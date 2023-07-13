GIRLS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
MEREDITH PASQUAROSA
Beverly Senior
Sprinter/Jumper/Relays
The Panther captain saved the best of her high school career for last. In her final season, the multi-talented sprinter/jumper put her name in the school record books. She ran the 100, 200, 100 meter high hurdles, high jumped, and was a member of Beverly's 4x400 relay team.
The versatile and talented athlete scored points in a plethora several events for the Panthers. Pasquarosa's personal bests were 24.04 seconds in the 200, 14.95 seconds in the high hurdles, 12.46 in the 100 meters, and 5 feet in the high jump. Her 200 time at states was also a new school record. Her head coach, Taylor Jean-Gilles, called Pasquarosa's achievements this spring "absolutely the best for a Beverly track athlete."
She came into the season with a chip on her shoulder, frustrated after injuries hampered her indoors and determined to make her final high school season special. She set a new school hurdles record on her home track against rival Peabody with a time of 15 seconds flat, then bested that mark at the conference championship meet. She also holds the Beverly indoor 55 meter and 60 meter hurdles records.
Named the Northeastern Conference MVP, she won the Division 2 state 200 championship, which she felt was her best performance of the season. An All-Conference selection, she was also the Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete. At the Adidas Nationals in North Carolina, she topped off a season to remember by running 24.73 in the 200.
"I've been inspired by my dedicated and talented teammates who have shown unconditional love and support for me throughout my career," said Pasquarosa, who will continue her academic and athletic career at St. Anselm College. "I'm deeply thankful to have been a part of such a wonderful group of girls."
CALI ABBATESSA
Danvers Senior
Shot Put/Discus
Captain's all-time personal record shot put throw was 34 feet 8 inches set in the Peabody meet and 110 feet 5 inches in the discus at Andover Boosters Invitational ... Scored points in every dual meet ... Placed second at NEC Championships ...Was 7th at Division 4 States discus and 5th in shot put ... Went to Meet of Champions for discus ... Named Falcons' team MVP ... Had 3.85 GPA and will attend Elon University to continue throwing and study biology ... Said her younger sister Maci, an all-star from Essex Tech who does the same events, is her biggest motivation.
MACI ABBATESSA
Essex Tech Junior
Shot Put/Discus
Set school record in shot put (35 feet 6 1/2 inches) ... Placed second in shot and 8th in discus at Division 4 States ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference and Mass Vocational Schools champion ... Was 15th at Meet of Champions ... Set new school discus record (95-7) ... Holds three school records and has broken the shot put mark five times ... Has 3.5 GPA and wants to go to college to continue track career and major in electrical engineering ... Said sister Cali inspired and pushed her past a point she never thought she'd reach. "Competing against her for the first time in five years at Division 4 States was the highlight of any season I ever had," she said.
LAUREN BOUGHNER
Masconomet Junior
Sprints/Long Jump/Relay
Captain-elect for Chieftains in soccer, indoor and outdoor track ... NEC long jump champion ... Placed 4th in 100 and member of 3rd place 4x100 relay at conference championship ... Helped Masconomet place 2nd in Division 4 State Relays participating in 4x100, 4x200 and long jump ... All-Conference ... Best performance was winning NEC long jump with personal record 17 feet 3/4 inch ... Was 10th at MSTCA North Heptathlon ... Best 100 time 13.04 ... 3.6 GPA and verbally committed to Merrimack College for soccer.
