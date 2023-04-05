Take a look at the size of a soccer net and you might think being a goalkeeper is lonely work. That’s never the case for Swampscott’s Lilian Gosselin, who makes sure all of her teammates are involved.
Arguably no female on the North Shore has been a better last time of defense during Gosselin’s time in high school. She had an incredible 10 shutouts and earned Coaches Association All-State honors last fall while posting 32 shutouts in her career and allowing only 22 goals in her final 39 games.
Whether a game called for a busy night in net, making more than a dozen athletic and acrobatic saves, or a light one primarily directing the defense and shouting encouragement up the field, Gosselin was rock-solid dependable.
“She’s a wonderful and kind hearted person,” Big Blue soccer coach Ken Leeder said. “Lilian’s leadership and character helped us have a successful season on the field as well as a brilliant time together on the pitch.”
When she wasn’t swatting away soccer balls, Gosselin was taking care of business in the classroom. She ranks 27th in Swampscott High’s senior class and is a member of both the National Honor Society and National Business Honor Society. She’s not afraid to challenge herself with tough courses such as Advanced Placement calculus, biology and psychology.
“She takes our most rigorous courseload and maintains a demanding athletic schedule,” Swampscott principal Dennis Kohut noted. “She’s undoubtedly a role model for younger athletes and all of our students.”
Gosselin challenges herself athletically, too. She took up the high jump in outdoor track and has been an All-State qualifier while also competing in other events. A three-year basketball player, she’s never shy about battling for rebounds — work that brings little glory but leads to team success.
“Lilian consistently stands out with skill, intensity and work ethic,” assistant soccer coach Cindy Lavender said. “When the going got tough, she was the one that turned up her game and she’d often sacrifice her body to make the saves we needed.”
A Division 1 recruit at goalkeeper, Gosselin will be playing at Bryant University. Despite a busy club soccer schedule, she finds time to volunteer at youth soccer camps and charity walks in town.
“Lilian is very well-rounded,” Swampscott athletic director Kelly Wolff said. “She’s a great example of what a student-athlete should strive to be.”