Anyone who’s watched the Masconomet Regional football or basketball teams play in recent years almost certainly knows who Matt Richardson is.
The senior standout is coming off a tremendous individual hoops campaign with the Chieftains, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding en route to All-Northeastern Conference honors.
A few months prior, he threw for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns to help Masco football win seven games and clinch a spot in the state playoffs. He was subsequently named to the All-NEC team for his gridiron prowess as well.
“Matt does everything for our team and his teammates look to him to carry them on far too many occasions, although he does just that,” said Masconomet boys basketball head coach Steve Heintz. “He is a quiet young man, but that reflects respect of adults and peers around him rather than any type of standoffishness or false pride. His maturity is shown when he speaks, since what he does say reflects a keen observer, an emerging wisdom and respecter of others.”
A versatile and dedicated student-athlete, Richardson can certainly fill up the stat sheet. But what many people probably don’t know is that he’s a model in the classroom as well.
As hard as Richardson works on his respective athletic surfaces, he matches that during in-school hours. He’s particularly strong in mathematics, and has received numerous A’s throughout his high school career.
“Matt knows and is committed to the value of his academic responsibilities,” added Heintz. “When some student-athletes study to stay eligible, Matt is using his understanding and intellect as a student to further his future. He will sometimes arrive a little late to practice, having come from an extra help session, wanting all of his classes to be profitable, not simply the ones he likes or is interested in.
“Matt is serious about who he is and what his future holds, and uses his coursework to prepare himself for that future.”
Upon graduation, Richardson will stay on the North Shore to attend nearby Endicott College and continue his budding football career.