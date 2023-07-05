PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ABIGAIL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Pitcher
For the third consecutive season, Abby Bettencourt has been chosen as The Salem News' Player of the Year. Arguably the best pitcher in the state, she hurts opponents not only with her pinpoint pitching but also in the batters box, where she is a deadly leadoff hitter. She also fields her position extremely well, quickly getting to any ball hit her way while snaring line shots and bunts with poise.
Bettencourt won 19 games this spring with 266 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.88 in 127 1/3 innings. She batted first for the Tanners and led them in hitting with a .550 average, drove in 24 runs, scored 43, and had the most home runs of anyone in the area 10, along with an on base percentage of .688. Once on base she was always a threat to steal.
The three sport athlete has punched out an amazing 546 batters in her career, passing the 300, 400, and 500 marks this past season and was named NEC Player of the Year again. He best outing of the season came in a five-inning perfect game against Swampscott in which she struck out all 15 batters.
"We were coming off our first loss of the season to Central Catholic, and our team needed to be picked up," she said.
Calm in pressure situations, she's the person coaches would love to have up at bat or in the circle. "Abby is mentally the toughest person I've ever known," said coach Tawny Palmieri.
Bettencourt is as big a star in the classroom, with a 4.1 GPA and is ranked third in her class. She wants to have the opportunity to continue her softball career in college.
"My parents (Mark and Lauren) have had the biggest athletic influence on me," she said. "My dad (Peabody football and baseball coach) played baseball at Boston College and my mom played softball at Brown. I hope to follow in their footsteps one day."
GIGI AUPONT
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Pitcher
Had 2.13 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 144 innings pitched ... Only walked 35 batters ... Carried team to Division 3 state semifinals ... Pitched back-to-back shutouts in playoff wins over North Reading and St. Mary's of Lynn ... Also Fenwick's cleanup hitter ... Takes pitching seriously and works to improve game year round ... Coach Brian Seabury praised her for consistent performances: "Gigi gives us a chance to compete with any team we face" ... Playing for Carolina Cardinals this summer and intends to work on control and velocity ... Plans to attend college and continue softball career.
OLIVIA BARLETTA
Swampscott Sophomore
Center Field
Big Blue captain hit .436 with 14 RBI, seven doubles, a triple, and 10 walks ... On-base percentage was .523 ... Scored 22 runs ... John Holland All-Tournament Team ... Northeastern Conference all=star ... Went 6-for-7 with 3 doubles, 3 RBI and 3 runs over 2 games at Holland Tournament ... Plans to major in pre-med and continue her softball career in college ... Has 3.8 GPA unweighted, 4.2 weighted ... Thanked her dad for putting so much time and energy into her athletics.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Senior
Catcher
Other half of Peabody's outstanding pitcher/catcher duo ... Caught sister Abby's games from freshman year on ... Steady with quick reflexes ... Great communication between the siblings ... Very few balls got by her ... Also smashed six home runs, including a walkoff blast against North Andover in state playoffs ... NEC All-Conference ... Captain hit .424 with an on-base percentage of .573 ... Drove in 26 runs to lead the team ... Scored 24 runs ... Three-sport athlete also had great volleyball and basketball careers ... Excellent student graduated fourth in her class with 4.1 GPA ... Will continue playing softball at Bates College.
LILLI BONACORSI
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center Field/Left Field
Leading hitter for Crusaders with .422 average ... Knocked in 20 runs ... Captain from Melrose has 4.2 GPA and was a member of National Honor Society ... Will attend UMass Amherst and study finance at Isenberg School ... Growing up her parents always influenced her the most, but this season it was freshman teammate Emily Shann, who tragically passed away after an accident at her home. "Emily has inspired me to be a better person and player on and off the field," she said.
LUKA BORNHORST
Marblehead Sophomore
Catcher
First Magician player in last five years to hit .400 or higher ... Finished with .409 average and stole 20 bases ... Drove in 12 runs and had a .530 on-base percentage ... Of her 27 hits, three of them were home runs ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Carries a 3.3 grade point average ... Plans to continue playing softball in college ... Said her older sister pushes her to get better every day. "She has shown me what a hard working athlete looks like."
RUBY CALIENES
Marblehead Junior
Pitcher/Second Base
Normally the starting second baseman bailed Magicians out by taking over in the circle when injuries struck team ... Wound up striking out 86 batters in 100 innings and won seven games ... Also batted .382 with 26 hits and 12 RBI ... Turned triple play in Beverly game with bases loaded and no outs in an eventual extra inning win ... Wants to study business and management in college ... Has almost all A's and B's ... Inspired by grandfather, who ran half marathons until age 72. "He still goes to the gym regularly and can pretty much do anything he sets his mind to."
