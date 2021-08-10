46th annual North Shore Amateur tees off Tuesday

For more than four decades now, the Flynn family and Far Corner Golf Club have hosted an annual amateur golf tournament on their 27-hole Boxford layout.

The two-day tournament, dubbed Billy Flynn's North Shore Amateur, has became a summer tradition for talented members of surrounding Massachusetts' clubs.

Following a successful edition of the event during the height of the pandemic last summer, golfers will begin play in the 46th annual tournament on Tuesday. A championship round will then be held on Wednesday, with a winner being crowned at day's end. 

Reigning champion Jared Mscisz of Danvers will be back to defend his title, with a number of other skilled local linksmen aiming to knock him off the top. 

Danvers' Jared Mscisz will look to defend his North Shore Amateur title at Far Corner beginning Tuesday. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 

Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field.

Time Name Club

8 AM Ki Kwon Far Corner

8 AM    Nick Fiset Bradford

8 AM Jeff Sovis Ipswich

8:10 AM Timothy Abbott Far Corner

8:10 AM Neil Angis Black Swan

8:10 AM Patrick Maloney Beverly

8:20 AM John McQuiggan Far Corner

8:20 AM Peter Lutts Kernwood

8:20 AM Jim Grant Crystal Lake

8:30 AM Ryan Hart Bradford

8:30 AM Ethan Doyle Olde Salem Greens

8:30 AM Drew Semons Ferncroft

8:40 AM George Rowe Tedesco

8:40 AM Patrick Hermans Far Corner

8:40 AM Phil Micelli Sagamore

8:50 AM Matt Godbout Beverly

8:50 AM Dan Koerner Haverhill

8:50 AM Aaron Paskowski Beverly 

9:00 AM Michael Hersey Hillview

9:00 AM George Mead Bass Rocks

9:00 AM Doug Parigian Long Meadow

9:10 AM David Selbovitz Thompson

9:10 AM Ian Paskowski Beverly

9:10 AM Jeff Weishaar Renaissance

9:20 AM Nick Turczak Peabody Meadows

9:20 AM Jack Sharrio Tedesco

9:20 AM Ron Harwood Bradford

9:30 AM Matt Callahan Ferncroft

9:30 AM Scott Andy Bellevue

9:30 AM Danny Dilisio Kernwood

9:40 AM Dean DeGregorio Haverhill

9:40 AM Jared Mscisz Ferncroft

9:40 AM Jonathan Richard Hillview

9:50 AM Christopher O'Grady Thompson

9:50 AM Travis Ryan Gannon

9:50 AM Matt Martin Rockport

10:00 AM Dave Berker Far Corner

10:00 AM Collin Brennan Indian Ridge

10:10 AM Eric Critchley Reedy Meadow

10:10 AM Bill French Olde Salem Greens

10:10 AM Fred Moore Bellevue 

10:20 AM Max Covitz Meadows

10:20 AM Cy Kilgore Tedesco

10:20 AM Max Feeley Beverly

10:30 AM Tim Manning Far Corner

10:30 AM David Condulelli Far Corner

10:30 AM Chuck Tryder Bellevue

10:40 AM Shuvam Bhaumik Far Corner

10:40 AM Mike McLaughlin Salem CC

10:40 AM Tim Richmond Olde Salem Greens

10:50 AM James Staffieri Indian Ridge

10:50 AM Anthony Picano Meadow Brook

10:50 AM Jared Tucker Bradford

11:00 AM Jack Nicholas Kernwood

11:00 AM John Birmingham Far Corner

11:00 AM Hadyn Kornusky Fercroft

11:10 AM Mike Malley Ferncroft

11:10 AM John Carroll Indian Ridge

11:10 AM Kevin Crawford Ferncroft

11:20 AM Steven Ossinger Long Meadow

11:20 AM Michael Papamechail Ferncroft

11:20 AM Joshua Price Kernwood

11:30 AM Brendan Locke II Kelly Greens

11:30 AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz Far Corner

11:30 AM Terrence Manning North Shore#

All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions

Year Winner Golf Club

1975 Brian Gilchrist Gannon Golf Club

1976 Howard Terban Colonial Golf Club

1977 Joe Nekoroski Salem Country Club

1978 Burt Page Colonial Golf Club

1979 Neil Frazer Thomson Country Club

1980 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club

1981 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club

1982 Stuart Robin Kernwood Country Club

1983 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club

1984 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club

1985 Steve Lundquist Far Corner Golf Course

1986 Kevin Daly Lakeview Golf Club

1987 Chris McCarthy Ferncroft Country Club

1988 Jim Holbrook Indian Ridge Country Club

1989 Ken Whalley Colonial Golf Club

1990 Jorge Ferrer Andover Country Club

1991 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1992 Michael McKenna Thomson Country Club

1993 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1994 William Drohen Haverhill Country Club

1995 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1996 Mike Fecteau Rowley Golf Club

1997 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

1998 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

1999 Jim Katsos Tedesco Country Club

2000 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club

2001 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club

2002 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club

2003 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center

2004 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center

2005 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club

2006 Darren Bolton Gannon Golf Course

2007 Brian Cawley Colonial Golf Club

2008 Phil Miceli Sagamore Spring Golf Club

2009 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

2010 Nick Antonelli North Andover Country Club

2011 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

2012 Colin Brennan Andover Country Club

2013 Josh Salah Bass Rocks Golf Club

2014 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

2015 Ryan Anderson Beverly Golf & Tennis

2016 Chris Gentile Mount Pleasant

2017 Dan Koerner Merrimack Valley

2018 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

2019 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

2020 Jared Mscisz Ferncroft Country Club