AALIYAH CALLAHAN
Peabody Senior
Shot Put/Discus
Division 2 shot put champion ... Undefeated in both shot and discus in dual meets ... Was first in both events at NEC Championship Meet ... Captain broke school shot put record that had stood for 27 years ... Personal best 43 feet 3/4 inches ... Also broke discus record with throw of 117-8" ... Placed fourth at Meet of Champions shot put ... Won Andover Invite in both events ... Went to New Balance Nationals for shot put and threw 34-11.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Senior
Distance
Best individual performance was in mile at Meet of Champions with a 5:13 personal best time after fighting illness all season ... Ran 5:16 mile to win Division 2 States ... Captain was undefeated in conference dual meets ... Also competed in 800 and 2-mile ... All-Conference ... Had 4.01 GPA and ranked 12th in class ... Will continue athletic and academic careers at University of South Carolina ... Thanked coaches Fernando Braz and Pete Cirafice for pushing her to the best of her abilities and giving support through the hard times.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Senior
Distance
Northeastern Conference's 2-mile champion undefeated in conference dual meets ... Ran personal record time of 11:35 at Weston Twilight Meet, placing 9th and qualifying for Meet of Champions ... Top 10 at Andover Boosters Invite mile with time of 5:31.15 ... Ran personal best 5:17.98 mile ... Top 30 in 2-mile at Meet of Champions in 11:57.70 ... Received team's Coaches Award ... Ranked in top 20 percent of her class ... Will attend UMass Lowell to study business administration and accounting ... Will continue to run cross country and track at next level.
ALESSANDRA FORGIONE
Peaobdy Sophomore
Javelin/Discus
Unbeaten through dual meets, invitationals and states ... Division 2 state javelin champ ... Won state Freshman/Sophomore javelin and placed 2nd in discus ... Won NEC Championship Meet in javelin ... All-Conference ... First at Andover Boosters Invitational ... Set meet record at MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Meet and named Outstanding Female Field Athlete ... Second at Meet of Champions javelin event, losing title by less than a foot ... School record holder in javelin (137 feet), breaking mark that stood for 38 years ... Named Most Improved for Tanners ... New Balance National competitor ... Carries 3.6 GPA and plans to continue throwing in college.
OLIVIA GRIFFIN
Beverly Senior
Sprints/Relay
Best performance in 100 meters came at MIAA Division 2 championship with time of 13.04 ... Fastest 200 time was 28.70 and ran leg of 4x100 relay 52.79 ... 6h Place in 100 at NEC Championship Meet ... Conference all-star ... Had 4.49 GPA and ranked 30th in class ... Essex resident will attend Sacred Heart University and major in biology ... Said that BHS coach Taylor Jean-Gilles always pushed her to be her best.
ANASTASIA HAYES
Swampsott Senior
Discus
Made huge improvement in discus by 5 feet 8 inches ... Claimed first place at MASTCA Foxborough Twilight Meet ... Placed 2nd at NEC Championship Meet ... Was 3rd at MSTCA Division 5 State Relays ... Best performance was 115 feet 4 inches ... NEC All-Conference ... Had 3.7 GPA and will continue track and field career at Assumption University ... Plans to double major in biology and health sciences on pre-med track ... Coach Peter Bush has had biggest athletic influence on her.
CAROLINE LOSEE
Masconomet Junior
Sprints/Triple Jump/Relay
Placed 4th at Division 3 states triple jump (34 feet 9 inches), third best in school history ... Member of 6th place 4x100 relay with best time of 50.70, third place in school history ... That mark qualified them for All-States and Nike Nationals ... Second all-time fastest 200 ... On 4th place team at state Heptathlon ... Member of first place triple jump team at Division 4 state relays and 2nd place 4x200 relay team ... NEC all-star ... Captain-elect carries 4.6 GPA ... Inspired by older sister Charlotte, who graduated in 2021 and did track, competing in all the same events.
ALEXANDRA MORGAN
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Distance
Capped a great first season for Crusaders with an 8-1 record in 800 in dual meets and was undefeated in mile ... Runner-up in mile at Catholic Central League Championship Meet ... Placed ninth at Division 4 States in the 800 ... Qualified for states in 800, mile, and the 4x400 relay team with Celia Krouse, Shannon Bresnahan, and Maria Ryan that placed 9th ... Season best was 2:25 time for 800 and 5:31 mile Crusaders Outstanding Performer Award ... Personal best mile time was at Weston Twilight Meet ... Carries 3.9 GPA and plans to continue running at next level.
