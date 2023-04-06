SALEM NEWS GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
BELLA MISIURA
Masconomet Junior
All-around
Masconomet's gymnastics program hasn't had to rebuild lately; each year, the Chieftains churn out state championship teams capable of piling up huge scores on all four disciplines. It's because of superstar gymnasts like Bella Misiura.
Capturing Salem News Gymnast of the Year honors for the second straight season, the 16-year-old Misiura had another spectacular campaign for the ages. Not only did she shine individually, but the star from Middleton also led Masconomet to its fourth consecutive state championship in the process.
A gymnast who earns entry into the '9.5 Club' in a particular event is considered elite; Misiura did so more than 20 times this past winter alone. She broke the Masconomet school record on the uneven bars with a score of 9.9; she also got a 9.9 on the vault. She recorded an all-around score of 38.8 in the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League meet and a terrific 38.6 at states, grabbing second place honors. Her outstanding vault score of 9.825 helped deliver the Chieftains the team title.
The Northeastern Conference MVP was also first on bars at the State Individual Championship, where she placed fourth overall. Misiura also came in first place in the all-around at the North sectional (38.225), guiding the Chieftains to a first place showing with 9.7's on both vault and floor exercises.
Just as gifted in the classroom as she is in the gymnastics area, Misiura carries a 4.5 grade point average. She has accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Illinois, where she'll compete in Division 1 college gymnastics. She said the support, encouragement, and positivity radiating from her Masconomet coaches, Alicia Gomes and Jana Mowers, have made them her biggest athletic influences.
The All-Stars
MYA CHAMPLAIN
Masconomet Senior
Floor/Bars
Coaches Award winner from Topsfield was part of three state championship squads at Masco (with no competition held her sophomore year) ... Had season best score of 9.425 on floor ... Finished fourth at individual states in floor exercises ... Competed at both sectionals and states on floor and uneven bars ... Averages an A- grade across all of her classes ... Going to the University of New Hampshire for Health Sciences and to be a cheerleader.
CAMRYN DONOVAN
Danvers Sophomore
All-around
Helped Falcons finish third at North sectionals and second at the state championships ... Finished second overall on bars (9.6) at state championship meet while also finishing seventh on floor (9.4) and tied for ninth on beam (9.25) ... Recorded 9.5 on bars at sectionals and was eighth on floor at 9.4 ... Falcons' Rookie of the Year ... Lynnfield native was an NEC/CAL all-star on floor ... Had personal best all-around score of 37.85 ... Cumulative GPA of 4.3.
ALLISON FLEWELLING
Peabody Senior
All-around
First year on the Tanners' gymnastics team was a big success for this tri-captain ... Captured Peabody's Coaches Award ... Finished as a Top 8 performer in the all-around at the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Meet ... Bars was her favorite of the disciplines ... Won team's Spirit Award ... Captured new high score on beam at league meet ... Carries a 3.8 grade point average ... Going to Emmanuel College to study biology and minor in psychology on a pre-med track.
OLIVIA GIELLO
Beverly Senior
All-around
Five-foot Panther captain had a big season for the Orange-and-Black across the board ... Scored 8.9 on vault vs. Hamilton-Wenham and again in tri-meet with Marblehead and Peabody ... Recorded 8.8's on floor vs. both Winthrop and Hamilton-Wenham ... Team MVP put up an 8.625 vs. Danvers, Essex Tech and Winthrop ... Fantastic student carries a 4.0667 grade point average ... Headed off to the University of New Hampshire to study business.
GEORGIA GREAVES
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
All-around
Gloucester native and 5-foot dynamo had another spectacular season for the Generals ... Team captain competed at Individual States in the all-around competition ... Put up a 33.7 AA score at North sectionals ... Season best 9.35 on vault tied a school record ... Also had season highs of 9.1 on beam, 9.0 on floor, and 8.8 on bars ... Best all-around score was 35.75 ... Hamilton-Wenham co-MVP ... Carries a 3.91 GPA ... Wants to study in the sports medicine field.
JULIA KASZYNSKI
Beverly Senior
All-around
Panther captain was stellar all season and put up points whenever and wherever her team needed them ... Five-year varsity member of the Orange-and-Black gymnasts ... Had season highs of 8.4 on vault, 8.4 on balance beam, 8.3 on floor exercises, and 7.7 on uneven bars ... Favorite meet came vs. Danvers when she scored 7.7 on bars, 8.4 on beam, and 8.3 on floor ... Ranked 37th in BHS senior class with fantastic 4.43 GPA ... Will attend the University of Delaware and major in nursing while hoping to continue club gymnastics.
