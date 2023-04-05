Possessing strong academic skills, being a three-sport star, a talented musician and, as one school figure put it, “an all-around nice kid”, it’s no wonder Brian Milano is a favorite among his peers, teachers and administrators at Ipswich High School.
A two-time Salem News all-star in both soccer and tennis, Milano is also a champion in indoor track. He was part of the first place quartet at the Division 5 state meet in the 4x400 relay and the second place sprint medley relay squad, adding to his collection of gold and silver medals he won previously at the state level.
“A tireless worker in practice, he is coachable and strives for athletic perfection,” Ipswich track and field coach Marty Binette said of Milano. “This year, he selflessly switched from the 300 the 55 meter dash because he recognized the need for the team. Even though track isn’t his top sport, he recognizes the importance of teamwork and doing what’s best for the team.”
Academically, Milano shines just as brightly. He’s had four consecutive years of achieving High Honors and Distinguished Achievement Awards. He’s been a two-year member of the National Honor Society and is a 2021 St. Michael’s Student Scholarship Book Award recipient. Milano scored 1240 on his SATs and owns a 4.08 GPA.
He has also been involved in Ipswich High’s award winning Concert Band, served as the BROGA Club President the last two years, was part of the Interact Club his first two years of high school, and the Amnesty Club as a sophomore and junior. He also finds the time to work with youth soccer players, both at summer camps and refereeing games in the fall.
“Brian’s AP math teacher describes him as ‘one of the most respectful and positive students I’ve ever encountered’, and his AP Computer Science teacher states ‘Brian is a tremendously likeable and responsible student’,” said IHS athletic director Tom Gallagher. “To me, this is noteworthy and speaks to Brian’s character and his work ethic. It’s one thing to work hard and earn good grades, but to also possess these positive character traits is what helps set Brian apart from many of his peers.”
Claire Powers, a School Counselor at Ipswich High, cheerfully recalled observing Milano during the school’s recent Spirit Week and how he embodied all that he stands for.
“Brian was an integral and respected part of his class during these events,” she said. “He was in full costume each day, of course competed in several of the team athletic events, and shard his musical talents in the class performance of “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and “Waterloo”. Brian does not seek out the spotlight, but happily jumps in whenever he is needed to support a team and facilitate a victory.”