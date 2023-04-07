2023 Salem News Swimmer of the Year
CLEMENTINE ROBINS
Marblehead Senior
200 free/500 free
For the second consecutive season, Clementine Robins dazzled with consistency, technique and speed in the pool. And for the second consecutive season, she deservedly takes home Salem News Swimmer of the Year honors.
The senior standout saved her best campaign for last, winning the state championship in two individual events — the 200 and 500 freestyles — while also swimming a leg on the state champion 400 free relay team. Her 500 free time of 5:06.08 was a staggering 14 seconds better than the second place finisher, while her winning 200 free time of 1:52.58 was by a comfortable 3-second margin.
Thanks in large part to Robins' prowess, the Magicians captured the Division 2 state championship. In addition, they won their 18th straight NEC title, finishing unbeaten in league meets once again. Before states, Robins made her mark at sectionals, winning both the 200 and 500 free events there as well. She was named the Northeastern Conference Student-Athlete of the Year as well as the EMISCA Peter Foley Student-Athlete of the Year.
Robins is no slouch in the classroom, either, carrying an impressive 4.3 GPA. She is committed to Williams College to continue her swim career.
THE ALL-STARS
LEO BERTONE
Pingree Sophomore
Freestyle/Backstroke/Breaststroke
Eastern Independent League champion in 50 free and 100 breast ... Named EIL Swimmer of the Year ... All-NEPSAC First Team member ... NESPAC Division 3 champion in the 100 free ... School record holder in six of eight total events (200 free, 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast) ... Highlanders high point scorer for the season.
CAROLINE BLATCHFORD
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
100 backstroke/200 free/500 free/200 IM
First-year standout went unbeaten in races during the regular season ... Dropped time in almost all of her events, including three seconds off her 200 IM time at sectionals (2:18.09) ... Team MVP ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Won the 100 backstroke at CCL meet ... Currently has 3.45 GPA and plans to swim in college ... Considers professional swimmer Elizabeth Biesel to be her biggest influence.
TYLER BOSMA
St. John's Prep Senior
100 free/200 free/500 free
Eagles' captain specialized in sprint freestyles, claiming second overall at states in the 100 free (47.05) despite battling mononucleosis ... Boasts athletic 6-foot-4 frame ... Also had best times of 1:43.56 in the 200 free and 4:38.49 in the 500 free ... Owns a 4.2 GPA and plans to swim for Division 1 Colgate University, studying political science on the pre-law track ... Says his father has molded him into the person he is inside and outside the pool.
COLE BROOKS
Marblehead Senior
200 free/100 fly
Magicians' captain earned his third straight Salem News all-star status ... Two-time team MVP ... Recorded top times in the 200 free (1:43.8) and 100 fly (52.00) ... Shined at states in the 200 free event ... Maintains a 3.56 GPA and will swim at UMass Amherst.
MEGAN BURR
Masconomet Senior
Diving/relays/free/breaststroke
Excels in diving, winning the NEC meet with a personal record 227 points (6 dives) ... Was fifth at states and sectionals in diving ... Qualified for AAU nationals at states with 394 points (11 dives) ... NEC Female Diver of the Year winner ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Also competed well in trio of swim events ... Carries a 3.8 GPA and will attend Clark University to continue diving and study political science ... Thanks her high school coach Stephanie Forte for pushing her to be the best she can be.
MAX CONWAY
St. John's Prep Senior
Diving
Five-foot-8 standout shined on the 3 meter springboard ... Secured a six-dive high score of 320 points ... Placed second at both sectionals and state championship ... Won the Catholic Conference meet in diving as well ... Says his best performance came at states against "fierce competition" ... Maintains 4.4 GPA and will attend Boston College in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences ... Credits his teammates and coach Fiore and Driscoll for pushing him to be his best.
BRYNNE CURLEY
Masconomet Freshman
200 IM/100 free
First-year varsity swimmer burst onto the scene by taking home team MVP honors and earning the most points for her squad ... Also snared an NEC All-Conference selection for the 100 free ... Went undefeated against girls during co-ed dual meets ... Had three individual and three relay qualifying times ... Placed first overall at NEC meet in the 100 free ... Considers her performance in the 200 IM at states to be her best moment ... Has aspirations of becoming a physical therapist and would like to swim in college.
ZACHARY DASILVA-GRONDIN
Beverly Senior
50 free/100 free/Relays
NEC All-Conference selection finished in top 15 at states in both 50 free (22.30) and 100 free (48.91) ... Set school records in the 50 free (22.19) and 100 free (48.91) ... Also swam a leg on school record setting 200 medley relay team (1:46.75) ... Model student-athlete and leader started a nonprofit organization to help girls from Nepal who have been rescued from human trafficking.
JACK GRADY
Marblehead Senior
100 backstroke/Diving
Fourth-year competitor qualified for both sectionals and states in diving and 100 backstroke ... Also part of two relay teams that broke school records ... Finished first in four events at NEC meet, setting records in three including 55 seconds in the 100 backstroke ... Team captain earned the Leadership award ... Owns a 4.1 GPA and plans to study pre-med.
MADELEINE HALLOWES
Salem Academy Junior
50/100 freestyle
Talented captain was the Northeastern Conference champion in the 50 freestyle ... Also captured second overall in sectionals in the 50 free and was sixth overall in same event at states ... High-point award winner for team and team record holder ... Excellent student maintains a 4.4 GPA and plans to study engineering with a minor in aerospace or math in college ... Cites Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel as her biggest athletic influence.
