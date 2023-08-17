Editor’s Note: Third in a series of columns by Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and Assistant Sports Editor Matt Williams on our ‘8 Great North Shore Sports Debates’ series.
Think of some of the North Shore’s best student-athletes heading into the 2023-24 school year.
Jake Vana, the soccer, hockey and lacrosse star at St. John’s Prep who has already won state titles in all three of those disciplines. Abby Bettencourt of Peabody High, not only one of the state’s best softball pitchers but equally skilled in volleyball and girls basketball. Fellow Tanner senior Logan Lomasney, a soccer, girls basketball and softball ace.
There’s more. Luke Connolly of Bishop Fenwick, a three-sport captain who shines on the football field, the wrestling mat, and on the turf in lacrosse. Masconomet’s Lauren Boughner, a force on the soccer pitch as well as in indoor and outdoor track. Halle Greenleaf of Ipswich, whose play shines whether she’s taking part in field hockey, ice hockey or lacrosse.
What do they all have in common? All of these superstars play three sports ... and do so very well.
Alas, this is becoming rarer with each passing year.
It’s a bit like automobiles with wood paneling on the sides; there was a time you’d see them all over the place. Now? Not so much.
The age of specialization, where athletes can get pigeonholed into playing just one sport year-round, has really put a dent in how many high schoolers compete in their school colors during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.
It’s easy to see why.
The proliferation of AAU, club, and junior programs across the sporting landscape has given young athletes the option of sticking with just one vocation long before they get to high school, should they choose to do so. Perhaps they think (or have been told by a so-called ‘expert’) that their best path to a potential college scholarship is sticking with what comes most naturally and skillfully to them.
Rather than playing, say, 20 games during a high school season and then moving on to another sport, they can really get down to brass tacks and focus on what they truly love and star at while playing three times as many games, if not more.
It can be tempting.
Some sports — swimming and gymnastics come immediately to mind — require almost complete focus on that vocation for those with serious athletic aspirations beyond high school. That’s understandable.
It’s also true of those who absolutely love to run and choose to do cross country in the fall, run indoors during the winter months, and take it outdoors in the spring. They are three-sports athletes who simply choose to do a variation of the same discipline all three seasons.
For athletes who play other sports, though — football, soccer, golf, field hockey, volleyball, basketball, hockey, wrestling, skiing, softball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse — playing multiple sports can be a good thing. You’re working different muscles each season, you’re continuing to develop robust skills, you’re working towards a common goal with some different teammates, you’re experiencing different coaching.
Playing three sports is not for everyone. The demands of schoolwork (which should be any athlete’s top priority, if we’re being honest), not to mention volunteer work, side jobs, and having some semblance of a social life leave many high schoolers with a packed schedule from sunup to sundown.
But for those who can — and are willing to — hit the high school athletic trifecta in one school year, my scally cap is off to you.
You are, in 2023, part of a special breed.