OLIVIA NOVELLO
Ipswich Senior
Hurdles/High Jump
Broke own 100 meter hurdles record with career best time of 15.41 seconds ... Led Tigers in scoring for 2nd year in a row ... Placed 5th at Division 6 States in hurdles and 16th at Meet of Champions ... Top 10 in school in four events ... Best high jump was 4 feet 10 inches ... Best individual performance was winning 100 meter hurdles at Henry Sheldon Invitational with all-time best finish, breaking her own school record of 15.73, and setting a new meet record ... Will attend Endicott College to study nursing and continue track and field career ... Had 3.99 GPA.
MARRIETTA O'CONNELL
Marblehead Freshman
Distance/Relay
Won Freshman/Sophomore Meet mile and 2-mile and was a member of 4x800 relay that took 2nd ... Undefeated in dual meets in both mile and 2-mile ... Second place in Coaches Invitational 2-mile ... Placed 3rd in mile at NEC Championship ... Finished 2nd in 2-mile at Division 3 states and 8th in mile ... Ran 2:28 split in 4x800 relay that was 6th at states ... Was 6th in 2 mile at Meet of Champions ... Fastest 2 mile time was 11:08 and 5:19 mile ... Won Magicians Rookie of the Year Award ... Tenth in freshman 3000 (10:37 and 9th in freshman 2 mile (11:19 at New Balance Nationals ... Wants to continue to improve and run in college ... Has 3.97 GPA.
CLARE O'HOLLERAN
Pingree Junior
Hurdles/Relays
Took second place at Division 3 New England Meet in 17:36 in a driving rainstorm ... Won Eastern Independent League 100 hurdles in 17:17 to set new school record ... Captain elect was Eastern Independent League all-star and All-NEPSAC ... School record times in 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles ... Best 100 hurdle time was 16.8 and 50.2 for 300 ... Ankle injury kept her out of all but three meets but still managed to break her previous school record by almost a second in high hurdles and 2 seconds in intermediate hurdles ... Won 100 hurdles at EIL championship ... Medaled in 100 hurdles at Division 3 NEPSAC Meet.
GEORGIA PROUTY
Danvers Sophomore
Sprints/Relay
Northeastern Conference 400 meter champ ... All-Conference ... Undefeated in dual meets in the 100, 200, and 400 ... Placed sixth at Meet of Champions in the 400 ... Set school record with fastest 400 time of 57.60 seconds ... Member of NEC champion 4x400 relay team (4:21.38) ... Falcons' MVP ... Best performance was running 400 in 57.60 ... Plans to attend college and continue to play soccer at a high level ... High honors student.
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Senior
Jumps
Took second at Division 3 States in high jump and third in both triple and high jumps at NEC Championship ... Qualified for All-States and Nationals ... Captain's best performance was at states in high jump when she cleared 5 feet 5 inches ... Personal best triple jump (34 feet 9 1/2 inches) came against Swampscott ... Carried 4.46 GPA ... Salem News Volleyball Player of Year will continue her career at Wesleyan University ... Influenced by older brother Patrick, who played basketball, volleyball, and football at St. John's Prep and went on to play football at Colby.
CATE TRAUTMAN
Marblehead Senior
Sprints/Relays
Member of Division 3 States 4x100 relay team that placed fourth at Meet of Champions ... Relay team placed 10th at New England Meet in Bangor, Maine ... Finished 16th in state in 200 meters ... Team captain received Leadership Award for Magicians ... At Division 3 Meet ran a personal best 100 in 12.88 seconds, and her relay team won in 49.85 ... Tied 15-yea- old MHS record in the 200 meters at the Meet of Champions with time of 26.24 ... Class salutatorian had spectacular 4.592 GPA ... Will attend the University of Colorado Boulder to study chemical and biological engineering.
