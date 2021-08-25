This time last year, high school sports teams teams across the state were gearing up for a pandemic-impacted fall season. Among the many alterations, masks were mandatory, rule changes catered to each sport were implemented, the number of regular season games was reduced and there was no end-of-year state tournament to wrap things up.
This fall, however, athletes waltzed onto their respective athletic surfaces on Monday with a rejuvenated sense of normalcy. Virtually all previous restrictions have been lifted, and teams couldn't have been more eager and excited to get the ball rolling.
"It feels great," said Beverly High golf coach Craig Wiley. "I mean, with everything that went on last year with COVID it's great to get back out there and get ready for a more normal season. We appreciate the ADs doing everything to get a season in for us last year, but we really treated it as a chance to see what was coming up and build for this year, especially with us being such a young team."
Wiley said 29 individuals came out for golf at Beverly this year, forcing the veteran coach to make cuts. It's been more or less the same across the area, with numerous athletic programs bolstering large turnouts over the first few days.
On the soccer scene, for example, new Peabody girls head coach Andrew Douglass said upwards of 55 students came out for the program. After over a year of being cooped up at home or competing athletically in an abnormally limited way, it's clear that kids are both anxious and enthusiastic to get back out there.
"There's a lot of excitement," said Douglass. "We had an awesome turnout and they've been great so far. Highly motivated, come to work even tough the weather's been so hot ... they all definitely have a nice drive and really want it this year which is nice to see."
From football to soccer, golf to volleyball, and cross country to field hockey, it certainly appears that participation will be up this autumn. Seniors are aiming to go out with a bang after seeing what their elder teammates had to deal with last season, and the younger classes are simply thrilled to show what they got.
Regardless of the sport, there's no doubt it's going to be an exciting couple of months here on the North Shore.
