing club tennis ... Tries to mirror his game and humility off of tennis legend Rafael Nadal.
JAYDEN JANOCK
Marblehead Sophomore
First doubles
Undefeated against Northeastern Conference opponents this spring ... Both he and his doubles partner, Jayden Janock, were picked as All-Northeastern Conference ... Didn't drop a match to any Division 2 foe ... Said he played much better second time around against arch rival Swampscott, using stronger volleys, strokes, a better serve and mental approach to prevail with Farfel, 6-2, 6-4 ... Could also play singles when needed and did so with similar success ... Also plays football for the Magicians as a guard and center on offense as well as a defensive end ... Holds a 4.3 GPA ... Captain-elect for 2024 ... Admires Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.
JASON KARAS
Masconomet Senior
First doubles
Terrific athlete lost just one regular season match alongside partner Kai Hird ... Named an NEC all-star ... Nearly secured big upset win over talented Lynnfield squad ... Helped Chieftains secure spot in Division 2 state tourney, where they picked up an opening round win ... Also an excellent soccer player and will continue career at Emerson while studying sports communication ... Graduated with 3.4 GPA ... Says soccer star Marcus Rashford is his biggest athletic influence.
BEN LIPTAK
St. John's Prep Senior
First doubles
Perhaps the top doubles player in the state finished with 20-1 overall record alongside partner Luke Prokopis ... Six-foot team captain was named Catholic Conference MVP ... Also team MVP honoree ... Went undefeated in Division 1 state tournament play, helping Eagles reach state semis ... Ipswich native will attend Bentley University in the fall and hopes to walk on to the tennis team.
KEENAN MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Third singles/Second doubles
Hamilton native was equally strong playing solo matches or partnered up in doubles ... Didn't drop a single doubles match all season ... Just two losses in singles play ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Said one of his favorite matches came against Marblehead, one of his first times playing third singles, in which he came out and attacked aggressively ... Generals' captain-elect for 2024 season ... Strong student with a 3.83 GPA ... Said his friend Eastin Lowther really sparked his passion for tennis and made him want to play more.
MARK MCDUFFEE
St. John's Prep Junior
Second doubles
Talented doubles player went undefeated in regular season with partner Luke Free ... Compiled 17-1 record overall ... Catholic Conference all-star was reliable force for Eagles team that advanced to Division 1 state semis ... Coaches' Award recipient ... Regularly displayed complete package, winning points with service game, ground strokes and net game.
LUKE PROKOPIS
St. John's Prep Sophomore
First doubles
Member of one of the state's top doubles squads alongside partner Ben Liptak ... Lynnfield native held a 20-1 overall record this spring, including the playoffs ... Helped Eagles advance to Division 1 state semifinals ... Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Used 6-foot-2 frame to shine at the net while also possessing consistent ground strokes.
CHARLES SCHEPENS
Swampscott Junior
First singles
Took on the best player from every team Swampscott faced and won a dozen matches ... Nahant native and team captain was an All-Conference selection in the Northeastern Conference ... Felt his match against three-time Salem News Player of the Year Mike Garber of Marblehead was his best of the season despite a tight 6-2. 6-4 setback ... Strong student possesses a 3.9 grade point average ... Likes Australian tennis player Nick Kyrigos because of his talent and on-court confidence.
SAM SCHEPENS
Swampscott Freshman
Second singles
Six-footer from Nahant made an immediate impact for the Big Blue by winning 10 matches this spring ... Chosen for Northeastern Conference's All-Conference team ... Best two victories of the season came in a couple of tight matches against Beverly, both resulting in wins ... Already carries a strong 4.26 grade point average ... Said that his coach, Anders Goenaga, has been a huge influence because of his teaching, strategies, and intense knowledge of the sport.
LEO SCHROEDER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
First singles
Crusaders' captain compiled a 10-3 record in top singles slot ... Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Coach's Award recipient ... Beat talented North Reading player after losing to him in first encounter ... Consistently battled in his matches even in losses ... Tremendous student boasted 4.78 GPA and will study mechanical engineering at Boston University ... Also a Salem News and conference golf all-star.
MATTHEW SHERF
Marblehead Sophomore
Third singles
Terrific season for the 10th grader saw him go unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play on the season ... All-Conference selection ... The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder said his favorite match was a three-set comeback win over Beverly in which he trailed, 5-2, in the decisive third set ... Also had a big first round playoff triumph over Oliver Ames ... Captain-elect for the Magicians in 2024 ... Terrific student has 4.25 grade point average ... Draws inspiration from Tom Brady and his will to win no matter the circumstances.
HENRY STINSON
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
First doubles
Excellent showing with partner Max Clarke by going 8-1 in Cape Ann League competition and 12-2 overall this spring ... Chosen as a First Team CAL all-star ... Likes to play loose ... Said his favorite performance of the season came in the Division 4 state quarterfinals against Sutton, 6-0, 6-3, propelling the Generals into the Final Four ... Carries a 3.83 grade point average ... Said his head coach, Ian McCracken, said he's been his biggest influence for his ability to keep H-W competitive but also maintain a fun atmosphere throughout the season.
RORY TAYLOR
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Second doubles
Helped the Generals win some key matches this season as a ninth grader ... Chosen as a Cape Ann League all-star ... Shows a boatload of potential for future greatness ... The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder often played with Ben Gasser, a senior exchange student ... Wenham native helped Generals to a big Division 4 state quarterfinal win over Sutton with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at second doubles ... Is an Honor Roll student at Hamilton-Wenham.
JACK TOTTEN
Ipswich Junior
First singles
Tigers' MVP had some impressive wins in top singles slot, including a comeback 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over CAL rival Pentucket ... Connected on 70 percent of his first serves ... Helped Ipswich secure a Division 4 opening round playoff win ... Also shines on the soccer pitch as a captain and plans to continue his career in college ... Owns a 3.7 GPA ... Serves as a ski instructor and youth mentor ... Considers Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz to be his biggest influence for his extreme heart for the game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Federico Clavarino, Sr. 1st singles; Matteo Quattrocchi, Sr. 2nd singles.
Hamilton-Wenham: Elois Chadel, Jr. 2nd singles; Jadon Wang, Jr. 3rd singles; Will Gern, Sr. singles; Max Clarke, Jr. 1st doubles.
Ipswich: Charlie Jepsen, Jr. singles.
Marblehead: Jost Eggebrecht, Jr. 2nd singles; Anthony Vizy, Soph. doubles; Luke Miller, Soph. doubles; Jimmy King, Sr. doubles.
Masconomet: Kai Hird, Fr. 1st doubles.
Pingree: Jack Blundin, Soph. 2nd singles, Will Roelofs, Jr. 1st doubles.
Salem: Aidan Clark, Sr. 2nd singles; Rylan Workman, Fr. 2nd doubles; Will Towne, Fr. 2nd doubles.
St. John's Prep: Paul Neal, Sr. 1st singles; Jack Prokopis, Soph. 2nd singles.
Swampscott: Nick Custer, Jr. doubles/3rd singles; Trevor Talebian, Jr. doubles; Julian Flacke, Fr. doubles.