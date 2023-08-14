Editor’s Note: First in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
Winning a million dollar lottery would be amazing. But it’d be a little less stupefying if you had to share that prize with 35 other people.
If you like steak, you probably love a nice cut of New York strip or flank. But if you ate it for two weeks straight, you’d probably by begging for a change-of-pace salad.
It’s a little bit like that when it comes to choosing high school all-star teams.
If too many cooks can spoil the broth, it’s equally true that too many all-stars chosen in a particular sport or league can take away from what should be an elite group of the very best players.
Witness: last fall, there were 68 players in the Northeastern Conference chosen as league all-stars. Forty-eight players were chosen as ‘All-Conference’ between the NEC Dunn and NEC Lynch divisions; another 20 players were designated as ‘all-stars’.
That’s crazy.
Let’s say there were 350 varsity football players suiting up in the Northeastern Conference last season (35 players on average for the 10 NEC teams). By that math, that would mean that almost one in every five of those players (19.4 percent, to be exact) was deemed to be either All-Conference or all-star worthy.
The Northeastern Conference has a strong history of fine gridiron play. It has sent seven teams to a state Super Bowl since 2010, winning six of those. But currently, it would not be ranked among the top 10 football leagues in the state. Not by a longshot.
As of this writing, there are exactly three players from last season going to Division 1 schools to continue their football careers: from Marblehead: slot receiver Connor Cronin to Brown, and quarterback Miles O’Neill to Texas A&M. (O’Neill has since transferred to The Hun School of Princeton to repeat his junior year) and Masconomet’s Tyler McMahon now at Merrimack.
Understand, this is not to pick on the Northeastern Conference or its football coaches who ultimately make these calls. The rules for picking these All-Conference and all-star lists are determined long before they get together before Thanksgiving to decide who deserves such notoriety. Depending on a where a team finishes in the NEC standings, they are slotted a certain number of All-Conference picks, plus two additional all-stars from each team.
This is not the only league or sport that picks too many all-stars; just the one that came to mind first.
Look, we can’t be the guy throwing rocks in a glass house, either. Our own all-star teams at The Salem News sometimes bulge and stretch the limits of our printed pages. When in certain sports you’re with student-athlete from 14 different high schools in our readership area and trying to keep the all-star team under 25 players, it can be a daunting task.
Like the leagues that pick high school all-star teams, we try to pick at least one player from every team that we cover. It doesn’t always work out that way, but we take the effort to going in. It’s easier said than done in many cases, particularly when you have a few elite teams that require multiple all-stars (and others who could be chosen but aren’t to keep things ‘balanced’).
It’s also difficult to measure how a player at a smaller school would fare at a bigger school against better competition. Would the same girls basketball player scoring 25 points a night do the same playing three divisions up on a nightly basis? Would the same soccer goalie with 15 shutouts have even half that many against decidedly better competition on a day-to-day basis?
So yeah, we admit it. We’re guilty, too.
We’re all about recognizing worthy student-athletes across all sports. There’s a reward at the end of the road for those who stand out above the rest.
Let’s just try to keep those we identify as earning such accolades to be the very best at what they do.