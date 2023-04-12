2023 Salem News Skier of the Year
BAXTER JENNINGS
Marblehead Senior
Football fans might remember Baxter Jennings from his yeoman's work on the gridiron this past fall as a starting cornerback for the Magicians. He's also a stellar lacrosse player and faceoff specialist for Marblehead during the spring season, and was a captain-elect for the school's soccer squad before making the move to football.
Turns out Jennings is a pretty darn good skier, too.
Holding it down as a senior leader and irreplaceable piece in a talented lineup, Jennings ran away with the individual league crown and captured his third straight state title in alpine skiing this past winter. He won the slalom event at the Eastern Region high school championship by over a full second and deservedly took home team MVP honors.
"I think I've been the hardest on myself, and that has allowed me to push myself even harder and influence me to go all out this year," said Jennings. "Especially being a senior this year you're someone the younger ones look up to, and that in itself made me think that no matter what I need to give 110 percent and be the best example possible.
"I can't thank my coaches enough," he added. "They're the ones who influence my passion to keep playing and doing what I love."
From a team perspective, Jennings helped the Magicians finish second overall at the state championships, where he won the slalom event in 46.51 seconds and was second in the giant slalom (48.65), just 2/100ths out of the top spot.
A strong student, Jennings holds a 3.4 GPA and is considering a post-graduate year, where he'll continue to play sports and/or ski.
THE ALL-STARS
EVIE BERNARD
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
North Shore Ski League champion in her debut season with 141 total points, including a race win and three other runner-up finishes ... Very consistent racer finished in the top five in six of the seven league races at Bradford Ski Area ... At the state championships at Berkshire East, came in fourth place in the slalom (49.78) and sixth in the giant (51.15) ... North Shore Ski League all-star also plays varsity lacrosse and soccer for the Generals ... Thanks her parents for their pep talks and endless support.
STEWART BERNARD
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Captained the Generals new co-op squad along with Ipswich to great success ... Recorded two top 10 finishes during the regular season ... Placed 17th overall among all racers in the North Shore Ski League ... Top event was the slalom, where she had a season-best seventh place showing ... Attacker in lacrosse is an excellent goalkeeper for the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer team and is captain-elect for the squad this coming fall ... Thanks her parents for support and encouragement.
SAM CHARRETTE
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Finished in an even 50 seconds to place ninth overall in the giant slalom at state championships ... Had two second place finishes and two third place showings during the regular season ... Finished fourth overall in the North Shore Ski League with 154 points ... Wenham native chosen for Massachusetts team at Eastern High School Championships ... Was third highest place skier in the state for GS.
HENRY COOTE
St. John's Prep Junior
Finished third overall in North Shore Ski League male standings with 136 points ... Had two second place finishes on the mountain and two others in third (one with a season best time of 20.55 seconds) ... Finished eighth in the slalom at state race in a time of 50.51 seconds ... Manchester-by-the-Sea resident is also an avid mountain biker, competing for St. John's Prep in both the fall and spring seasons ... Carries 3.68 grade point average ... Would like to continue mountain biking competitively in college.
ETHAN DALY
Masconomet Junior
Earned a 13th place finish in North Shore Ski League (NSSL) individual standings ... Led the Chieftains to a 10-2 record and second place team finish in the NSSL ... Helped Masconomet grab second place at Interscholastic Ski Race with a ninth place finish individually ... Was 63rd overall in the giant slalom against large, competitive field at states.
JOSH HAARMANN
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Was a force on every mountain he skied down this winter ... Finished first overall in six of seven regular season races while helping the Eagles finish unbeaten ... Had elite times of 19.75, 19.79, 20.93 and 21.94 seconds ... Top skier in the North Shore Ski League, earning 174 of a possible 175 points ... Finished third overall for state champions in the slalom (48.92) while taking eighth in the giant slalom (49.88) ... The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was named to Massachusetts State High School Easterns Team ... Boxford native is also a football tight end and lacrosse midfielder for St. John's Prep.
WILL HARRINGTON
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
One of only two boys in the entire state to finish in the top five in both the slalom (4th, 49.11 seconds) and giant slalom (5th, 49.42 seconds) ... Came in second place overall in the North Shore Ski League ... Earned an invitation to the Eastern region championships at Cannon Mountain and placed 10th in the GS ... Won Race 3 in league action and second two other times ... Ipswich native was captain for first-year squad ... Very grateful that H-W started a co-op team and is a 'Mitey Mite' ski race coach at Waterville Valley.
CHARLOTTE HILL
Masconomet Senior
Finished the season second overall in North Shore Ski League individual standings by one point ... Helped Masco secure fifth straight league title with unbeaten 12-0 record ... Had a third place finish at interscholastic race, helping team to first place finish (4:35.32) ... Shined at states to aid in Chieftains' fifth place team finish ... Was 41st overall in giant slalom and 34th in slalom at Eastern US high school championship against a loaded field of competitors ... Also plays soccer ... Maintains 4.3 GPA on a 5.3 scale and will attend UConn to study digital media and design while also ski racing.
CATE HONOS
Marblehead Senior
Magicians' captain won the Mass. Bay Ski League East (MBSLE) by winning almost every race on the season ... Individual state champion in the giant slalom (49.28) ... Finished second at states in slalom (47.98) ... Helped Marblehead finish second at states and win the MBSLE League ... Team MVP ... A-student maintains 3.9 GPA and is excited to ski out west, looking at schools such as University of Denver, University of Colorado Boulder, and University of Utah.
COLE HOSMER
St. John's Prep Senior
Eagles' captain was a big reason why they were able to dominate during the regular season and capture the state alpine ski championship ... Accumulated 148.50 points during the regular season ... Helped SJP win Interscholastic Race ... Best regular season time of 20.31 seconds ... Went 53.7 seconds in giant slalom at states and 55.16 in slalom ... Excellent student carries 4.3 grade point average ... Will be attending Colgate University starting later this summer ... Said his father has been his biggest influence on the slopes, being a former racer and teaching him how to ski when he was just three years old.
DAVID PALMER
Masconomet Freshman
First-year competitor finished 14th in the North Shore Ski League boys division ... Had a season best ninth place finish in one meet ... Helped Magicians compile a 10-2 record and second place finish in league ... Had a very solid showing at states in the slalom, finishing inside the top 100 ... Honor roll student considers brother Owen, also a skier, to be his biggest athletic influence.
AMANDA SCHNIEDER
Masconomet Sophomore
Three-sport athlete finished third overall in North Shore Ski League by season's end ... Helped Masco secure its fifth consecutive league title and an interscholastic championship, where she finished fifth overall ... Was 12th overall at states in the slalom, helping Chieftains to fifth place team finish ... Represented Masco in the Eastern US high school championships, earning a top 40 finish in both the giant slalom and slalom ... Carries 4.6 GPA and hopes to play college soccer.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hamilton-Wenham: Avery Nistl, Soph; Cooper Bousum, Soph.
Marblehead: Sydney Hamilton, Sr.; Courtney Houget, Soph.
Masconomet: Megan Riley, Jr.; Nicole Schneider, Soph.; Andrew Mitchell, Sr.
St. John's Prep: Aidan Rogers, Soph.; Owen McLain, Fr.; Sam Tucker, Jr.