Jimmy Ayers’ high school transcript is peppered with exceptional grades. He has won three state championships during his time at St. John’s Prep, and his activities and community service projects are numerous.
The Hamilton resident, who owns a 4.27 grade point average and is the captain of the school’s hockey and lacrosse teams, is exceptional in whatever he does because of natural ability, hard work, and a willingness to continually better himself.
“One would be hard pressed to find a more mature, well-adjusted young man,” said David Hennessey, an AP Economics teacher and assistant hockey coach at St. John’s Prep. “A few superlatives that immediately come to mind in describing Jimmy would be humble, engaging, lighthearted and respectful. To borrow a colloquial phrase, Jimmy simply “gets it”. He is that “voice of reason” among his peers who can quickly size up a situation and set the tone for proper behavior and action.”
A member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, Ayers takes Advanced Placement and Honors classes such as Calculus AB, English 4, Financial Algebra, Zoology, War and Peace, Ethics, and Spirituality: Traditions and Practice.
A Social Studies Academic medals winner as both a sophomore and junior, Ayers was also awarded the prestigious 1st Lt. Derek Hines Scholarship Award, given in honor of the late St. John’s Prep hockey captain and West Point graduate who gave his life in the line of duty.
“Jimmy values a strong work ethic and looks at some of his more challenging courses as opportunities to learn new strategies and skills,” said school counselor Melanie Paresi. “He invests in himself and his learning.”
On a team full of star players, Ayers led the Eagles’ hockey team in goals (17) this season and finished with a career best 30 points in 24 games while leading them to the Division 1 state semifinals (one season removed from winning the state championship).
Ayers has been the two-time state champion St. John’s Prep lacrosse team’s best player since his sophomore season, as his 101 career goals, 51 assists, and 152 points attest to. Having led the squad in scoring each of the last two seasons, the ultra-talented attackman will play for one of the nation’s top programs, Division 1 Johns Hopkins, beginning next season.
In addition, he Ayers has served as an Eagles Wings Orientation Leader at the high school, volunteered at soup kitchens, served as a youth hockey and lacrosse coach, raised money for blood cancer research, collected and distributed items for Veterans and Healthcare workers, and volunteered to clean out church pews.
“Jimmy is a wonderful student and wonderful young man who brings so much more to the table than his academic and athletic skills,” surmised Stacey Nicholson, a member of the Science and Mathematics facility at St. John’s Prep. “Open the door for Jimmy and he will walk through ready to distinguish himself.”