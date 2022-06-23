BEVERLY — After 27 years, the last Louise Rossetti 5K was held on a perfect night for running at Lynch Park in Beverly. Many women came back Wednesday night after not running in this special race for many years to be there one last time in honor of the late and legendary Louise.
Two local young women from Peabody took first and second place. Former Bishop Fenwick star distance runner Arianna Maida crossed the finish line first in a time of 18:57, followed closely by former Peabody High track standout Shannon O’Connell in 19:06.
For both, it was their first time competing in the Rossetti race. Maida sought out O’Connell at the finish to congratulate her for keeping the pressure on.
“She pushed me all the way,” the 26-year-old Maida, a physician’s assistant at Dana Farber, said of O’Connell. “I had to maintain my pace to stay ahead of her. I run marathons now, but wanted to try this one.”
O’Connell, who is 21, now runs cross country and track at Colby-Sawyer College. She was right with Maida the whole way, but just couldn’t pass her.
“She really picked it up on the last mile,” said O’Connell. “It’s the first time for me doing this race, and it’s a really nice course. Tonight was perfect for running; not too hot with a nice breeze off the water.”
After not holding the event the past two years because of the pandemic, race director Jill Page and the Rossetti family decided they would have one last race before ending the long and popular tradition. They were hoping for a big sendoff and got it with around 225 women for the Fun Walk and race, with 167 starters for the 5K.
Rossetti began running after her daughter Suzanne was tragically killed — and did so well into her 80s — and proceeds from this annual event go to a scholarship fund in her daughter’s memory.
“We’re so happy to have a good turnout,” said Page. “Louise’s family and friends came from Ohio, Arizona, and Pennsylvania for this. We have runners back that came years ago and didn’t want to miss the last one.”
The third place finisher was 56-year-old Tina Dowling from Bolton (19:38), and then came five Danvers High juniors who ran together. Emma Eagan was fourth in 21:00 followed by teammates Courtney Hinchion (21:26), Shea Nemeskal (21:30), Kate Walfield (21:51), and Mikayla Shaffaval (21:58). They wore Danvers blue shirts and called themselves ‘Team Falcons’.
“We’re just doing it for fun,” said Eagan. “We stayed together the whole way. For me, this is my first time running this race, and it was a good time.”
Two friends from Scarborough, Maine drove down to take part: 73-year-old Carol Weeks and 63-year-old Jeanne Hackett. Weeks remembers coming to this race some time in the 1990s with a team called ‘Run To Win’ and came back one other time years ago.
“It’s a sentimental night,” said Weeks. “I hate to think this is really the last one. I raced with Louise many times all over Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. We even did Falmouth together. She was a wonderful lady.”
“I would come again if they kept it going,” added Hackett. “This course is lovely. They say it’s flat, but there are hills. It’s just such a beautiful place.
“I hadn’t raced since February 2020 and I was gasping, but I couldn’t miss it,” Hackett added. “I love the fact it’s very low key but competitive and just for women. That makes it unique.”
Many remember the days when Louise would run or later run/walk down the long driveway to the finish line at Lynch Park, always with a smile on her face. When her knees gave out in later years she would sit near the finish line and greet old friends, serving as an inspiration to countless women and young girls. Even after she passed away in 2014, runners came back year after year.
“I love this course, and have run here many, many times,” said Monica Sullivan, who lives in Beverly. We’ve been doing it for quite a while, and it’s sad to think this is the last.”
Betsy Knapp made the trip from the South Shore because she knew Rossetti well and had raced with her many times.
“For years I ran a lot of the same races with Louise, including Falmouth. She didn’t pass up many,” remembered Knapp. “Tonight is a beautiful night for the runners. It’s cool, and I really love this course.
“I’ve run this race many times, and couldn’t miss the final one. Anything honoring Louise is something to celebrate — and this is a great sendoff.”
###
TOP 25 FINISHERS
Name; Age; City; Time
1. Arianna Maida;26;Peabody;18:58
2. Shannon O’Connell;21;Peabody;18:07
3. Tina Dowling;56;Bolton;19:38
4. Emma Eagan;17;Danvers;21:00
5. Courtney Hinchion;16;Danvers;21:26
6. Shea Nemeskal;17;Danvers;21:30
7. Kate Walfield;17;Danvers;21:51
8. Mikayla Shaffaval;17;Danvers;21:58
9. Heather Walsh;44;Essex;22:04
10. Cassandra Lucci;23;Wakefield;22:07
11. Amy Chruniak;37;Beverly;22:22
12. Mary Herchenhahn;39;Marblehead;22:32
13. Laura Aneona;26;Wakefield;22:44
14. Lauren Darrah Bartlett;34;Beverly;22:55
15. Karen Hoch;53;Salem;22:59
16. Lauren Richardson;32;Salem;23:22
17. Jill Hathaway;47;Beverly;23:26
18. Kaitlan Chhu;35;Beverly;23:49
19. Kelly Anderson;52;Beverly;24:01
20. Melissa Perry;49;Beverly;24:13
21. Suzy Johnson;50 Beverly; 24:28
22. Becky Braid;37 Beverly 24:31
23. Olivia Merritt;17 Beverly;24:37
24. Emily Regan;34 Swampscott;24:49
25. Rebecca Imperiali;57 Beverly 24:50
