It had been on Nick Tensen’s bucket list for a while. So the 72-year old grandfather from Hamilton decided to go for it.
He accomplished his dream trip by riding his bicycle from Seattle across the country and parts of Canada before reaching home this past Saturday. The trip took 70 days — an even 10 weeks — after beginning on July 7.
“This was something I’ve wanted to do for a lot of years,” said Tensen, a father of four and grandfather of nine. He estimates he cycled three-and-a-half thousand miles during his trip. “When you’re working it’s too hard to take the time, but once retired you can do it.
“I worked out through the winter to get in shape, but honestly once on the bike you get in shape pretty quickly,” he added.
Originally Tensen said he planned on pedaling from Hamilton to Seattle, but decided he wanted to see his brother-in-law in Seattle who is suffering from ALS first. He flew out to Seattle along with his bike and gear to visit family before heading out on his coast to coast journey — alone.
He had his adventure all planned out before setting out on his bike. His wife, Kathy, was in constant contact with him on Strava, tracking his progress and talking to him twice a day, which “got my mind off the monotony” of cycling the many miles.
“At first I got up early each morning and would see how far I could go, but I never knew how many miles that would be,” said Tensen, who has lived in Hamilton for the last 12 years. “You have a lot more daylight in July and August, which is nice, and I’d travel between 35 and 85 miles each day, averaging around 50.”
The adventure would be a challenge for somebody much younger than Tensen, so accomplishing this remarkable feat was something family and friends celebrated with a surprise welcome home party.
“His perseverance and mental fortitude is truly inspirational,” said Tensen’s friend Keith Bachman, who was on hand to welcome him back.
‘A wonderful adventure’
Although he cycles regularly, Tensen hadn’t done a lot of touring until two years ago when he took a trip to New Jersey. He had planned a Northern route through Seattle, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and parts of Canada while making his way East, but never stuck to an exact schedule.
“At any given time I never knew where I’d go,” said Tensen. “I’d figure out details a day or two before setting out.
Cycling has been an enjoyable hobby of his for a long time, he admitted, but a long trek such as this wasn’t something he hadn’t done since he and Kathy biked through Europe for three months right after they were married.
“This was a wonderful adventure, and the best part was meeting so many fantastic people along the way,” he said. “Many small towns where I stopped to camp have no fee or it’s minimal, like six dollars to stay the night. It was a very friendly, inviting feeling, and the thing that amazed me was meeting a number of people doing what I was doing. I had people along the way offer housing, a hot meal, or a shower. That’s what made it so enjoyable.”
Tensen camped by the side of the trail at times; others, he spent the night in a motel when it was too late to find other arrangements by the time he got off his bike for the day, or if he needed a hot shower before continuing.
He started out riding through mountainous territory that gave way to the flat lands in the middle of the country.
“It was incredibly hot in Washington and Montana in the upper 90s or even 100 degrees,” said Tensen. “I had to cross three mountain ranges: the Cascades, Rockies, and finally Green Mountains in Vermont.”
Beautiful scenery
One thing Tensen will never forget is meeting a doctor from Hamilton, Ontario who invited him to camp on his property.
“I was in Canada and refused to pay the camp rate there because it was for a two nights stay,” he said. “I only wanted one night before continuing on, and this fellow invited me to his property, gave me a full meal, and was extremely nice. He was also from Hamilton, although not the same one. It was nice to have people take a risk on me.”
A favorite part of his trip was traveling though Idaho and North Dakota with its many farms, then crossing into Canada from North Dakota and traveling East above the border.
“I loved Idaho and was surprised to find out it’s a beautiful state,” he said. “North Dakota is such a cozy, friendly place: all flat lands, which was such a nice change for me after the mountains. I rode through part of the Hiawatha rail trail in Montana with its tunnels and ridges through mountains, and would love to check that out again when I had more time to spend.”
For the last 500 miles Tensen was accompanied by his youngest son Derickson, an avid cyclist who spend six months cycling through Australia and New Zealand with his brothers after college.
“We went North up through Killington (Vermont), and it was raining heavily,” said Tensen.
“At the end of the day it’s like a job, and I have to say perseverance got me through. It was fun, but also a job: get up, pack up and ride, then break everything down again. I’m pleased with myself and glad I did it.”
Put a big check mark beside that item on the bucket list.
