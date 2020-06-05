58th annual Salem News Student-Athlete interviews being held today 

The 58th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award will be chosen today, and the winner will be announced on Monday, June 8th, after interviews with each of our 15 candidates.
Judges Amy Latimer, President of TD Garden; Joe Riley, executive vice president of Salem Five Bank; Brian Wylie, Director of Athletics for the Endicott Athletics & Recreation Department; Dan Vassallo, the controller at Gravoc Associates in Peabody; and Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, will conduct 15-minute interviews with each of the candidates today through Zoom.
The student-athlete candidates are India Ingemi of Beverly High, Cailyn Wesley of Bishop Fenwick, Ella Brinkley of Danvers High, C.J. Klass of Essex Tech, Jemma Shea of Hamilton-Wenham, Tatum Galuski of Ipswich, Kellen Furse of Manchester Essex, Carter Murray of Marblehead, Makayla Graves of Masconomet, Antonio Craveiro of Peabody High, Tim Dowd of Pingree School, Michael Ott of St. John's Prep, Stephanie Cantone of Salem High, Michael Santana of Salem Academy, and Graham Inzana of Swampscott High.
