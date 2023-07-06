2023 Salem News Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year
ASHTON FLATHER
Ipswich Senior
Goalie
En route to an appearance in the Division 4 state championship game, the Ipswich High girls lacrosse team boasted one of the top defenses in the Cape Ann League and beyond. Goalie Ashton Flather was a key reason why.
Flather, a team captain, finished her final varsity campaign with a save rate of 60 percent, the best mark in the area. To put that into perspective, no collegiate women's lacrosse player across any division held a save rate higher than 58 percent this past season.
Flather made 185 total saves, tied for the best mark in the region, and had some of her most impressive performances during her team's stretch run. She shined in the postseason, helping keep a number of gifted scoring teams well below their season average.
Before that, Flather — whose twin sister Kayden was also an IHS star — had some other incredible individual showings, including 17 saves on 23 shots against CAL rival Manchester Essex.
The Tigers' Most Outstanding Player was named the CAL Baker Division Player of the Year and earned USA Lacrosse All-American status as well.
An excellent student, Flather finished third in her graduating class with a 4.47 grade point average. She'll head to MIT in the fall to study aerospace engineering.
###
THE ALL-STARS
AVA ALLAIRE
Essex Tech Senior
Defense
Commonwealth Conference all-star captained both the soccer and lacrosse teams for Essex Tech ... Played in Agganis All-Star games for both sports, annual events named after her great uncle, Harry Agganis, whom she says is her greatest athletic influence ... Terrific defender consistently led her team from the back ... Had her best performance in a battle against Swampscott ... Helped Hawks to another CAC title and a trip to Division 3 Sweet 16 ... Excellent student graduated with a 4.9 GPA.
ELIANA ANDERSON
Danvers Senior
Midfield
Falcons' captain wrapped up final season with 57 goals and 21 assists for 78 points ... Finished high school career with 150 goals ... Team MVP ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Scored four goals in win over Bishop Fenwick ... Helped guide Danvers to a Division 2 playoff win ... Also shines on the soccer field and basketball court ... Owned a 3.8 GPA and is committed to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University ... Says older sister, Olivia, who plays Division 1 soccer, has always pushed her to be her best.
MADI BARRETT
Peabody Sophomore
Attack
Second-year standout scored 47 goals and dished out 30 assists ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Junior captain-elect ... Surpassed 100 career points this spring ... Had six goals and two dimes against Masco ... Helped Tanners to 13-5 record and Division 1 tourney appearance ... Maintains 3.8 GPA and hopes to play college lacrosse while studying criminal justice ... Considers her older brother Danny to be her biggest athletic influence.
EVIE BERNARD
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Midfield
First-year sensation scored 120 goals, one of the best marks in the region ... Added 16 assists and secured 213 draw controls to lead her team ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association Honorable Mention ... Team MVP ... Scored 100th goal in a win over Gloucester ... Excels in transition and knows how to pick her spots when shooting ... Owns a 4.09 GPA ... Hopes to play college lacrosse ... Idolizes professional skier Mikeala Shiffrin.
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Versatile threat moved from defense to midfield this season and immediately provided an offensive boost for her team ... Scored 76 goals, fifth-best mark in area ... Dished out an area best 91 assists ... Led region in total points with 167 ... First Team Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had a huge game in Division 2 playoff win over Ashland ... Team captain ... Maintained a 4.1 GPA and will play soccer at Union College ... Cites her late grandfather, Larry McIntire, as her biggest influence.
LAUREN CALEY
Beverly Junior
Midfield
Panthers' captain-elect finished with 65 goals and 22 assists ... Held a 58 percent win rate on the draw circle ... Caused 15 turnovers ... Stands 5-foot-9 and is able to use her height advantage to shoot over the top ... NEC All-Conference ... Reached 100 career goals and 200 career points this spring ... Named "One of the top 25 uncommitted players in the class of 2024" by US Club Lacrosse ... Organized two "Morgan's Message" games for her team to raise awareness and funds for mental health ... Had five goals against Marblehead and dominated draw circle (76%) against Fenwick ... Owns a 4.2 GPA and plans to play lacrosse in college.
