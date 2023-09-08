Judy Bailey was a loving wife and mother, a friend to so many, a positive ray of light who loved to dance whenever the mood struck her.
So when she suddenly passed away in January 2022 at just 61 years old, her family wanted to come up with a way to celebrate her life.
Thus, The Judy Games were born.
The second annual event will take place this Saturday on Aricia Lane, where the Bailey family home resides. The three sets of games that make up the event — Cornhole, Kan Jam, and Ladder Golf — will take place with two-person teams, with prizes awarded to the first and second place finishers.
“We had a wonderful response last year with between 350-400 people, and hope to have another one again Saturday,” said Judy’s fellow Minnesotan and husband of 35 years, Dan Bailey.
“It’s a testament to Judy and what she meant to so many people, but also our community,” he added. “Beverly is just such an incredible place as far as people coming together to help each other.”
The inaugural event raised $45,000, enough to give five $5,000 scholarships to Beverly High seniors through the Judy Bailey Scholarship Fund.
“It’s a very tight knit neighborhood group. All of our kids grew up together,” said Art Cronin, a 30-year neighbor and friend of the Bailey’s. He and his wife, Judith, now help to make up the event’s planning committee.
“Dan and the kids wanted to come up with a family-themed event to continue Judy’s memory while going through Beverly High to give out scholarships. This was the perfect way to do it. It’s basically a block party concept with games.”
All three of the Bailey children were athletes at Beverly High. Mary, the oldest daughter (and now a mother of two young girls) played soccer for the Panthers; son Patrick was one of the greatest running backs in BHS history who also played lacrosse and won The Salem News Student-Athlete Award in 2007; and youngest daughter Brenna ran cross country and indoor track while playing softball in the spring.
With the city’s permission, Aricia Lane is shut down for the day so that the games may be held. Both cornhole and ladder golf competitions go curb-to-curb up the street so that 10 games can go on at once, while the Kan Jam takes place in the Bailey backyard.
There are two phases to the competition: a qualifying round, where each team plays each of the three games, but not against other squads. Rather, they’re trying to rack up as many points as they can between the three events, looking to advance to the next round. Additional points are awarded for things such as best team costumes or the best dressed pair.
The top 32 point getters then move on to the single elimination tournament round against other teams. Win and move on; lose and you’re finished.
Cronin, who noted he cooked 250 burgers last year “and every one of them went very quickly,” said there were some great prizes included in the event, such as club seats to a Patriots game, tickets to an upcoming Celtics game, and more. Folks who don’t participate can also make donations.
Dan Bailey said the event is expecting friends and co-workers (he and Judy worked for the same company) not only from their neighborhood and adopted city, but also Minnesota, Florida, San Diego, and more.
On the event website (www.thejudygames.com), those wishing to take part can either sign up to play ($75 per person and ($150 per team) or make a donation (501c3 tax deductible). There’s a YouTube video from last year’s event, musically accompanied by Judy’s favorite band, Little Big Town.
“We want to do this as long as we possibly can,” he said.
