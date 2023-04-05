Put a stick in his hands and Dougie Pratt knows how to get the job done on both the ice and on the turf. Put him in a classroom and Pratt will not only excel, but do so while taking the most challenging courses offered. Put him in a situation where he can volunteer and help others, and Pratt does so without hesitation.
All of this makes the Manchester Essex leader, who ranks among the top five percent of students in his senior class, the very definition of a student-athlete.
“Without a doubt, Dougie embodies all the characteristics of what education-based interscholastic athletes is all about,” said Manchester Essex athletic director Cameron Molinare.
“Dougie is a kind, intelligent and selfless leader who makes pairing the rigors of high school academics and athletics look easy ... he’s something that his peers, teammates, coaches, and teachers can always count on to do the right thing — especially when no one is watching.”
Pratt loaded up with five Advanced Placement courses as a senior — English Literature, Government, Calculus, Statistics, and Physics — as well as an Entrepreneurship Honors class. He has maintained a fantastically strong 5.15 GPA and scored 1,410 on his SATs.
Among the academic honors that this National Honor Society student has received include the Clarkson University Achievement Award, a Business Management Outstanding Student recognition, and being named a Manchester Essex Junior Scholar for completing four semesters of core courses while maintaining a GPA above 4.70.
“Doug is an outstanding student who will thrive in any field that he chooses to pursue,” said Barrett Alston, Pratt’s business teacher at Manchester Essex and a DECA Advisor. “(Recently), we had an exhaustive conversation about what it would take to get into private equity — the chat ended with me promising to do some more research and left me, not for the first time, with the feeling that Doug is destined for big tings. Seventeen-year-old kids are simply not as polished, motivated, and deeply intelligent as he is.”
As a hockey player for the co-operative program at Rockport High School, Pratt served as a two-time team captain and an ace scorer while playing four seasons on the varsity. In the spring he turns to lacrosse, where he stars for his hometown high school.
“During Dougie’s tenure in our hockey program, he has developed not only as a player but as a leader,” Kyle Nelson, the Rockport hockey coach, noted. “Since our program is a co-op, communication amongst the different schools (Manchester Essex, Rockport and Ipswich) is crucial and the last two years in particular Dougie has always been an asset for the coaches when we’ve needed a captain to relay messages (to the team).”
“Honestly, Dougie is one of the good guys,” added Beverly Low, Director of Guidance and College Counseling at Manchester Essex. “He is kind, empathetic, smart and thoughtful.”