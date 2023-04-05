Logical thinking skills have done wonders for Chloe Gern both in the classroom and on the playing fields at Hamilton-Wenham.
To truly understand how seriously Gern takes her studies, she has chosen Honors classes in every available class offered at Hamilton-Wenham — and subsequently earned High Honors every marking period. By the time the Vice President of the National Honor Society graduates this spring, she’ll have taken an amazing eight different AP classes.
Gern is also a DECA Leader and belongs to Model UN, and started a science team at the school with two other students.
“Chloe is an outstanding problem solver and leader,” said her guidance counselor. “Chloe is a frequent contributor to any classroom discussion. She’s a student who focuses on developing a deeper understanding of any concepts that are presented.”
While her high school does not keep class rankings, Gern (4.21 GPA) is expected to be her senior class’s valedictorian or salutatorian. She’ll be attending Dartmouth College this fall.
Gern is a three-year starter at outside midfielder (and outside defender, depending on the team’s needs) for the Generals’ soccer team, guiding them to three consecutive Cape Ann League titles and the Division 4 state championship her junior year. As a team captain this past fall, Gern was chosen as a Cape Ann League First Team all-star and an Eastern Mass. Second Team all-star.
“Chloe uses her speed and toughness to shut down the top outside player on opposing teams,” said H-W head coach Nancy Waddell. “She’s an intense competitor who pushes herself and her teammates to reach for their best, and is the Energizer Bunny on our team: she never needs a break during games or practices. In fact, she gets stronger as the game goes on.”
A captain of her school’s tennis team this spring, Gern helped pilot the Generals to their first CAL championship on the courts in more than 20 years last season. The Generals went undefeated (23-0) to win the state title as Gern, battling through an ankle injury, went 11-2 at third singles, including a perfect 5-0 in state tournament play.
“It should be noted that Chloe’s win total would have been much higher, but she unselfishly was willing to share her playing time to get 13 seniors into the lineup,” said tennis head coach Joe Maher.
In two seasons with the varsity tennis team, Gern is 21-2 in doubles play and has won all four of her singles matches as well.
“I’ve also been lucky enough to experience Chloe as a student in the math classroom,” added Maher, “and she’s a gifted, analytical problem solver who will be bringing her myriad of talents to Dartmouth.”