LILAH CAPLAN
Swampscott Freshman
Goalie
First-year varsity player burst onto scene as one of Northeastern Conference's top goalies ... Finished with 165 total saves and a 58.25 percent save rate (second-best in area) ... Team Rookie of the Year winner ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Held a ridiculous 89 percent save rate in game against Hamilton-Wenham ... Helped lead Big Blue to 12-4 record ... Owns a 92.6 percent classroom average ... Cites her parents as her biggest athletic influences.
EMERSON CLARK
Masconomet Senior
Attack
One of the state's top scorers tallied 108 goals this spring ... Also dished out 49 assists, the second best mark in the area, to finish with 157 points ... Chieftains' captain was NEC Player of the Year ... EMGLCA Second-Team All-Star ... US Lacrosse All-Academic selection ... Had some huge games, including 9 goals and 4 assists against Beverly and 7 goals and 6 assists in D2 playoffs against Nashoba ... Owned a 4.5 unweighted GPA and will play college lacrosse at Endicott while studying nursing ... Says her very first youth lacrosse coach, Sarah Powers, sparked her passion for the sport.
COCO CLOPTON
Swampscott Junior
Midfield
Three-sport athlete captains the Big Blue lacrosse, field hockey and swim teams ... Notched 49 goals and 28 assists this season ... Secured 65 draw controls ... Has 183 career varsity points ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Chosen as Swampscott's Offensive Player of the Year ... Helped Swampscott earn first-ever win over Marblehead ... Committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell ... Owner of 4.0 GPA ... Learned lacrosse from her dad, who was an excellent player himself.
RAMONA GILLETT
Marblehead Sophomore
Midfield
Northeastern Conference all-star had 33 goals on 57 shot attempts ... Also dished out five assists ... Had 18 ground balls and seven caused turnovers ... Helped Magicians to some big conference wins and trip to Division 2 state tourney ... Led team with 61 draw controls ... Boasts a terrific 3.8 grade point average ... Thanks her grandfather, who used to play for the Patriots, for being her biggest supporter.
HALLE GREENLEAF
Ipswich Junior
Attack
Cape Ann League All-League selection was driving force for Tigers team that advanced to Division 4 state championship ... Finished with team-high 49 goals and 23 assists ... Relentless motor and thrived on the draw circle ... Led Tigers in ground balls ... Well scouted and was consistently face guarded and double-teamed, but always found a way to be impactful for her team ... Versatile athlete plans to play college hockey ... Says her older sister Cayla is her biggest role model.
ESTELLE GROMKO
Ipswich Junior
Attack/Midfield
Tigers' captain had 35 goals and 18 assists to help team reach Division 4 state championship game ... Did a little bit of everything for her squad, surpassing 100 career points in process ... CAL First Team all-star selection ... Helped Ipswich secure big overtime win over rival Pentucket ... Maintains 3.65 GPA and plans to stay in New England for college and continue lacrosse career ... Credits her teammates for her continued success.
BELLA JULIANO
Masconomet Senior
Attack
Talented captain dropped in 55 goals for high-scoring Chieftains this spring ... Added 25 assists for a total of 80 points ... Thrived both on the attack and as a draw specialist ... Recipient of team Captains' Award ... All-Northeastern Conference choice ... Came up big on draw circle in tight win over rival Marblehead ... Helped Chieftains win 15 regular season games and two Division 2 playoff tilts ... Will continue lacrosse career at Union College ... Strong student boasted 4.6 GPA.
SYDNEY LANGTON
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Two-year Magicians' captain had 50 goals and 12 assists in farewell campaign ... Secured 48 draw controls, second best mark on team ... Chosen as Most Valuable Player for the Magicians ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Scored six goals against Masconomet on Senior Night ... Scored over 100 career goals ... Carried outstanding 3.95 grade point average ... Will play Division 1 lacrosse at Iona University while studying business.
SCHUYLER LLOYD
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Highlanders captain' led her team in points with 92 (56 goals, 36 assists) ... All Eastern Independent League all-star ... All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) selection ... Team MVP ... Had a big game against rival Phillips Andover ... Helped Pingree capture Eastern Independent League title ... Graduated with highest distinction, Cum Laude ... Wenham resident will play college lacrosse at Tufts ... Says her younger sister is her biggest motivation.
