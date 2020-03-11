Beverly (21-2) and Whitman-Hanson (24-2) will tip off Wednesday evening at TD Garden in the Division 2 boys basketball state semifinals.
If either team’s successes up to this point is any indication of how the title tilt will play out, it’s undoubtedly going to be a grind for both sides.
In 23 games this season, Beverly has scored an average of 73 points and allowed an average of 52.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Whitman-Hanson scores an eerily similar 72.1 points per contest while allowing 53.5 points.
Each club has surpassed the rare 20-win mark, and both are certainly battle tested from both the regular season and playoffs.
While Beverly’s only two losses came to eventual Division 1 North finalists Lowell and Lynn English, Whitman-Hanson lost in a lackluster season opener to Hingham before beating them later in the season. Its only other loss came against a strong team from Ohio during a Christmas tournament. To its credit, W-H also topped a powerful Mansfield team which eventually fell to Lynn English in Tuesday’s Division 1 state semifinal.
Bottom line: these two programs have advanced to the state semifinals for a reason. They’re both very, very good and have been consistent throughout the entire season. There’s no Cinderella story here, and there also likely won’t be any secrets or surprises from either team. At this point in the year, both squads have seen pretty much anything a team can throw at them.
Luckily for Beverly, the Panthers happen to be peaking at the right time.
“Before the tournament I said a couple of times that it may not be the best team that wins these tournaments, but the team that’s playing the best at the right time,” said Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas. “I think we’re firing on all cylinders here.
“We’ll be well prepared for everything and, at this point in the season, I don’t know if there’s anything they could throw at us that we haven’t seen ... and vice versa for them with us.”
Here’s a look at both team’s game results up to this point as they gear up for Wednesday evening’s ‘Final Four’ clash.
WHITMAN-HANSON
Date Opponent Result
Dec. 13 Hingham L, 62-64
Dec. 17 at Quincy W, 69-58
Dec. 20 Plymouth North W, 69-58
Dec. 26 Cincinnati Sycamore (OH) L, 65-72
Dec. 27 Mount Dora (FL) W, 67-39
Dec. 28 East Bay (FL) W, 69-61
Jan. 6 at North Quincy W, 75-50
Jan. 8 Pembroke W, 82-50
Jan. 10 Duxbury W, 69-49
Jan. 14 at Silver Lake W, 66-36
Jan. 17 at Marshfield W, 82-68
Jan. 21 Hanover W, 76-47
Jan. 23 at Hingham W, 62-56
Jan. 26 Charlestown W, 78-58
Jan. 28 at Scituate W, 75-45
Jan. 31 at Plymouth North W, 75-57
Feb. 4 Plymouth South W, 62-35
Feb. 10 at O’Bryant W, 67-45
Feb. 12 Duxbury W, 81-41
Feb. 14 Silver Lake W, 66-44
Feb. 18 Brockton W, 75-70
Feb. 19 at Mansfield W, 72-59
State tournament games
Feb. 27 Somerset-Berkley W, 85-54 (Division 2 South first round)
Mar. 1 North Quincy W, 76-47 (Division 2 South quarterfinals)
Mar. 4 Westwood W, 74-66 (Division 2 South semifinals)
Mar. 7 Scituate W, 76-62 (Division 2 South championship)
BEVERLY
Date Opponent Result
Dec. 13 Swampscott W, 58-48
Dec. 16 Danvers W, 69-60
Dec. 23 Newburyport W, 73-64
Dec. 27 at Saugus W, 69-56
Jan. 3 Marblehead W, 67-45
Jan. 7 at Gloucester W, 71-35
Jan. 10 at Salem W, 60-49
Jan. 14 at Danvers W, 72-54
Jan. 17 Winthrop W, 86-42
Jan. 21 at Peabody W, 64-30
Jan. 25 at Lowell L, 52-74
Jan. 28 at Lynn Classical W, 72-50
Jan. 31 Gloucester W, 66-47
Feb. 4 at Swampscott W, 71-37
Feb. 7 Peabody W, 74-41
Feb. 10 at Marblehead W, 74-37
Feb. 12 Lynn English L, 56-84
Feb. 16 Masconomet W, 75-63
Feb. 17 Gloucester W, 77-64
Feb. 19 at Newburyport W, 72-59
State tournament games
Feb. 28 Malden Catholic W, 81-60 (Division 2 North quarterfinals)
Mar. 3 Burlington W, 67-60 (Division 2 North semifinals)
Mar. 7 Belmont W, 76-59 (Division 2 North championship)