SAVANNA VARGAS
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Long Jump/Relays
Leaves Peabody High with multiple sprint and relay records ... At New Balance Nationals was member of 13th place sprint medley relay that clocked 4:17.29 and the 21st place 4x200 relay team in 1:47.36 ... Also ran the 100 in 12.24 seconds at Nationals ... Captain undefeated in NEC in 100 and 200 ... NEC Championship Meet 100 meter winner and Division 2 state 100 meter champion ... Placed 3rd in 100 at All-States ... NEC All-Conference ... Set school record in 100 with time of 12.19 ... Member of NEC 4x100 first place team ... New Balance National qualifier in 100, 4x200 and SMR ... Ran 100 in 12.21 at Nationals ... Going to Wheaton College.
GEORGIA WILSON
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Sprints/Jumps
Division 6 States triple jump champion ... Team MVP for second straight season ... Broke school's long jump record ... Personal best long jump was 17 feet 8 inches, triple jump 16-5 and 100 meter 12.7 ... Was second in triple jump and 4th in long jump at Cape Ann League Open ... Set new school record for long jump ... Best performances were at Andover Invitational long jump and triple jump at states ... Carries 3.8 GPA and plans to keep doing track and field at next level.
LINDSEY WILSON
Peabody Senior
Jumps/Hurdles
Set school record for triple jump in first season doing the event ... Division 2 state champion in 100 hurdles ... Ran 14.79 in hurdles for PB ... Best high jump was 5-6 and triple jump 36-8 ... At Division 2 states placed 2nd in high jump and 4th in triple jump ... Captain was Division 2 State Relays high jump champ ... Won Meet of Champions high jump ... NEC Championship Meet runner-up in hurdles and triple jump ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals in high jump championship category and hurdles in the Rising Star division ... Ran 15.14 in high hurdles at Nationals and cleared 5-3 in high jump ... Continuing track career at Adelphi University.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Julia Guanci, Soph., Triple Jump.
Bishop Fenwick: Marianna Kay, Fr. Distance; Mckenna Leaman, Jr. Shot Put/Discus; Julia Davis, Fr.800; Kaleigh Cook, Jr. Distance/Relay; Tess Keenan, Jr. Distance/Relay.
Danvers: Courtney Hinchion, Sr. Distance; Olivia St. Pierre Soph. Middle Distance; DeAnna Figueredo Fr. Hurdles; Addison Lamar, Fr. Middle Distance.
Essex Tech: Jen Baker, Sr. Sprints; Nora Kissel, Sr. Sprints/Javelin; Ella Manninen, Sr. Distance.
Hamilton-Wenham: Charlotte Madden, Soph. Distance; Annie Moynihan, Soph. Jumps/Sprints; Caroline Moynihan Soph. Hurdles/Sprints; Greta Baird, Fr. Jumps/Spinrts.
Ipswich: Chloe Pzsenny, Sr., 400/Triple Jump/Relay; Amelia Mooradd, Jr. 200/Long Jump/Relay; Soren Shearer Fr. 800/Relay.
Marblehead: Rachael Albert, Jr. Discus; Le'Daisha Williams, Jr. Sprints/Relay; Saide Halpern, Fr. Sprints/Relay; Gabrielle Handy, Jr. 400/Relay; Devin Whallen, Sr. Hurdles/Relay.
Masconomet: Sophie Doumas, Jr. ShotPut/Discus; Ellie Green, Jr. 800 Relays; Shaye Trodden, Jr. High Jump/Hurdles/ Greta Mowers, Sr. 100/Long Jump/Relay.
Peabody: Jessica Richards, Sr. Shot Put/Discus; Brianna Ewanisha, Sr. High Jump; Kyra Buckley, Jr. Middle Distance.
Pingree: Ashra Odiase, Fr. Shot Put/100; Avery DePlero, Sr. High jump; 400; Relays; Cassie Smith, Sr. Discus/Shot Put/100.
Salem: Ana Soares, Jr. 400/Long Jump.