Editor’s Note: The latest in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
We’ve all seen the signs outside state tournament games that declare absolutely no noise makers of any kind will be tolerated in the crowd. We’ve also wondered, who’s in charge around here? The Burger Meister Meister Burger, declaring no fun will be had by anyone at anytime?
Full disclosure: This is a lighthearted topic. Whether and what fans are encouraged to chant at games will not determined the health and future of high school sports or society writ large. But often times over the last few years, we’ve found ourselves wondering why crowd controllers seem to have a short fuse when it comes to shutting down fan fun.
We get it, in the sense that educators don’t want any fights in the stands. But too often in rather innocent situations that don’t seem likely to pop off a powder keg, we’ll see administrators shifting nervously in their seats and leaping up to tell kids to knock it off.
Again, the rationale makes sense ... better to nip an issue in the bud than take the chance of it growing into something larger. But absent profanity, we say, why not let it go?
It’s on the student fan sections, too, to earn this leeway. The more you chant bad things or target individual kids, the more your teachers are going to be leery of what’s next. How about this fall we keep it clean and try to earn the right to make more noise?
It’s a more fun atmosphere for the players and it’s a more attractive scene for potential fans. After all, attendance at high school games isn’t exactly booming these days. More kids are likely to show up if they’re encouraged to let loose a little bit, and some good natured jarring of their rivals is part of the package.
Plenty of opposing fans asked me if I was on loan from the pop warner squad due to my Rudy like physique when I played high school football. I laughed it off, I never tried to fight anyone and certainly didn’t look for a teacher to throw ‘em out of the stadium.
Why are college basketball and college hockey so much fun for fans? Because of the sieve chant directed at goalies and because hoop fans can go bananas during free throws. Being able to replicate some of that atmosphere while keeping things clean for a high school audience should be the goal of every school on the North Shore.
Some do it fairly well: Beverly’s boys basketball fans come to mind, as do the followers of St. John’s Prep and Essex Tech hockey. Few in the state do it better than Central Catholic’s parting of the Red Sea ... could we bring something like that to the North Shore or would Moses running along the base line be forbidden because it’s a little outside the red tape?
Personally, I’d like to see referees have a little thicker skin when it comes to this stuff as well. A sarcastic, “SIR” from the student section doesn’t need to be met with a death stare or a threat of ejection.
To be fair, this is less of an issue in football, hockey and soccer when the games are played in stadiums with the fans up in the stands. Sometimes, the crowd is simply too close to the action and the refs and players can hear every word muttered by every Jane and Joe in the joint. That’s not ideal ... there should be no fans behind the benches at those kinds of fields to create a little bit of a buffer zone.
It’s not that we want anything mean spirited being thrown around at high school games. It’s just that we feel kids are capable of handling a little bit more than they’re allowed to right now. and to the boisterous, passionate fans we say this: If you’re given a little more rope in the coming school year, don’t trip yourselves up with it and don’t ruin it for everyone else by crossing the line.
