Not many high school student-athletes are capable of tackling so many different things without sacrificing results.
For Salem’s Jack Doyle, it all seems to come naturally.
Captain of the Witches’ golf, basketball and baseball teams in each of the past two seasons, Doyle thrives as a leader on and off the playing surface. He’s been a four-year starter for both the golf and baseball squads and led the Northeastern Conference in steals while hitting .426 on the diamond last spring. He’s earned conference all-star accolades for each sport.
In the classroom, Doyle maintains an impressive 3.93 GPA, good for 32nd in his graduating class. He challenges himself with honors and AP level courses, including his favorite, AP Physics 1.
Doyle is a member of the National Honor Society, a Peer Mentor, and is currently involved with the dual enrollment program, attending both Salem State University and Salem High.
“Jack has been the epitome of excellence in the classroom, on the court, field, course and outside of the athletic realm,” said Salem High athletic director Reilly Christie. “He represents and continues to represent what we want out of a student-athlete.”
This winter, Doyle helped the Witches to a 15-win season and a Division 2 state basketball tournament win as the team’s starting point guard. He regularly displayed his unselfishness, leading Salem with nearly seven assists per game, one of the top marks on the North Shore.
Doyle is both a vocal and lead-by-example captain and is regularly in control of his emotions. The soon-to-be graduate plans to attend Salem State University full time beginning this fall and will continue his baseball career while studying business.