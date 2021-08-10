46th annual North Shore Amateur tees off Tuesday

For more than four decades now, the Flynn family and Far Corner Golf Club have hosted an annual amateur golf tournament on their 27-hole Boxford layout.
The two-day tournament, dubbed Billy Flynn's North Shore Amateur, has became a summer tradition for talented members of surrounding Massachusetts' clubs.
Following a successful edition of the event during the height of the pandemic last summer, golfers will begin play in the 46th annual tournament on Tuesday. A championship round will then be held on Wednesday, with a winner being crowned at day's end.
Reigning champion Jared Mscisz of Danvers will be back to defend his title, with a number of other skilled local linksmen aiming to knock him off the top.
Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field.
46th annual North Shore Amateur Tuesday tee times
Time Name Club
8 AM Ki Kwon Far Corner
8 AM Nick Fiset Bradford
8 AM Jeff Sovis Ipswich
8:10 AM Timothy Abbott Far Corner
8:10 AM Neil Angis Black Swan
8:10 AM Patrick Maloney Beverly
8:20 AM John McQuiggan Far Corner
8:20 AM Peter Lutts Kernwood
8:20 AM Jim Grant Crystal Lake
8:30 AM Ryan Hart Bradford
8:30 AM Ethan Doyle Olde Salem Greens
8:30 AM Drew Semons Ferncroft
8:40 AM George Rowe Tedesco
8:40 AM Patrick Hermans Far Corner
8:40 AM Phil Micelli Sagamore
8:50 AM Matt Godbout Beverly
8:50 AM Dan Koerner Haverhill
8:50 AM Aaron Paskowski Beverly
9:00 AM Michael Hersey Hillview
9:00 AM George Mead Bass Rocks
9:00 AM Doug Parigian Long Meadow
9:10 AM David Selbovitz Thompson
9:10 AM Ian Paskowski Beverly
9:10 AM Jeff Weishaar Renaissance
9:20 AM Nick Turczak Peabody Meadows
9:20 AM Jack Sharrio Tedesco
9:20 AM Ron Harwood Bradford
9:30 AM Matt Callahan Ferncroft
9:30 AM Scott Andy Bellevue
9:30 AM Danny Dilisio Kernwood
9:40 AM Dean DeGregorio Haverhill
9:40 AM Jared Mscisz Ferncroft
9:40 AM Jonathan Richard Hillview
9:50 AM Christopher O'Grady Thompson
9:50 AM Travis Ryan Gannon
9:50 AM Matt Martin Rockport
10:00 AM Dave Berker Far Corner
10:00 AM Collin Brennan Indian Ridge
10:10 AM Eric Critchley Reedy Meadow
10:10 AM Bill French Olde Salem Greens
10:10 AM Fred Moore Bellevue
10:20 AM Max Covitz Meadows
10:20 AM Cy Kilgore Tedesco
10:20 AM Max Feeley Beverly
10:30 AM Tim Manning Far Corner
10:30 AM David Condulelli Far Corner
10:30 AM Chuck Tryder Bellevue
10:40 AM Shuvam Bhaumik Far Corner
10:40 AM Mike McLaughlin Salem CC
10:40 AM Tim Richmond Olde Salem Greens
10:50 AM James Staffieri Indian Ridge
10:50 AM Anthony Picano Meadow Brook
10:50 AM Jared Tucker Bradford
11:00 AM Jack Nicholas Kernwood
11:00 AM John Birmingham Far Corner
11:00 AM Hadyn Kornusky Fercroft
11:10 AM Mike Malley Ferncroft
11:10 AM John Carroll Indian Ridge
11:10 AM Kevin Crawford Ferncroft
11:20 AM Steven Ossinger Long Meadow
11:20 AM Michael Papamechail Ferncroft
11:20 AM Joshua Price Kernwood
11:30 AM Brendan Locke II Kelly Greens
11:30 AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz Far Corner
11:30 AM Terrence Manning North Shore#
All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions
Year Winner Golf Club
1975 Brian Gilchrist Gannon Golf Club
1976 Howard Terban Colonial Golf Club
1977 Joe Nekoroski Salem Country Club
1978 Burt Page Colonial Golf Club
1979 Neil Frazer Thomson Country Club
1980 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club
1981 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club
1982 Stuart Robin Kernwood Country Club
1983 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club
1984 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club
1985 Steve Lundquist Far Corner Golf Course
1986 Kevin Daly Lakeview Golf Club
1987 Chris McCarthy Ferncroft Country Club
1988 Jim Holbrook Indian Ridge Country Club
1989 Ken Whalley Colonial Golf Club
1990 Jorge Ferrer Andover Country Club
1991 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1992 Michael McKenna Thomson Country Club
1993 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1994 William Drohen Haverhill Country Club
1995 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1996 Mike Fecteau Rowley Golf Club
1997 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
1998 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
1999 Jim Katsos Tedesco Country Club
2000 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club
2001 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club
2002 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club
2003 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center
2004 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center
2005 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club
2006 Darren Bolton Gannon Golf Course
2007 Brian Cawley Colonial Golf Club
2008 Phil Miceli Sagamore Spring Golf Club
2009 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
2010 Nick Antonelli North Andover Country Club
2011 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
2012 Colin Brennan Andover Country Club
2013 Josh Salah Bass Rocks Golf Club
2014 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
2015 Ryan Anderson Beverly Golf & Tennis
2016 Chris Gentile Mount Pleasant
2017 Dan Koerner Merrimack Valley
2018 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
2019 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
2020 Jared Mscisz Ferncroft Country Club
