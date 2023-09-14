BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 7-12 (lost in Division 1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Ashley Krugh (5th season, 30-44)
Captains: Audrey Knott, Sr. MB; Tehya Killam, Sr. L/RS.
Other players to watch: Elsa Reulet, Jr. OH; Reese Kwiatek, Jr. OH; Gabriella Wickeri, Jr. S; Sam Despres, Jr. L; Adella Fofack, Jr. S. Aleek Kuot, Jr. OH.
Outlook: Having lost eight seniors to graduation, the Panthers look vastly different this fall. For the first time in BHS volleyball history, there are four freshmen on the varsity: Fiona Long, Sophia Balducci, Lidia Miedema and Lorelei MacKilligan. Their athleticism and ability to learn quickly has been evident. Five other new team members include senior Rebecca Pintossi, sophomore Caroline Ortins and juniors Fofack, Reulet and Kwiatek. The Panthers are willing to work, grow each day, and challenge themselves as athletes.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 8-14 (lost in Division 3 first round after preliminary round win)
Head coach: Alexis Bedard (1st season)
Captains: Lacey Murphy, Sr. MH; Olivia Garron, Sr. OH; Calli Symond, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Helene Phelan, Sr. S; Louise Marchetti, Sr. L; Gwen Schroeder, Jr. DS; Teagan Davenport, Jr. S.
Outlook: The Crusaders, said Bedard, are a strong, aggressive team that is hungry to win. Keeping their mental game strong throughout the season is paramount for success. Lots of work by the players put in during the offseason has been evident already.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 8-14 (lost in Division 2 Round of 32 after preliminary round win)
Head coach: George LeVasseur (11th season, 137-68)
Captains: Riley Devitt, Sr. OH; Kaitlyn Cicerone, Sr. MB; Audrey Lapine, Jr. S.
Other players to watch: Abby Sullivan, Sr. MB; Mia Gongas, Jr. OH.
Outlook: The Falcons have a great mix of versatile players that will allow flexibility in their lineups, not to mention strength all over the court. LeVasseur feels his club has all the pieces to win the Northeastern Conference and go on another deep run in the state tournament, as they’ve done in years past. A loaded regular season schedule will certainly get them ready for postseason competition.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 13-7
Head coach: Pamela Leete (10th season, 121-48)
Captains: Elsa Richards, Sr. S; Christine Mbachi, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Kaylin Potter, Jr. OH; Morgan Costa, Jr. L; Maribelis Alcantara, Sr. OH; Janelle Dalton, Jr. OH.
Outlook: With the most competitive schedule they’ve ever taken on, the Hawks are hoping to make a great first impression in this, their first season as a member of the Cape Ann League. A strong core of returning players, mixed with some talented newcomers who are already coming together and playing well, have the program buzzing with excitement. Getting back to the Vocational School championship and making a deeper run in the MIAA state playoffs are the ultimate goals.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 11-8 (Lost to Ursuline Academy in D4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Marc Turiano (2nd season)
Captains: Hannah Ciriello, Sr. S; Maddie Wilson, Sr. OH; Gaby Campbell, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Ava Day, Jr. L; Morgan Etna, Soph. OH.
Outlook: The Generals enjoyed a terrific run into the state tournament last season, earning a first round bye and subsequent playoff win in Marc Turiano’s first year as head coach. Despite graduating two all-stars, H-W returns a steady core of experienced players who will look to build off last fall’s run. The expectation is that the Generals will compete at a high level in the ever-competitive CAL.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 21-2 (Beat Joseph Case to win D4 state championship)
Head coach: Staci Sonke (4th season, 49-7)
Captains: Sophia DeGrappo, Sr. MB; Ella Stein, Sr. OH; Tess O’Flynn, Sr. S.
Other players to watch: Claire Buletza, Jr. OH; Addison Pillis, Jr. MB; Emily Hannibal, Jr. L.
Outlook: The reigning Division 4 state champion Tigers are reloaded and ready to defend their title. They have a strong group of senior captains and return an important core overall from last year’s stellar squad. Ipswich has already gotten off to a hot start with two Cape Ann League wins and has a big test against Newburyport on Friday.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 15-4 (Lost to Nashoba in D2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Killeen Miller (11th season, 109-60)
Captains: Megan Parkman, Jr. OH; Maddie Cole, Sr. MB; Remi Tilkens, Sr. DS.
Other players to watch: Mari Modryznska, Soph. OH; Greta Sachs, Soph. MB; Eva Burke, Soph. S.
