BEVERLY — The Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament has always been special for the Peabody High softball team because Courtney was one of their own, a Tanners' softball captain-elect when she was tragically killed in a January 2007 auto accident.
Now after 14 years -- and two when it wasn't held because of the Covid-19 pandemic -- it's a wrap for the tournament.
In the last-ever Corning Tournament championship game, Peabody beat host Beverly High, 13-1, under sunny Sunday morning skies. Abby Bettencourt threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in this mercy-rule shortened game, didn't walk a batter and hit one.
Beverly's lone hit came in the fourth inning when Mya Perron laced an RBI double, scoring teammate Nikki Erricola.
Thus, Peabody won the last two Corning titles -- in 2019 and this year's -- meaning the large silver bowl with the names and seasons of every title-winning team will go back to be displayed at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
"This is always a special one for us," said Peabody (18-2) head coach Tawny Palmieri, who was a teammate of Corning, then on the committee to set up the tourney, played in it, and now has coached her girls to back-to-back championships. "We get to keep the trophy in Peabody for Courtney. I'm honored to be the coach of this team, and the girls were fired up to win the final one."
Traditionally held at Endicott College, the tournament had to be moved to Beverly High this weekend because of the NCAA Baseball Division 3 Super Regional Tournament being held at the college. The two first round games -- with Beverly beating Bishop Fenwick, 3-2, and Peabody knocking off Danvers, 10-3 -- were played on Saturday before the rains came, as was the consolation final in which Fenwick toppled Danvers, 7-1.
When the tournament resumed Sunday morning, Peabody wasted no time building up a big lead by plating three runs in the first inning on RBI hits by Emma Bloom and Penny Spack. The top four batters for the Tanners -- Abby Bettencourt, Bloom, Isabel Bettencourt, and Spack -- had eight hits between them after just two innings. Bo Bettencourt was a homer shy of the cycle and on base all four times up for the winners, scoring three runs with a double, triple, single, and walk.
Gina Terrazzano then hit a grand slam in the second inning to open up a 10-0 lead.
"It was an inside fastball and I got all of it,' said Terrazzano. "That's my first grand slam of the year, and it feels great to do it in the Corning Tournament.
"It means so much to all of us to win, and to me especially because Courtney played my first base position."
Senior Emily Stilwell started on the mound for Beverly and gave way to Noelle McLane.
Palmieri went to her bench in the fourth inning, and the substitutes came through with some timely hits. Payton Petrillo singled to lead off the fourth and later scored. Bloom collected her third hit of the morning in the fifth, and Gabriella Martinez walked. One run scored on Paige Ritchie's groundout, and another came home on Elayna Capone's sacrifice fly to end it early.
"It's always nice to be in the championship game,' said Panther (14-6) coach Megan Sudak. "We knew what we were in for because this is the third time we've played Peabody, and wish we could have given them a better game, but we'll learn from this one going forward (in the MIAA tourney).
Defensively, senior captain Jamie DuPont made five big plays at shortstop to get outs for the Panthers, and Emma Bloom was outstanding for the Tanners at short.
####
Since the Corning Tournament began, over $50,000 in scholarships have been given out, with one to a senior on each participating team. Corning had been accepted to the nursing program at Salem State right before her death, and health care students are often recipients.
This year Beverly's DuPont will study physical therapy at the University of New England, and Danvers shortstop Kristina Yebba, who is headed for the University of Southern Maine to major in physical therapy, were both selected. So were Peabody shortstop Emma Bloom, who plans to study business and marketing at Assumption, and Fenwick's Emma Burke, who will major in sports management at Curry College.
"I'm honored to be selected," said Bloom. "It's a great feeling not only to receive the scholarship, but for us to win the tournament."
####
Ginny and Jack Corning presented roses to every team after their last game of the weekend. Jack said they didn't want to see the tournament end because of the pandemic.
"We had a lot of time to think about it and decided this year would be the final one," he said. "We couldn't have done it without the help of our great committee, especially director Art Cronin. Everybody has been so good to us over the years. Butch Melanaphy (Courtney's coach) and strong supporter of the tourney couldn't be here today because a family member has COVID.
"It's time to bring it to a close. A lot has happened over the years: marriages, children born, and now some have grandchildren playing in tournaments. I know my daughter will never be forgotten."