BROOKE LOMASNEY
Peabody Sophomore
Midfield
Tanners' captain-elect followed up excellent freshman campaign by leading team with 85 goals and 36 assists (121 points) ... Team MVP now has 232 career points in a mere two seasons ... All-Northeastern Conference selection for her excellent all-around ability ... Scored nine goals with three assists in an overtime win over Boston Latin ... Maintains 3.7 GPA and plans to study business in college while continuing her lacrosse career ... Also plays soccer and runs track for Peabody High.
MADDIE MCDONALD
Essex Tech Senior
Midfield
Hawks' captain wrapped up a phenomenal varsity career by scoring 127 goals this spring, the best mark in the region ... Added 23 assists ... Team and Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP ... Agganis All-Star Game North team MVP ... Scored a whopping 302 career goals ... Terrific student ranked third in graduating class with a 4.77 GPA ... Will play college lacrosse at Roanoke in Virginia while studying biology.
JOSELYN SILVA
Beverly Sophomore
Midfield
All-Northeastern Conference selection dropped in 69 goals and 28 assists this season for 97 total points ... Won 83 draw controls and had 41 caused turnovers ... Had terrific offensive performances against rivals Swampscott and Masconomet ... Helped Panthers to 13-5 record and a Division 1 tournament win ... Holds a 4.2 GPA and hopes to play college lacrosse ... Looks up to her older brothers, who inspired her to play lacrosse.
CAMERON TRAVEIS
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Versatile team captain finished with 58 goals and nine assists this season ... Led the Highlanders in draw controls with 94 ... Also finished as team leader with 30 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers ... Team MVP ... Named the Eastern Independent League MVP ... NEPSAC all-star ... Recipient of Athletic Director award ... Scored a season-best seven goals against rival Governor's Academy ... Excellent student (3.8 GPA) is committed to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Cornell.
JORDAN TURCOTTE
Danvers Junior
Midfield
Falcons' standout notched exactly 100 points this spring (62 goals, 38 assists) ... NEC All-Conference selection led team in all aforementioned statistical categories ... Added 30 ground balls and 66 draw controls ... Helped Falcons to Division 2 tournament appearance ... Scored season-best six goals with one assist against Marblehead ... Committed to play lacrosse at Saint Michael's College ... Boasts 4.0 GPA ... Says her track coach, Jose Rocha, is her biggest influence.
AVA VAUTOUR
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Goalie
Two-sport captain was named a Cape Ann League all-star ... Made 180 saves this spring, the third-best mark in the area ... Held a save percentage of nearly 50 percent ... Terrific leader and communicator from the back ... Helped Generals to an 11-7 regular season record and a trip to the Division 4 state quarterfinals ... Also shines in field hockey and ice hockey ... Considers her club hockey coach, Rich Hayden, as one of her biggest athletic influences.
###
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Lily Shea, Jr. A; Jenna Schweizer, Jr. M; Maddie Reynolds, Fr. G.
Bishop Fenwick: Molly Sullivan, Soph. A; Lauren Woods, Jr. M; Courtney McKenzie, Soph. G; Kayla Carlin, Sr. M.
Danvers: Kaylee Rich, Sr. M; Megan McGinnity, Jr. G; Maddie Chase, Jr. M.
Essex Tech: Molly McLeod, Sr. M; Katie Comeau, Sr. A.
Hamilton-Wenham: Maisie Leland, Soph. A/M; Stewart Bernard, Jr. A; Grace Glidden, Fr. A.
Ipswich: Allie Wile, Fr. M; Kayden Flather, Sr. A; Carolyn Bailey, Sr. A; Ella Stein Jr., M.
Marblehead: Lucy Wales, Sr. M; Maddie Forbes, Soph. M/D.
Masconomet: Sarah Bernier, Sr. M; Kaleigh Monagle, Sr. D; Elisabeth King, Sr. G.
Peabody: Siobhan Smith, Sr. M; Kayla Landry, Sr. M; Ally Bettencourt, Soph. M/A.
Pingree: Meghan Collins, Sr. M; Ashley Smail, Jr. D; Lauren Collins, Jr. M.
Salem: Samantha Agno, Soph. M; Arenne Kenny, Sr. A.
Swampscott: Abby Eichler, Sr. M; Brooke Waters, Sr. M; Chloe Puzzo, Soph. D; Avery Laundry, Soph. M.