A CUT ABOVE: Essex Tech's McDonald named 59th Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner

Molly McDonald enrolled at Essex Tech four years ago hoping to learn about the environment to make the world a better place.
As she gets ready to graduate, it's the environment McDonald has created around everything she's participated in at the school that's made the small world at Essex Tech a much better place. The judges of this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award had no doubt she'll be able to multiply that goodwill to the college scale, and some day perhaps, globally.
Named the winner of the 59th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award, McDonald is a standout lacrosse player for the Hawks and a tremendous student. The award honors the top student-athlete from among the 15 high schools in the newspaper's circulation area and has been given out every year but one going back to 1962.
"I was definitely surprised to win. It was an honor just to be nominated since we have so many great athletes at our school," said McDonald, Essex Tech's second winner in the last three years and third all-time (including the school's lineage at the former North Shore Tech).
"To be the top student-athlete on all of the North Shore is kind of crazy. I know a lot of the other nominees, and they're amazing student-athletes as well."
A Swampscott native, McDonald impressive the judges with her positive approach to leadership and her perseverance. Each of the 15 finalists had virtual interviews with the panel (Beverly native James Delorey, Senior Vice President of Research for Global Strategy Group; former Student-Athlete winner Courtney (Colantuno) Criezis of Marblehead, a manufacturer's sales rep for Anchorage Furniture; Beth Amico, executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce; Josh Turiel, the outgoing city councilor for Salem's Ward 5; and Phil Stacey, Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News), and the fivesome then selected a winner.
"Among a plethora of outstanding student-athlete candidates, Molly's self-confidence, shining personality and quick thinking were evident. Whatever she does, she attacks with the same vigor and intent to succeed," Stacey said.
Having missed a full season of cross country track due to a stress fracture in her foot, McDonald learned how to lead from afar. Her creativity in staying involved with the team (riding a bike to train an cheer on her teammates) impressed the judges.
"My cross country coach had mentioned the injury. I talked a lot with the judges about how I dealt with it, the difficulty making it through a season on the sidelines," said McDonald, who rebounded to lead the Hawks to an undefeated XC season this past fall.
Her Hawks' girls lacrosse team is also off to a roaring start, thanks in part to her strong defensive play. She also has a scoring flair, having set the program record for goals in a season as a sophomore, but its her leadership that's really helping a relatively young Essex Tech team gel on the turf.
"Especially having last year get cancelled, being back this year is really fun and we're going great to far, knock on wood," McDonald said. "The sophomores have never played before so it's really like having two freshmen classes ... it's been challenging getting everyone up to speed, but in a good way."
As a leader, McDonald likes to get to know each of her teammates and tailor her approach accordingly.
"Everyone's brain works a little differently, so you have to learn people's personalities, figure out how they learn, what clicks and what doesn't," she said. "It's all about finding what motivates people and how to read everyone in the room."
It's an approach that goes beyond the athletic field. McDonald ranks in the top two of Essex Tech's senior class and recently completed her senior research project on acidification of the Gulf of Maine. The project involves measuring acid levels in ocean water all along the North Shore coast from Lynn to Newburyport.
"It's mostly climate change and excess carbon dioxide that then reacts with other chemicals," McDonald explained. "With the warming, acidification is often overlooked, so that's why I wanted to focus on it."
Specializing in environmental technology at Essex Tech, McDonald will be studying engineering and playing lacrosse at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She hopes to pursue a career in sustainable energy one day, and felt the lab and project oriented work at Essex Tech was a huge plus to her high school experience.
"I love it. We had a lot of freedom and that gave us science and industry experience," she said. "The teachers have been amazing and we've had to many opportunities you wouldn't have at the traditional school"
McDonald also plans to enroll in a Navy ROTC program at RPI with boot camp right around the corner. She's taking after her grandfather, who served in the Navy, and is an avid sailor in her hometown as well.
"Molly is extraordinarily committed to a difficult path and doesn’t fear failure, which we all admired," Turiel said.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award trophy will reside at Essex Tech for the next year and McDonald's name will be engraved among the all-time winners. She also received the Nelson K. Benton Scholarship, named for the longtime Salem News editor and editorial columnist who was a champion of the Award for decades.
This year's other finalists, selected by their school's principal and athletic director, were: Sydney Anderson of Beverly; Veronica Taché of Bishop Fenwick; Haley Murphy of Danvers; Carter Coffey of Hamilton-Wenham; Riley Daly of Ipswich; Lily Athanis of Manchester Essex; Will Shull of Marblehead; Morgan Bovardi of Masconomet; Aaliyah Alleyne of Peabody; Katherine Silacci of Pingree; Christin Napierkowski of Salem; Avery Ross of Salem Academy; Collin Taylor of St. John's Prep and Elizabeth Dokina of Swampscott.