Outlook: The Magicians will have some big shoes to fill having graduated last year’s two-time NEC Player of the Year Keira Sweetnam. This year’s team is young, but it appears there’s enough pieces in place to give them confidence in getting back to the postseason while challenging the top teams in the NEC on a night to night basis.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 17-6 (Lost to Dartmouth in D2 Round of 8)
Head coach: Mike Scammon (5th season, 53-26)
Captains: Keira Gallagher, Sr. RH; Gabby Saitta, Sr. DS; Olivia Richards, Sr. DS.
Other players to watch: Remmi Cote, Sr. S; Megan Brady, Jr. MH; Alba Vranari, Jr. OH; Cate Wettstone, Soph. MH; Jordan Draper, Soph. S; Lidia Benedetto, Soph. DS; Aimee Quimby, Soph. OH.
Outlook: Fresh off a trip to the Div. 2 Elite 8 a year ago, the Chieftains will look to continue the success they’ve had in head coach Mike Scammon’s five years at the helm. Despite graduating a pair of first team NEC All-Conference players, they’re poised for another strong season with a trio of experienced senior captains setting the tone. A slew of sophomores will also aim to add to fuel to the fire for Masco, which has started the season at 2-2.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 18-4 (Lost in D1 Round of 16)
Head coach: Lisa Keene (20th season, 287-94)
Captains: Abby Bettencourt, Sr., Setter; Kayla Landry, Sr., MH
Other players to watch: Lizzy Bettencourt, So., OH; Ava Ruffing, Jr., MH; Carly Chouinard, Jr., Lib; Emma Lynch, Jr., OH; Addison Merrill, Jr., RH;
Outlook: The Tanners graduated some important pieces from last year’s excellent squad, but returning setter Abby Bettencourt already has more than 1,000 career assists and will help make spikes easier for the new faces at the net. Kayla Landry leads in the middle and Peabody already has impressive non-league wins over Central Catholic and Essex Tech. They’ll be right in the mix for the NEC title and play a number of CAL and MVC foes looking to grow their power ranking in a loaded D1 field.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 2-13
Head coach: Brian Carver (2nd season, with Allison Falvey and Jamie Bourque)
Captains: Lucy Grant, Sr., OH; Morgan McLaughlin, Sr., Setter/RH
Other players to watch: Lyla Campbell, Jr., MB; Alanna Diaz, Jr., MB; Lily Sardone, Jr., RH; Abby Mittleman, So., Setter; Alexa Nova Vargas, Sr., Libero.
Outlook: Though Pingree graduated half its starting lineup from a year ago, the Highlanders are a reloaded bunch that enjoyed a strong preseason and could be poised to take a set forward. Returning team MVP Lyla Campbell is both dominant at the net and a highly dependable passer and fellow middle blocker Alanna Diaz gives the team a strong 1-2 punch at the net.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 3-17 (Did not qualify for MIAA playoffs)
Head coach: Angie Giancola (1st season)
Captains: Cristal Severino, Sr., OH; Mia Silva, So., Setter.
Other players to watch: Isvely Severino, Sr., MB; Jena Sedano, So., OH; Skylar Sverker, Sr., MB; Suzhana Castiello, Sr., Libero; Annie Thornett, So. OH.
Outlook: The Witches announced it’s a new era by taking a solid St. Mary’s squad to five sets on opening night. First-year head coach Angie Giancola has been in the program for nine years and has brought big energy to the floor. Salem has a number of superb athletes improving as they learn the game and Giancola says captains Cristal Severino and Mia Silva have been “tremendous in shifting team culture and challenging their teammates to better themselves and their game on and off the court. They both exemplify an incredible balance of kindness, high expectation, and grit.”
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 8-12 (NEC Lynch champions; Won prelim game, lost in D3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Amanda Clement (1st season)
Captains: Sofia Comfort, Sr., L; Brooke Farnum, Sr., MH; Fayth Bascon, Sr. OH; Jamila Oriakhi, Sr. S; Emily Noci, Sr., DS.
Other players to watch: Sydney Antonelli, Sr., RS; Olivia Horton, Sr., OH; Aniyah Ross, Sr., MH; Alessandra Zavala, Sr., S; Melanie Blood, Sr., MH.
Outlook: The Big Blue welcome a new coach in Amanda Clement, who earned her first career win in the season opener this week. It’s a deep senior class with ten members, five of whom are captains and solid returnees. Versatile setter Jamila Oriakhi is a returning Salem News all-star who had 39 aces last year and can get the ball to solid spikers like Fayth Bascon and Brooke Farnum.