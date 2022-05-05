Sixty years old and better than ever.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award, the oldest and most prestigious honor a North Shore scholar, athlete and community service leader can receive, turns 60 this year. Since the inaugural ceremony took place in 1962, when Beverly High football standout Peter M. Zeitzoff captured the honors, some of most accomplished young men and women to ever grace the area’s playing fields and classrooms have heard their name called.
Fifteen of the Class of 2022’s top student-athletes from high schools in The Salem News readership area — Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Masconomet, Manchester Essex, Bishop Fenwick, Pingree, Salem Academy, Essex Tech and St. John’s Prep — have been chosen by their principals and athletic directors to represent their respective institution in hopes of earning the award.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award, which has been given out every year but once since 1962, celebrates the best of the best in our region. It honors those student-athletes who combine brilliance in the classroom, excellence and sportsmanship in athletics, the ability to be a positive influence in their community, and showing a partiality towards helping others.
For the third — and what we hope is the final time — interviews will not be held in person, as was custom for many years, but rather via Zoom with each of our 15 candidates. After our panel of judges interviews each of them, they’ll take on the unenviable task of whittling the candidates down to one winner, which will be announced on Thursday night.
This year’s winner will be presented with the Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000. It is named in honor of the late and longtime Salem News reporter and editorial page editor who retired in 2013. Benton was heavily involved in the Student-Athlete program for many of his years at The Salem News, helping to organize the event, interview the candidates, and serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The winner will also be given a commemorative bowl signifying their win. In addition, their name will be engraved on the Student-Athlete trophy, which will reside in the winner’s school until next year’s ceremony. The Paul Revere-style bowl made of sterling silver has the names of all 59 previous winners engraved on its base.
Last year’s winner was Essex Tech basketball and lacrosse ace Molly McDonald. It was the third time an Essex Tech student had captured the award.
Masconomet student-athletes have won Salem News Award eight times, more than any other local school. Peabody is close behind with seven winners, followed by Beverly and Marblehead with six winners apiece. Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham and Swampscott have had five of their student-athletes chosen over the years; St. John’s Prep four, and Salem and Danvers join Essex Tech with three each. Pingree has had two winners; one apiece have come from Bishop Fenwick and Manchester Essex.
This year’s Student-Athlete judges are Betsy Woods of Beverly, a realtor for LUX Realty; Dr. Chris Underation, Associate Professor of Communication Arts at Gordon College; Matt Williams, assistant sports editor at The Salem News; and Phil Stacey, Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News.