MAKAYLA CUNNINGHAM
Danvers Senior
Pitcher
Won 10 games in strong comeback season after being injured last spring ... Hit .419 ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Falcons' cleanup hitter ... Best game was striking out 12 on Senior Night ... Coach Dom Gasdia called her the team's most improved player this year with significant progress both in the box and circle ... Work ethic second to none and had her best season as a Falcon because of it ... Carried a 4.0 GPA ... Will attend WPI and play softball.
MOLLY DEGNAN
Hamilton-Wenham 8th Grader
Third Base/Pitcher
Generals' MVP led team with .516 average ... Scored 17 runs ... Had six doubles a pair of triples and one homer ... Drove in 24 runs ... "Came out of the gates hot in first league game against Ipswich by going 5-for-5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored, and she continued to be our powerhouse all season long," said coach Mary Flynn ... Inspired by Alabama's Montana Fouts for her amazing accomplishments on and off the softball field. "She handles herself with such poise and never complains, and always takes time for her fans. She has the grace and skill I hope to have one day."
CAITLYN DION
Pingree Senior
Catcher/First Base
Two year captain from Georgetown was co-Most Valuable Player of the Eastern Independent League ... All New England ... Highlanders' MVP hit .448 with team-leading 22 RBI and 3 homers ... Beat game was against Newton Country Day when, with Pingree trailing by a run in the sixth inning, she hit a two-run homer ... Also threw out a runner trying to steal second in last inning of that game to ensure the win ... Committed to continue playing softball at Skidmore College ... Carried 3.7 unweighted GPA ... Class president and recipient of William Rogers Award ... Also captained volleyball team.
NIKKI ERRICOLA
Beverly Senior
Second Base
Played every inning of every game for the Orange-and-Black for three straight seasons ... Had .351 average with 27 hits in 77 at bats ... Scored 35 runs with OBP of .468 ... Mastered art of slap hitting and used her speed to beat out infield hits from the left side when she was a normal righty hitter ... Had .923 fielding percentage ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Received Beverly's Female Scholar Athlete Award ... Three-sport athlete said biggest individual performance defensively was turning inning-ending double play to help BHS advance to second round of playoffs ... Offensively it was her walkoff hit in final regular season game ... Will attend Bridgewater State University to study elementary education ...Ranked 42nd in class with 4.35 GPA.
EMILY GODDARD
Danvers Senior
Third Base
All-Northeastern Conference ... Captain always a threat to throw runners out at the plate ... Fierce in batters box with .532 average, 20 RBI, and 5 homers ... Highlight was hitting back-to-back home runs with teammate and fellow all-star Ava Gray ... Coach Dom Gasdia said she has the instincts at third base seen at the collegiate level ... Carried 101.14 GPA and going to Trinity College for softball ... Plans to major in psychology.
MARAH GOLDMAN
Pingree Senior
Shortstop
Two-time captain batted .403 while leading Highlanders in stolen bases ... Eastern Independent All-League selection ... All-NEPSAC ... Won Team Award ... Her best game of the season came against Newton Country Day when, in a scoreless game, she got hit with a pitch, stole second, took third on a sacrifice bunt and stole home ... Will study international business at Dickinson College and continue to play softball ... GPA was 88 on 100-point scale.
AMBER GOUDREAU
Masconomet Senior
Pitcher
Team MVP and NEC All-Conference ... Captain pitched one-hitter with 13 strikeouts against Swampscott and went 3-for-4 while driving in 3 runs ... Batted .400 and struck out 150 in 111 2/3 innings ... ERA was 2.50 ... Had 4.9 GPA on 5.3 scale ... Will attend University of Florida ... Said her dad has had the most athletic influence on her because he coached and guided her since she started playing the sport in second grade.
AVA GRAY
Danvers Junior
Catcher
Two-time NEC all-star hit .434 and drove in 22 runs ... Had .481 on-base percentage ... Produced excellent .971 fielding percentage with 140 putouts ... Best performance was against Masconomet, where she had a perfect game behind the plate and hit back-to-back homers with fellow all-star Emily Goddard ... Great power hitter with high softball IQ ... Most runners didn't test her powerful throwing arm ... Captain-elect for cross country team this fall ... Also runs indoor track ... Carries 3.9 GPA and hopes to continue athletic career in college.
KAEDYNCE KAUTH
Salem Academy Sophomore
Pitcher
Struck out 202 in 96.1 innings pitched ... Kept Navs in games all season ... Also big hitter with .566 average, 4 homers, and drove in 26 runs ,,, Captain was team's MVP ... Broke school record for single season strikeouts ... Best game was pitching Navs to a win over Salem High because it showed how resilient she and the whole team was ... Took leadership role and rallied teammates between innings for the first-ever win over the Witches ... Plans to attend college to become a nurse and continue to play softball ... Hopes to work her way up to a cardio-thoracic surgeon ... Has 4.0 GPA.
