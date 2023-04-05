One of the Pingree cross country team’s mottos goes that the only way to win is to run through some puddles.
Few Highlanders embrace that message — and are as willing to run through any puddles life puts down — with as much vigor as Emily Norton.
A three-sport captain for cross country, basketball and outdoor track, Norton has left her mark in every corner of the South Hamilton preparatory school’s campus. She’s an incredible student with a knack for understanding complicated STEM subjects such as Physics and Statistics and also immersed herself in computer work in the Girls Who Code program.
Norton, who grew up in North Andover, has received the Harvard Book Prize while earning high honors every term and being part of the Cum Laude Society. She’s been a Notre Dame summer scholar, participated in the DECA club, math team and student council and is described by Pingree athletic director Betsy Kennedy as a “creative, nuanced thinker” as well as a “gifted listener who puts 100 percent into everything she does.”
That attitude certainly manifested itself at one spring track meet last year. A multi-talented athlete who competes in almost any event in which the Highlanders might need points, Norton was throwing the javelin at a site about a mile away from this meet’s main track. The bus that was supposed to take the athletes back was running late, so Norton ran the mile back — then proceeded to run a leg of the 4x800 relay that set a school record.
“She does that, it’s no surprise her teammates voted her captain, right?” Pingree track coach Jordan Coulombe said. “Emily doesn’t take her abilities for granted and she’s got a very practical and mature approach.”
Norton helped the Highlander girls basketball team to one of its best ever seasons this winter, posting an 18-5 record and earning a New England tournament berth. Her 53 three-pointers ranked behind only Pingree teammate Bella Vaz in The Salem News coverage area. Her knack for knowing when to shoot and when to unselfishly pass up an open look helped facilitate the team’s success.
“Emily’s one of the hardest workers in program history. She turned herself into one of the best sharpshooters in New England with pure hard work,” Highlander coach Dave Latimer said. “She’s first to the gym and last to leave kind of kid who organized team lifts, gave rides to younger teammates and displayed amazing leadership.”