One page isn’t quite enough to showcase the distinctions and accomplishments of Bishop Fenwick’s Shannon Bresnahan.
A stellar student-athlete, Bresnahan is a member of the National Honor Society, has been named to the President’s List as an academic honor roll student in each of her four high school years, took home numerous academic excellence awards, and was granted the Fenwick First Award for her outstanding qualities surrounding faith, integrity, relationship, scholarship and tradition.
In addition, Bresnahan currently serves as the secretary for the Student Activities Council, holds the social media director title within that group, and is both a peer leader for campus ministry and a peer mentor for the school.
“Shannon Bresnahan is a force,” said Fenwick college and guidance counselor Katie Conroy.
“Shannon sets high standards and goals for herself and works tirelessly to achieve them. She is bright, energetic, diligent and ambitious. Not only is she an excellent and hard working student, but she has dedicated herself to community service and enriching the lives of those around her.”
Among her other leadership roles, Bresnahan works as a tour guide for new admissions and is the Crusader Leader for campus ministry. During non school hours she’s also volunteered for a multitude of events, programs and fundraisers.
When it comes to athletics, Bresnahan shines just as brightly. She’s been particularly successful on the track, competing for the indoor/outdoor squads and cross country throughout her career. For her efforts, Bresnahan has been named to the Catholic Central League all-star team multiple times.
“Shannon is a true leader on and off the track, earning her the title of varsity captain for both cross and track and field,” said Conroy.
“Shannon’s coaches describe her as organized, motivated, passionate and diligent. Her efforts around leadership and community service continue to strengthen and nurture our school community long after she’s graduated.”