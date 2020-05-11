58th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award to be awarded in June 

Over the last eight-plus weeks, we've all learned how to adapt during these unforeseen times.
How we determine the winner of one of our news organization's most prestigious awards is no different.
The 58th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award will be chosen on Friday, June 5, with the official announcement being made on June 8. But because of social distancing measures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, this year's process for doing so will certainly be unlike any other.
The award, which has been given out every year but once since 1962, celebrates the best of the best in our region. It honors those student-athletes who combine brilliance in the classroom, excellence and sportsmanship in athletics, the ability to be a positive influence in their community, and showing a partiality towards helping others.
One student-athlete from each of our 15 Salem News area high schools — Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, St. John's Prep, Bishop Fenwick, Pingree, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Masconomet, Manchester Essex and a newcomer, Salem Academy — have been chosen by their principal and athletic director to best represent their school for this year’s event.
Normally, each of these student-athletes would come to our office on an appointed day and have a 15-minute interview with our panel of five judges. Because of social distancing guidelines, however, these interviews will now be done via Zoom conference calls on June 15, following the same 15-minute format.
Once all 15 candidates have been interviewed, the judges will convene and pick this year's winner.
Last year's winner was Chris Masta of Essex Tech, the second time that the school had ever had a Salem News Student-Athlete Award recipient.
Sadly, we will not be able to have our traditional dinner for the student-athletes and their families, which includes a slide show of the student-athletes, a guest speaker, and the announcement of the Student-Athlete winner.
But we will still be able to present the $1,000 Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship to the winner. It is named in honor of the late and longtime Salem News reporter and editorial page editor, who retired in 2013.
The winner will also be given a commemorative bowl signifying their win. In addition, their name will be engraved on the Student-Athlete trophy, which will reside in the winner’s school until next year’s ceremony. The Paul Revere-style bowl made of sterling silver has the names of all 57 previous winners engraved on its base.
Starting today, we will profile each of the 15 student-athletes in our newspaper and on our website. A story and personality profile for each of the candidates will appear on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays into the first week of June.
This year’s Student-Athlete judges are Joe Riley, executive vice president of Salem Five Bank; Amy Latimer, President of TD Garden in Boston; Brian Wylie, Director of Athletics for the Endicott Athletics & Recreation Department; Dan Vassallo, the controller at Gravoc Associates in Peabody; and Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News.
