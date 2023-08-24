Editor’s Note: Seventh in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
What is the king of North Shore sports?
About a dozen years ago, I made the argument that it was baseball because of the number of professionals that played high school ball around there and the success of the local colleges and high schools. I took some flak for the bold statement but believed it to be true ... yet here in 2023, it’d be hard to argue that’s still the case.
Today’s debate topic boils down to that question: the North Shore sport that has the most success in the state playoffs is, you’d figure, the king of the mountain. Star power and talent lead to tournament wins, after all.
We’ve been talking a lot about the state tournament, both in this debate series and in general, since Massachusetts went to a statewide format two years ago. It’d be hard to mix results from the last two years with those from the previous format when evaluating the king of the local scene, because things have changed so much.
Tennis has taken the cake over the last two years with a pair of state titles won by both the Hamilton-Wenham and Masconomet girls squads. It’s been a really impressive run ... but you’ve got to wonder if it’ll continue or if those amazing players from the last few seasons just happened to come through at this time.
My gut instinct tells me football is king of the North Shore sports scene right now. Marblehead finally won a Super Bowl in the state tournament format in 2021, and Swampscott has won one recently in both the old (2019) and new (2021) brackets. Ditto for St. John’s Prep (2018-19-22), and Bishop Fenwick is always knocking on the championship door.
When it comes to competing in different divisions and keeping things close no matter the opponent, football simply seems to do better than many of the other sports. Baseball, basketball and hockey, for instance, have had a hard time keeping up with South Shore powers in the Round of 16 in most cases the past couple of seasons.
We’d be remiss not to shout out field hockey, where Rockport High (1984) remains the only North Shore school to win a state title in the sport. The Masconomet, Danvers, Ipswich and Manchester Essex ladies have had some incredible runs to Final Four in the last two years, and under the new format we expect that to continue.
It’s also different at different schools. Generalizing, the new format has been very good to St. John’s Prep, Fenwick and the smaller schools like Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham. Larger Northeastern Conference schools like Peabody, Beverly and Salem have not fared very well. The format was designed to pit “like-sized schools” against one another, but as we’ve seen school enrollment is not the be-all-end-all of athletic success.
The state has tried to implement a “competitive equity” measurement to account for this. You have to applaud their efforts to continue tinkering and trying to improve things ... but when, for example, you see Essex Tech football in the same division as Marblehead, you have to admit the formula is a work in progress.
Regions are known for certain sports ... think the South for college football and the Northeast for college hockey. What is the North Shore known for? I think track has to be on the list with the number of excellent programs around these parts. I still think there’s a lot of baseball and hockey tradition, even if the state tourney success hasn’t been there lately.
Basketball? Not really ... the power in that sport is more concentrated in the Merrimack Valley.
Tourney success definitely spins around like a wheel ... sometimes you’ve on top, sometimes you’re down near the bottom. It’ll be fascinating to watch it continue to spin and see who’s on top five and even 10 years down the line.
