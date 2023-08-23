Editor’s Note: Sixth in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
If I had a dollar for every time an athletic director has told me how difficult it is to find not only good varsity head coaches for their programs, but keep folks who actually want to coach these days, well, Mrs. Stacey and I could go out to several really fancy dinners.
What once were highly sought after positions that drew dozens of candidates now might get a trickle of applicants for those brave few willing to venture into the head coaching waters.
There was a time when being a head coach at the local high school bumped you up in the social fabric of a city or town. The football coach was often a big man on campus. Now, people sometimes ask why anyone would want to be a head coach, what with the myriad of responsibilities and factors that play into the job ... and that’s without factoring actual coaching into the equation.
So why this dearth of capable women and men to coach varsity high school sports? The reasons are many.
Right at the top of that list is the heat head coaches feel from parents and guardians.
Approaching a head coach with complaints about playing time used to be taboo; I would’ve been absolutely mortified had either of my parents done so when I was riding the pine during my high school baseball days. But now, angry parents can bypass the coach altogether and go over his or her head with their gripes to the athletic administration or principal.
That just ain’t right.
Can you request up a meeting with the coach, with your son or daughter present and speaking for themselves, to talk about certain issues? That seems more than reasonable. But that tact isn’t taken nearly as much as it probably should when such concerns pop up.
It’s why some brave coaches simply suck it up and wait out problem parents, dealing with unneeded complications while telling themselves that this person’s child (or children) have to graduate eventually.
It’s easy to coach and make judgements from the sidelines. It’s about seven zillion times harder to go out there every day and work with a myriad of different personalities, mindsets, levels of maturity and mental health issues while trying to form a cohesive team.
Culture at large has shifted tremendously, and with it so has high school athletics and those who coach it.
For some, their desire to pass along something they love to the next generation of athletes may dissipate over time. Not because they care any less about the sport or teaching it to others, but because they don’t want to deal with the droves of minutiae they’re forced to deal with outside of coaching.
Coaching burnout is a real thing. So is the fact that there aren’t as many educators sticking around when school lets out to coaching for three hours a day. With increased workloads, larger class sizes, and families of their own, they may choose to simply head home when the final bell rings.
Yet being a head coach ‘outside the building’ presents its own challenges: not interacting with their players in the hallways, classrooms and lunch hall; not immediately aware of slipping grades or bad behavior; not always being privy to in-school happenings that could affect team culture or morale.
It’s a delicate balance, no matter what your job is.
While no one coaches for the money, the amount of time required to consistently build a winning program goes far beyond an in-season commitment; you’re using a LOT of your own time and resources to try and make that happen.
Some folks get into coaching soon after their own playing days end, a way to stay connected to the games they love. Once they become parents in their own right, however, a decision must be made: continue to coach at the high school level ... or step away to watch (or coach) my own kids in youth sports?
So bravo to those who come back year after year, decade after decade, not letting anything get in the way of their endearment of coaching high school athletics. You may well be the last of your kind.
