They call baseball the thinking man’s game ... and you’d have a hard time pointing out a better thinker than Marblehead High diamond standout Shane Keough.
A force with his bat and glove at Seaside Park, Keough is even more impressive in the classroom. Every grade he’s earned in his four years at Marblehead High has been a ‘A’ — 30 of them heading into the final semester for a cumulative career grade point average of 4.4602. That places Keough at No. 4 in the MHS Class of 2023 rankings.
“Shane epitomizes the complete spirit of student-athlete,” Magicians athletic director Greg Ceglarski said.
Keough is an avid studier of ancient Greek and Roman history, and as such one of his favorite courses is Advanced Placement Latin; he took home the school’s Excellence in Latin Award and is a member of the National Latin Honor Society while earning a National Latin Exam Award three times.
A member of the traditional National Honor Society as well, Keough has received a Tulane Book Award and a 2022 AP Scholar Award; in his Marblehead career, he has taken eight AP courses with four of his in a demanding senior courseload.
Athletically, Keough is one of the most dangerous hitters in the Northeastern Conference. He led the North Shore area with 31 RBI as a junior while hitting an impressive .368. As one of the Magicians captains this spring, he’s also a strong natural leader.
“It’s players like Shane that younger athletes learn from,” said Ceglarksi. “He not only holds himself accountable, but he also makes sure his teammates are all working towards the common goal of improving every day.”
That leadership shines through in school and volunteering as well. Keough is a peer mentor and also takes time to tutor his fellow students in Latin and other subjects as part of the National Honor Society program.
A multi-talented athlete, Keough was also a key member of the Magicians highly successful football team that won the state championship his junior year. As a senior, he played several different positions and seldom missed time despite suffering a knee injury. A fearless receiver, Keough would often leap into the middle of an opposing team’s defense and take a hit to make a catch for a big first down or touchdown.
“He was one of the hardest working and most versatile players we had,” Ceglarski noted. “Shane sees himself as selfless, hardworking, and honest. He wants what’s best for his friends and family, and tries his best to be a support system for them.”