EMMA LUIS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
All-Around
Two-time team captain helped Crusaders to not only their best season in her four years of high school, but also their highest meet score (130.25) against Danvers ... Scored an 8.9 on beam in Danvers meet ... Had another 8.7 showing on beam, while also scoring 8.7 on vault ... Excellent student has 3.9 grade point average ... Going to Bridgewater State to major in Aviation Management and play field hockey ... Said the constant encouragement and the mindset of her father, Joe, has been her biggest athletic influence.
MADDIE MIGLIERIO
Danvers Freshman
All Around
Freshman from Lynnfield starred in her first high school season for the Falcons, earning the team's Rookie of the Year honors .. League all-star ... Member of both the 9.5 Club for floor exercises and vault ... Finished fifth overall at the state championship meet with an all-around score of 36.750, helping Danvers to a third place showing statewide ... Had a 9.65 on floor that day along with 9.45's on both vault and balance beam ... Excellent student (4.6 GPA) hopes to one day compete in college gymnastics.
GRETA MOWERS
Masconomet Senior
Vault/Beam/Floor
Captain from Middleton was a huge part of the Chieftains' fourth consecutive state title, scoring a 9.7 on her final vault attempt to propel her club past Danvers for the championship ... CAL/NEC all-star on balance beam ... Had a best score of 9.5 on beam vs. Essex Tech ... Also a Salem News field hockey all-star ... Carries a 4.049 GPA ... Going to the University of South Carolina to study film and media, with hopes of working in photography after college ... Credits her mom and Masconomet assistant coach Jana Mowers as her biggest career influence.
KATE MUGGE
Masconomet Freshman
All-around
Ninth grader from Boxford was voted Chieftains' Unsung Hero this winter ... Had a top all-around score of 37.0 ... Finished sixth on beam (9.425) at North sectional ... Tied for 10th on beam (9.25) at state championships ... Extremely proud of her season best vault score of 9.3 at states, good for 14th at the event ... Had best beam routine of 9.425 ... Best floor score was 9.3, same as on bars (her favorite event) ... Helped Masconomet win its fourth consecutive state championship.
OLIVIA NOVAK
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
All-around
Wenham native and team captain helped Generals qualify for North sectionals ... High high scores of 9.1 on balance beam, 9.05 on floor exercises, and 9.05 on vault this winter ... Co-MVP for Hamilton-Wenham ... Best all-around score was 34.3 ... Recorded an 8.8 on floor exercises at North sectional ... Terrific student maintains A and A- grades consistently ... Hopes to continue with her gymnastics career at the collegiate level.
KAYLEE WESTCOTT
Danvers 8th grade
All-around
The 14-year-old Holten Richmond middle schooler made a splash on the high school varsity this winter ... Was chosen as team MVP ... Third at North Sectionals in AA with 37.550 ... Tied for second at state championship meet in AA (38.6) ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on floor exercises ... Had 9.8 on vault and 9.7 on floor vs. Marblehead ... Had beam scores of 9.65 vs. Hamliton-Wenham, Masconomet and Essex Tech ... Highest all-around score of the season was 38.9 vs. Bishop Fenwick ... A-student inducted into the National Junior Honor Society ... Would like to one day study exercise physiology/biology.
MADDIE WESTCOTT
Danvers Sophomore
All-around
Served as team captain as a 10th grader and will do again next winter ... Scored a season best 9.5 on bars vs. Marblehead, the first time she had ever reached that mark ... Recorded a 9.4 on uneven bars vs. Winthrop, then produced a 9.575 at North sectionals to finish second in that discipline ... NEC/CAL all-star in the all-around ... Named Falcons' Most Improved Gymnast ... Has a weighted grade point average of 4.26 ... Wants to go to college down south and study legal studies/political science.
JANEY YOUNG
Masconomet Freshman
All-around
Chosen as Masconomet's Rookie of the Year ... Named a Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on beam ... Finished second place on floor and third on bars at Massachusetts State Individual Meet ... Had 9.5 score of beam vs. Winthrop along with 9.4 on floor and 9.0 on bars at same meet ... Scored 9.25 on floor at North sectionals ... Member of 9.5 Club ... Fifth place in all-around at sectionals (365.675) and eighth at state championships (35.850) ... Honor Roll student.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Julia Guanci, Soph. bars/beam/floor; Olivia Durand, Fr. bars/floor; Cerys Murphy, Sr. vault/beam.
Bishop Fenwick: Alani Timson, Sr. vault/bars; Ava DiNitto, Jr. all-around.
Hamilton-Wenham: Hobey Greaves, Fr. vault/floor.
Marblehead: Ava Ellison, Fr. all-around.
Masconomet: Fallon Eberhardt, Soph. all-around; Meri Brandt, Soph. all-around; Kenna Miyazaki, Jr. vault/floor.
Peabody: Emma Lynch, Soph. all-around.
Salem: Barbara Rowley, Soph. vault/bars/floor; Arenne Kenney, Sr. vault/floor/beam.