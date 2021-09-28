The foursome of Derek Craig, Charlie Mirgalia, Erik Grasso and Mario Freni won the top division, the Pilot/Commodore Flight, with a score of 49 to take home lead honors at the 52nd annual Mike Frangos Memorial Commodore Open at Myopia Hunt Club.
Paul Nasser, David Carella, Chris Boehm and John Nasser won the Flagship Flight with 53, and Art McCarthy, Jimmy Burke, Steve Velonis and Jim Barret won the Admiral Flight also with 53.
The event, in which 164 players took part, raised $200,000 for the Northeast Arc, bringing the grand total raised for the Danvers-based organization to $3.4 million.