One look from Aris Xerras can change the course of a particular game and the mood of a team. Most importantly, that’s not because of intimidation, but because of respect.
Each of Xerras’ Danvers High coaches lauds the natural leadership traits he’s shown on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond, and in the classroom. The 2022 Salem News Lineman of the Year cuts an imposing figure, yet he’s the picture of poise when things get hot in competition.
Danvers High assistant principal Julie Sgrio recalled one such game:
“Aris did not say anything, just motioned to his team to keep their cool,” she said. “He didn’t have to yell to get their attention; his actions spoke for themselves. The same goes for his leadership in school. He doesn’t walk the halls as a showman or with bravado, he just quietly does the right thing when no one is looking.”
Xerras’ commitment to his teammates in all three sports is second to none. His commitment in the classroom speaks volumes as well.
While DHS does not do class ranks, he carries a weighted 91.942 average while tackling courses like Advanced Placement Economics. He has earned numerous Honor Roll nods and took a class called ‘The Evolution of a Hero’ while enjoying analyzing literary works such as The Great Gatsby and The Crucible.
A Mass. State Coaches Association All-State pick and Shriner’s all-star, football is Xerras’ top sport. He was dominant as a senior on the defensive line, amassing 109 tackles and 16 sacks. His presence as a captain and loyalty to the Falcons meant even more than those statistics, head coach Ryan Nolan said.
“There have been some tough times in town and Aris is the type of person you want by your side when things are tough,” Nolan said. “He shouldered the load and made no excuses. His statistics and awards and very impressive, but what sets him apart is character, integrity and loyalty.”
A volunteer youth coach as well, Xerras will be playing college football at St. Anselm in New Hampshire. As much impact as he’s had on the field, court and diamond for the Falcons, it remains his incredible communication skills and gravitas that stand out above the pack. Rather than wilting under the pressure that comes with being a focal point of game plans as well as the attention of teachers, peers and rivals, Xerras has thrived under it,
“He’s the best kid I’ve ever coached,” Falcon boys basketball coach Chris Timson said. “He’s a hard worker, a great leader, and a great communicator. He’s a coach’s dream.”