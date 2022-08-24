Patrick Bugler has been hooping for so long that basketball has become a permanent fixture in his every day life.
And he wouldn’t have it any other way.
From coming up through the Marblehead youth program to starring for the Magicians’ varsity squad and heading off to college to continue his once budding career, Bugler has dedicated countless hours to improving his craft.
Unfortunately a string of unlucky injuries have, for now, derailed his competitive playing career. But he’s swiftly turned his attention to coaching the sport he loves.
The 2017 Salem News and Northeastern Conference boys basketball Player of the Year not only serves as an assistant for Marblehead High boys head coach Mike Giardi, but has also begun running his own summer youth clinics and weekly pick-up sessions in town.
Thanks to his vast playing experience and overall high IQ for the game, Bugler’s debut clinics were an instant success.
“I’ve had a ball in my hands for as long as I can remember; basketball was always my thing,” said Bugler, who ran two separate summer clinics at Marblehead High in July and August this year.
“I’m only 23 but my whole life has been basketball so I think I have the experience and me being a bit younger gives me a chance to relate to players better at this age,” he added. “My goal is to make this the camp kids go to to get better at basketball and have fun. I want to help develop them and challenge them so they’re ready to go come high school.”
A taxing competitive journey
Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing in somewhere around 165 pounds during his playing career, Bugler was never the biggest or most physically imposing guard on the court.
But that didn’t stop the crafty floor general from getting buckets.
As a senior for Marblehead back in 2016-17, Bugler averaged 16 points, four assists and two steals per game. He guided the Magicians to a 20-win campaign and shined as a leader both on and off the court.
Bugler’s high school successes landed him a spot on Division 3 Clark University’s team, where he averaged about 15 minutes per game as a freshman. A nagging injury, however, ultimately forced him out of action soon thereafter.
“I came in for my freshman year there with a torn labrum in my hip and played through it,” he explained. “But then I tore my other labrum and continued to play through that with cortisone shots. After my freshman year I opted to get double hip surgery and red-shirted my sophomore year at Clark.”
Before getting back on the court, Bugler decided to transfer back home to Salem State where he would enjoy his most successful collegiate season to date. He joined the team after winter break in 2019-20 and quickly became the team’s top option off the bench, averaging 7.6 points in 22 minutes per game on 43.3 percent shooting and a sizzling 46.3 percent from distance. Bugler instantly earned the respect of Vikings head coach Chris Harvey, prompting the longtime leader to name him a captain for the following season.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped away that ensuing campaign, and when Bugler returned for the 2021-22 preseason, his hip injuries began to resurface.
“Right away I noticed I couldn’t move the way I wanted to; I was hurting after every practice and decided after a few games that it wasn’t going to work out,” said Bugler, who appeared in just four games for the Vikings last winter. “I couldn’t make it through practice, my hips were giving out on me.”
With two years of eligibility remaining, Bugler isn’t ruling out a possible return to the court. But for now, he’s focused on leading the next generation of Marblehead hoopers.
“It’s not the way I wanted to end my college career,” he said. “But if I can get healthy enough I’ll play those final two years while I get my Master’s.”
The start of something big
With Bugler’s collegiate career now on the backburner, it’s allowed him to hone in on coaching — something he hopes to do for many years to come.
With the help of Marblehead parks and recreation director Jamie Bloch, as well as countless others, he founded “Bugler’s Basketball All-Star Clinic” this summer. The first sessions were held July 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for players entering fifth through ninth grade. Bugler used the first hour of each clinic for skill development with many of the drills stemming from workouts he’s done himself over the years.
“I’d say 90 percent of the stuff is from what I’ve done in the gym,” he said. “I’m also always looking on YouTube and finding different trainers that have been successful and trying to mimic some of those drills, too.”
The remaining three hours of the camp were dedicated to games, with fifth and sixth graders going against each other and seventh, eighth and ninth graders filling up the remaining clashes. Bugler’s second clinic was held in early August back at Marblehead High, with current Magician hoopsters Nick Lemmond (formerly of St. John’s Prep) and Adrian Baron, as well as Bugler’s brother, Ryan, helping out as coaches.
Bugler also credits MYBA’s Paul Mitchell and Don Rowe for helping him get his start, as well as coach Giardi for his continued support. Jerry Cerrutti, who is in charge of nearby Swampscott’s travel basketball program, helped Bugler add some out of town players to the mix and Bugler hopes to continue to grow the clinics to include more kids from beyond the Marblehead town line.
In addition, Bugler worked with the MYBA and parks and rec department to host a weekly summer league at Gatchell’s Park.
“We ran the summer league every Wednesday night and I would stop play from time to time to offer a little coaching,” said Bugler, who would have high school players come and ref the outdoor games under the lights. “I think the younger kids really want to see the varsity players and hopefully we can get more of them to come to our high school games. We’re trying to build a culture.”
Still currently residing in Marblehead, Bugler plans to work full time in the school’s special education department this year. He received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Salem State and plans to earn a Master’s degree in education from the same university. His ultimate goal is to become a full time history teacher while continuing to move up the coaching ranks for the sport he loves.
As for the summer clinics? Those are here to stay.
“Absolutely my plan is to continue with them,” said Bugler. “I had a lot of the top youth players from Marblehead this summer and a couple from Swampscott, too. I really want to draw from the best talent and hope to get Salem, Beverly, Lynn and other surrounding towns involved too. Grabbing kids from different areas will provide a better challenge for the kids, and the goal is to continue to develop them the best we can.”
To learn more about Bugler’s basketball clinics check out his YouTube (Pat Bugler Basketball Clinics), Instagram (@pat_bugler_basketball_clinics) and Facebook (patrickbugler) pages.
