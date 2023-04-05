Determined. Focused. Competitive. These are just some of the words that faculty and administrators at Beverly High School use to describe one of the top students in the Class of 2023, Mya Perron.
A straight-A student and captain of both the Panthers’ softball and volleyball teams, Perron puts in the work needed to succeed from sunup to sundown. She is, said varsity softball coach Megan Sudak, the very definition of the slogan “no days off”.
“If one were to look up what that looks like, Mya’s daily agenda may be the first imagine returned in a Google search,” said Sudak.
“Mya attacks every minute with fervor. She is one of the only seniors who still carries a complete 8-course workload that includes 4 Advanced Placement courses and a Dual Enrollment course in Emergency Medical Services. After the school day ends Mya is just getting started, typically practicing for one of her many sports ... I honestly do not know when she finds any time to work her shifts at Bertucci’s (too).”
A member of the National Honor Society, Perron carries a grade point average of 4.56 and is ranked 26th in her senior class. Her AP classes this year include Calculus, Chemistry, Statistics, and Environmental Science. To date, she has achieved 18 A+ grades at Beverly High. Perron is also a member of the Red Cross Club.
A Northeastern Conference (and Salem News) all-star in both volleyball and softball, Perron has been a varsity member of both programs since she was a freshman. She had 207 kills and .266 hitting percentage as an outside hitter in volleyball last fall, adding 123 digs along with 36 aces. For her efforts, she was chosen as team MVP.
Last spring, Perron was a slugging third baseman who batted a robust .420 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in while striking out only four times.
Perron also played varsity basketball as a freshman and sophomore before switching winter sports and joining the Panthers’ indoor track team as a junior and senior.
“I believe Mya would be an ideal candidate for this award,” Beverly High principal Elizabeth Taylor noted. “She has demonstrated the discipline necessary for success in academics and athletics.”