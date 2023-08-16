Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
It comes up just about every time a parochial school wins a state title. It certainly came to a boil this past spring when St. John’s Prep and BC High met, once again, for the Division 1 state lacrosse championship: Why are these private schools that draw from dozens of communities playing in the same state tournament as public schools?
Well, because its always been that way. Also because it wouldn’t be a true state tournament if it didn’t include all the schools in the state.
But with ever-changing demographics and undeniable advantages at the highest level of high school sports in Massachusetts, is it time to separate the state playoffs?
We tackled this topic in our “8 Great North Shore Sports Debates” and came to the consensus that it is not.
For one, not all parochial schools are on equal footing. No one would argue that, say, Arlington Catholic football belongs on the same field as St. John’s Prep. Therefore, creating a private school division would bring about the same inequities we already see when a private school overpowers a public one in the current format.
What about creating multiple private school divisions? People already complain that the MIAA hands out too many trophies ... it wouldn’t be prudent to double that number, would it?
That does not mean everything is hunky dory as it is, however.
Our debate brought out the point that the state needs to be better with its formulas and modifiers when it comes to placing schools in the correct division. Any formula that places Catholic Memorial football in Division 2, for example, is inarguably flawed.
We want to see private schools face off with public ones. It’s great theatre and great fodder for debate ... but it should only be for those schools capable of hanging with their opponents. Whether that means ensuring powerhouse private schools are not in low divisions or creating a subjective Super 8 format is open to debate ... but we agreed that blowout playoff games are not good for anyone.
It’s demoralizing for, say, the Peabody High boys lacrosse to make the state playoffs and never touch the ball against a St John’s Prep or BC High. It’s not great for the winner, either, as easy dominance creates bad habits that are hard to break in the later rounds. Truly great teams benefit from constant competition like we used to see in the boys hockey Super 8.
Some folks write off this debate by saying, “no one complains about private schools when they don’t win.” That’s partially true, and it’s also true that the age of social media has naturally brought about more griping. Seemingly less folks whined about Bishop Fenwick’s softball dominance when the school won seven straight Division 1 state championships between 1990-96 as compared to the modern day Catholic Conference because Twitter and blogs did not exist back then.
Still, the hubris with which some dismiss this debate is also jarring. “If you want to compete, get better” they chortle, as if the public schools aren’t working as hard as their private counterparts; if they only practiced harder or did more conditioning drills or something. Denying the obvious advantages that palatial private campuses have in terms of drawing power, equipment and facilities is folly.
The landscape of high school sports is always changing, so we don’t know where this issue will land in the future. We agreed that Super 8’s should probably return ... but are also concerned that in some sports (boys and girls lacrosse as well as football) that there may not be eight teams in the state capable of hanging with the top dogs.
No solution is perfect, but that doesn’t mean fans and high school sports lovers around the state should accept the status quo and keep their mouths shut. Continuous evaluation and tweaks to find the most competitive formats and divisions for all sports should always be the goal ... and the powers that be in the state should be able to find it without giving private schools the boot.