LOGAN LOMASNEY
Peabody Junior
Shortstop
Batted second in powerful lineup ... Member of Tanners' home run brigade by blasting eight HR, second best in the area behind Abby Bettencourt ... Batted .474 with 40 hits, 29 runs driven in, 39 runs scored with on-base percentage of .562 ... Very high fielding percentage at new position after playing second base last year ... NEC All-Conference ... Gave Tanners a quick lead with homer in first inning of state semifinal against Central Catholic ... Three-sport athlete was NEC Player of Year in basketball ... Wants to continue playing basketball in college ... Has a 3.85 GPA and is ranked 20th in class.
NOELLE MCLANE
Beverly Senior
Pitcher/Third Base
When McLane ddn't start in the circle, she was often called upon to put out a fire ... Led the North Shore in batting (.595) with 44 hits in 74 at-bats ... Also drove in the most runs (39) ... Hit 3 homers, 2 triples, and 9 doubles ... Scored 33 runs ... Had .649 average with runners in scoring position ... Finished with .655 on base percentage and .937 fielding percentage ... Hit safely in 21 of 22 games ... Was part of 1-2 punch for Panthers with Mya Perron ... NEC All Conference ... Had walkoff home run against Masco and was winning pitcher ... Headed for Clemson University to study nursing and play club field hockey and softball ... Had 4.80 GPA.
MYA PERRON
Beverly Senior
Catcher/First Base/Third Base
All-Northeastern Conference performer hit .528 with 34 RBI, 5 homers, 4 triples, 6 doubles and a .920 fielding percentage ... Captain only struck out 5 times all season ... Drove in 13 runs with two out ... Scored 23 runs and had a .595 on base percentage ... Three-year starter was incredibly consistent, hitting safely in 19 of 22 games ... Best game was against Winthrop in which she had a double, triple, home run and a walk to finish with 8 RBI ... Agganis softball MVP for North squad ... Had 4.6 GPA ... Will play volleyball and softball at UMass Boston while studying nursing.
PENNY SPACK
Peabody Senior
Left Field
A great defensive left fielder with outstanding range ... Three-sport athlete was both captain and leader along with Isabel Bettencourt ... Hit .391 with an on-base percentage of .500 including playoffs ... Batted over .400 throughout regular season ... Drove in 19 runs and had a homer ... Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner ... Also a terrific hockey player ... Excellent student with 4.08 GPA who ranked sixth in her class ... Will attend URI and play club hockey and club softball.
SKYLAR SVERKER
Salem Junior
First Base
Batted .441 with 11 RBI ... Captain named NEC Lynch Division all-star ... Hit home run over fence at Mack Park against Marblehead ... Plans to attend college close to home and play softball ... Carries 3.7 grade point average ... Committed only one error the entire season ... Always a threat to throw opposing runners out trying to take extra bases ... Excellent season was cut short for her due to emergency appendectomy.
ANNIE THORNETT
Salem Freshman
Pitcher
Named All-Northeastern Conference ... Coach Rick O'Leary said she kept team in games all year. "She is an absolute gamer" ... Struck out 144 batters ... Best performance was in last game of season against powerhouse Peabody, where she struck out eight and allowed just three runs ... Also one of the Witches' best hitters ... Inspired by Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. "He has been my favorite player since I was 10-years old and I love watching him play."
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Jasmine Feliciano, Soph. Shortstop; Gabbi Wickeri, Soph. 1B.
Bishop Fenwick: Natasha O'Brien Jr. OF; Gabby Mauiri, Soph. C; Mia Mecurio, Sr. SS.
Danvers: Lauren Ahearn, Jr. Outfield, Brea Robinson, Jr. Outfield; Kaylee Marsello, Sr. SS.
Hamilton-Wenham: Bella Faziio, Jr. SS; Ava Day, Soph. P/3B.
Ipswich: Kate Bekeritis, Jr. C; Maya Williams, Sr. 3B; Emma Campbell, Sr. P/3B/OF.
Marblehead: Ila Bumargin, Jr. P/OF.
Masconomet: Charlotte Leise, Soph. 2B.
Peabody: Avery Grieco, Jr. P/OF; Kiley Doolin, Jr. 3B; Lizzy Bettencourt, Fr. 1B.
Pingree: Antonella Najim Fr. P; Lyla Campbell, Soph. P; Lucy Ciaciarelli, Sr. CF.
Salem: Liv Loux, Fr. SS; Barbara Rowley, Soph. CF; Julia Gauthier, 8th grade, C.
Salem Academy: Grace Thomas, Sr. OF; Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, Jr. IF.
Swampscott: Lucia Alvarado, Soph. Outfield; Hayden Haskell, Fr. P/SS; Maddie Lilley, Fr. IF.