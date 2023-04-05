In the age of specialization, it’s rare to find a student-athlete as well-rounded as Peabody’s Penny Spack — both on the playing field and in the classroom.
An all-star caliber player in three different sports — soccer, ice hockey and softball — Spack is also one of Veterans Memorial High’s most decorated students. She ranks No. 6 in a senior class of 408, and her interests in the classroom range from math to neuroscience to history and the Model UN program.
“I thought I knew Penny pretty well, but then I look at her resume and I realize I what I knew only scratched the surface,” Tanner girls hockey coach Michelle Roach said.
That swath of outside interests includes Greek dance and doing volunteer work with the National Orthodox Greek Ministry through St. Vasilios Church. Spack is a Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, a Rensselaer Medal winner, a National Honor Society member, and an AP scholar who has taken 12 Advanced Placement courses over the last three years.
A three-sport captain and member of Peabody’s Mayor’s Leadership Council, Spack is almost always the last player to leave the locker room. Whether it’s staying behind to help out a teammate or make sure the place is clean for the next team coming in, Spack is the type of leader that takes the time to be sure things are done correctly.
“She’s a natural leader,” Tanner girls soccer coach Andrew Douglass said. “Her belief in herself and her ability to make her teammates believe is a huge reason for our team success.”
An outstanding power hitter, Spack helped the Peabody High softball team reach the Division 1 state championship game for the first time ever last spring when she hit .417 with 27 RBI.
This past winter, she was named Salem News Girls Hockey Player of the Year as only the third defensemen to earn that honor in 18 years. Her booming shot from the point led to a team-best 14 goals and she helped the Tanner co-op squad reach the Division 1 Elite Eight round while allowing the third-fewest goals in the state.
“I’ve never seen a player work as hard to improve as Penny has,” said Roach. “She always feels like she can improve and she puts in the work to back it up. I’m so proud of the season she had, but I’m also blown away by everything she does outside of hockey. She’s an incredible kid.”