Editor’s Note: Eighth — and final — in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
Two of life’s greatest truths: the status quo is impossible to maintain, and change is inevitable. This applies to all facets of life.
Another truism: nothing lasts forever. Whether you’re talking about dinosaurs or Datsuns, everything has an eventual expiration date.
Does that include the insular world of high school athletics?
No way! Impossible! That’ll never happen!
Yeah, you’re probably right.
But ... it’s not that preposterous, is it?
Ten years ago, I would’ve said you were unhinged to even broach such a thought. After all, high school sports are as much a part of the fabric of a school (and city/town) as textbooks and teachers. Every school might not have every sport available to its students, but there would always be something they could do involving a ball or stick or glove or racquet or club or whatnot in a competitive arena and work up a sweat while doing so.
But there have been some cracks in the proverbial dam. Not enough in 2023 to open the floodgates, per se, but enough that make you realize they need to be fixed before we get hit with a major deluge in the coming years.
Think about it rationally and with an open mind for a minute.
By and large, fewer kids are playing high school sports. You don’t have to look far to see this; team rosters (most noticeable in football) are smaller, some programs can’t field freshmen (or even junior varsity) teams, and underprepared players who could use another season or two on the JVs are now often rushed to the varsity out of necessity.
One great thing about 21st century high school athletics has been the advent of co-operative programs. Rather than not have enough athletes to field a particular team, schools can combine with others to field a full varsity roster. Across the North Shore, we have them in field hockey, football, skiing, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, and gymnastics. You’d be naïve to to think there won’t be more and more of these in the coming years, too.
What about program costs? Most people never think about the the amount of money it takes to run a modern high school athletic program. From new uniforms and updated equipment to exorbitant fees schools must pony up for ice time in hockey — and don’t forget necessities like hundreds of bags of ice and the thousands of yards of athletic tape that are needed each year to keep athletes upright and competing — and it adds up faster than your average grocery bill.
This doesn’t even factor in user fees, a necessary evil. Dropping $500 (or more) for two or three different sports a year might not be in some families’ budgets.
This has a direct correlation on student-athletes choosing to go out for a sport just to stay active, compete together with their friends, and strive towards common goals — particularly if it’s not their ‘main’ sport or one they won’t get immediate satisfaction from in the form of a starting and/or varsity spot.
Others — as we mentioned in our earlier ‘debates’ topic about the dwindling three-sport athlete — may decide to bypass high school athletics completely and ply their trade elsewhere (AAU basketball, junior or academy hockey, year-round soccer, swimming, gymnastics, etc.), getting more games and specialization in the process.
Not all high school athletic programs are created equal, of course. St. John’s Prep is almost certainly never going to have a problem fielding a varsity team in any sport due to the sheer number of boys who attend the school. But that’s an outlier rather than the norm facing most area schools.
So what is the future of high school sports on the North Shore?
From this vantage point, still structurally sound ... but with some repairs needed now before things fall into major disrepair down the road.
