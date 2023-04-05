Salem Academy Charter School athletics have taken a big leap in recent years, and it’s individuals like Jorbert Peralta who have helped them thrive.
A standout on the basketball court, Peralta is a five-year varsity player and three-year captain. He surpassed the 1,000 career point mark this past winter and helped the Navigators to consecutive MIAA Division 5 state tournament appearances while leading his team in scoring and rebounding.
Peralta’s on-court accomplishments speak for themselves, but it’s his overall character and leadership qualities that truly separate him.
“I say this with the most utmost confidence: Jorbert Peralta is a generational talent of a young man,” said Salem Academy boys basketball coach and seventh grade ELA teacher, Benjamin Petrides.
“I had the privilege of teaching and coaching this young man for the past seven years of my life. It is my greatest joy, however, that I have continued to get to know this young man for the past seven years.”
Peralta certainly puts a lot of time into his budding hoops career, but he doesn’t let it take away from his studies. The Salem News all-star carries a 3.9 grade point average and is in the top 30 percent of his graduating class. He scored a 1,090 on his SATs and has been an Honor Roll or High Honor Roll student every single semester of high school.
In addition, Peralta started a mentoring program for Salem Academy’s younger middle school students in the mornings before school. He also played a big role in starting a season-opening basketball tournament at the school.
“Jorbert is a young man who is going to make any environment he is in a significantly better place. He is driven, committed, talented, humble, charismatic, and possesses maturity and wisdom well beyond his years,” added Petrides. “He is a special young man.”