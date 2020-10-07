'A Beverly institution': Hutt remembered fondly as a giant for Beverly High athletics

LeRoy Hutt, known to one and all as 'Red', never passed up an opportunity to tell Annie (Rieman) Flaherty that it was he who introduced her to her husband, Tim Flaherty, shortly after she arrived in Beverly from Buffalo 30 years ago.
"He always took credit for that," Flaherty, who has worked at Beverly High for the last 30 years, said with a chuckle. "Tim and Chris (Frates) were the freshman football coaches when I first started at Beverly High, and Red was the school's equipment manager. He liked to say he found a way to get 'two good kids together'."
Red Hutt, a fixture in his beloved Garden City as the high school's long time equipment manager, then serving three stints as its athletic director, passed away over the weekend at age 87.
His passing drew a multitude of condolences and remembrances from far and wide on social media, a testament to the thousands of student-athlete's lives he impacted during his more than three decades of service.
"Mr. Hutt was one of the greatest men I've ever known," said Justin Shairs, a three-sport star in football, hockey and lacrosse in the late 1990s at Beverly High who went on to become head coach of the boys hockey team. "He was truly selfless and a huge supporter of athletics in the city of Beverly.
"He took me under his wing as a freshman at BHS and was a tremendous help to me ever since. I'm a better person because of the many lessons he passed on to me over the years. I'll really miss seeing him around the city."
One of his closest friends, legendary Beverly High football player and coach Bill Hamor, said that Hutt remained a fighter to the end as he battled illness in his later years. It was, said Hamor, in his nature as a former Marine to fight through things, and he refused to complain; instead, Hutt cherished his time with confidants and around BHS athletics.
"Everyone enjoyed being around Red, and he just loved the kids. He enjoyed being there at the high school and contributing however he could," said Hamor, "Even when he going through some (health) battles, we'd get together a few times a week for coffee: Red, Dave Contarino, Frank Forti, Dick Young, Gary Cowles. That was like medicine for him."
Never looked for accolades
Megan Sudak, the Beverly High softball coach, first met Hutt when she was a BHS ballplayer in the 1990s. She's forever thankful not only that he hired her as the program's head coach prior to the 2008 season, but also the wisdom he imparted to her while doing so.
"I’ll never forget it, because he always called me — and many others — Kid. 'Kid, you've put in the time; now it’s your turn to get more banners. You have two from when you played, so I know you can do it. Now go get to it.” It meant a lot to me for him to be the one to hire me," said Sudak.
"He was such gentle giant and had nothing but the utmost respect for his coaches and his opponents — and even more so for those who do the little things that people don’t always realize. He had a special relationship with Annie Flaherty (athletic trainer) and Linda Zambouras (his administrative assistant). He would move mountains for either of them and he loved them as if they were his family. They were his family."
James Coffey, who called Hutt 'a Beverly institution', was just 26 years old when he got the athletic director's job at Beverly High, succeeding both Hutt and Hamor (who shared the job for the 2005-06 school year). He thought he might be looked upon with contempt as a young out-of-towner, but that couldn't have been further from the truth after meeting Hutt.
"I shared this story on Twitter the other day, and every word of it is true," said Coffey, who served as AD from 2008-16 and now holds the same title at Falmouth (Maine) High School.
"My first day on the job, Red pulled up in his Ford Ranger and said to me, 'Hey Kid, get in.' I thought he was going to give me the business, but it was the total opposite. He showed me all the fields in the city, which teams played where, and all the little quirks I should know about each place. Then he took me to Dunks for coffee with him and (Beverly superfans) Auv Wilson, Frank Forti, Dick Young and Coach Hamor. This is all before I even got into the office that first day.
"I wasn't expecting someone who was as old school as Red to involve me in the Beverly tradition right away like that, but that's who he was. I still think of that often."
'Like a dad to me'
With his ever-present scalley cap and twinkle in his eye, Hutt connected with generations of student-athletes because of his outstanding recall of who their parents, older siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and/or cousins in the city were. He soaked up many lessons from his good friend and former Beverly High football coach/AD Roy Norden, then put those lessons to work himself and, later, passed the baton on to future generations.
His greatest legacy, however, might be that for the million things he did for Beverly High athletics, both big and small, he did it all without any fanfare.
"Even after he was retired, he'd always be asking what he could to do help out," recalled Coffey. "He was our ticket manager for football and boys and girls basketball for years, a thankless and tedious job, but he did it because he knew it needed to be done. If he knew a big event was coming up, he'd be the first one asking how he could help and what we needed."
Flaherty, who said Hutt was the first visitor at the hospital after the birth of each of her four children, said the two of them would go over all of that day's sports every morning.
"Then he'd tell me what he and Marge (his wife) had for dinner the night before, or all about his granddaughters," Flaherty said, once again chuckling. "That was Red; he shared his family with you because you were like a family to him.
"This is so cliche, but he really was like a dad to me."
Supportive and encouraging
While not officially a coach on the football staff, Hutt loved being involved any way that he could to help his beloved Panthers.
"Red would be on the sideline, getting kids ready to go in the game," recalled Hamor. "He'd be tugging on my arm and would have a halfback ready to take a play in, or a lineman, whatever we needed. He just loved being there and contributing any way that he could."
What he didn't do was play favorites. If you were the star point guard or the 15th runner on the cross country team, that didn't matter to Hutt. If you wore the Orange-and-Black, that's all that mattered to him.
"He embraced (girls sports)," said Sudak. "He was always supportive and encouraging ... Mr. Hutt treated everyone with respect and never stopped working. He even came back to work when there was a bit of a hiatus for an AD (in the mid-2000s). He would never want the students and coaches to not have support they needed.
"Frank (Forti) and Mr. Hutt were two peas in a pod. I loved nothing more than seeing the two of them with their chairs at the backstop of my games, and how much they would enjoy watching the girls," added Sudak. "(No matter) what event they were at, they simply loved high school sports. Even when we wouldn’t be successful, they always would be there cheering us on.
"He was a class act — and anyone who wears a scalley cap like he did exudes class."