SPENCER KEYES
Danvers Senior
100 butterfly/100 backstroke
Falcons' captain set personal bests in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly in final meet of the year against Masco, winning both events ... Named Team MVP and NEC All-Conference selection ... All-around athlete also shines on the soccer pitch, and will continue his career at Gordon College in the fall ... Maintains a 3.9 GPA ... Says one of his high school swim coaches, Graham Beck, has been his biggest influence in the pool.
RYAN MCFADDEN
Beverly Senior
500 Free/200 Free/200 IM/100 Butterfly/Relays
Panthers' captain cleaned up the awards this season, taking home Team MVP and NEC Male Swimmer of the Year honors ... NEC 500 free champion ... Holds five individual school records and one relay record ... Finished ninth at states in both the 200 IM (2:00.91) and 500 free (4:52.42) ... Sixth at sectionals in 200 IM and tied for fourth in 500 free ... Committed to Bryant University for swimming and will study marketing.
KIRA NIELSON
Pingree Junior
200 IM/500 free/100 fly/100 breast
Eastern Independent League All-League selection ... EIL Swimmer of the Year nominee ... Secured fourth place in the 200 IM and 500 free at EIL championship meet ... Fourth place in 100 fly and sixth in 100 breast at NEPSAC Division 3 championships ... Girls team high point scorer for season ... Team MVP winner.
KATHERINE REED
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
500 Free/200 Free/Relays
Repeat Salem News all-star qualified for sectionals in 200 free during first meet of the season ... Dropped a total of 17 seconds in her 500 free and qualified for state meet ... Anchored Generals' 400 free relay team that made it to sectionals ... Came in first at CALs in 200 free and second in 500 free ... Medaled at sectionals in 200 free (3rd) and 500 free (6th) ... Took seventh overall in 200 free at states ... Team Swimmer of the Year ... CAL all-star ... Hopes to study psychology and human behavior at a city college.
THEO ROAN
Peabody Junior
Diving
Repeat Salem News all-star dominated diving once again, earning NEC Male Diver of the Year honors for third straight year ... Scored 317 total points at sectionals and easily qualified for states ... Won the NEC league diving meet for third straight season ... Hardworking student-athlete is still weighing his college options ... Considers MLB star Mookie Betts to be his biggest athletic influence.
CLAIRE SLOMSKI
Swampscott Freshman
All-around
First-year standout dropped time in all of her events, setting the Swampscott girls record in both 100 free and 100 butterfly ... Swam in both individual and relay events at sectionals ... Qualified for states in the 100 free and 100 butterfly ... NEC All-Conference selection for 200 free ... Considers her Big Blue record time of 1:03 in the 100 fly to be her biggest achievement ... Owns a 3.9 GPA and hopes to swim at the college level.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Senior
200 IM/500 free/100 fly/100 breast
Tigers' captain earned team MVP honors and was a CAL all-star in the 100 breast, 400 free relay and 200 free relay ... Also took home CAL Swimmer of the Year honors ... Held top times of 5:35 in the 500 free, 1:14 in the 100 breast, 1:04 in the 100 fly and 2:17 in the 200 IM ... Says her dad, who's shown her how to have fun and compete together, is her biggest influence.
DANIEL VONER
Masconomet Senior
200 IM/200 Free/100 Free/500 Free
Team captain and repeat Salem News all-star earned team record-breaker award ... Broke Masco records in the 200 IM and 200 free while anchoring the 200 free relay team that broke a 20-year old team record ... Finished second in the 200 IM and 8th in the 100 free at sectionals ... Was eighth in the 200 free and 21st in 100 free at states ... Second in the 200 free and 500 free at NEC championships while winning the 200 free relay and snaring second in the 200 medley relay ... NEC all-star selection ... Dropped more than five seconds from his personal bests ... Ranked in the top three percent in graduating class and will attend Tufts University to major in chemical physics.
AUDREY WALDINGER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
100 backstroke/100 butterfly
Specialized in two events, securing season best times in 100 fly (1:02.39) and 100 back (1:03.67) ... Crusaders' captain was named Catholic Central League all-star ... Finished fifth overall at Division 1 sectionals in 100 fly ... Excellent student holds 4.6 GPA ... Will attend UMass Amherst to study environmental science.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Karli Atwood, Soph.; Michelle Pichardo-Cedillo, Soph.
Bishop Fenwick: Hannah English, Sr.; Hannah Ryan, Soph.
Danvers: Kylee McGraw, Sr.; Alex Cotter, Sr.; Zachary Cotter, Fr.; Arianna McNulty, Jr.
Ipswich: Cate Miller, Sr.; Corinne Anderson, Jr.; Annika Johnson, Jr; Charlie Quimby, Soph.; Medelyn Marini, Fr.
Marblehead: Cecelia Robbins, Sr.; Anna Coleman, Sr.; Bella Takata, Jr.; Song Waitekus, Sr.; Sophia Weiner, Jr.; Logan Doody, Soph.; Cale Nelson, Fr.
Masconomet: Landen Boutilier, Fr.
Peabody: James Teague, Soph.; Kelly Uribe, Soph.
Pingree: Kai Roberge, Soph.; Anabella Zullo, Fr.
Salem: Gemma Murphy, Fr.
St. John's Prep: Teddy Batmaca, Sr.; Matthew Church, Soph.
Swampscott: Stepan Ignatiev, Jr.; Morgan Bilodeau, Soph.