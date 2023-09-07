She’s been in storage for over nine months now, but it’s time to bring her out of storage, dust her off, and let her perform her magic.
The annual tradition continues as Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and assistant sports editor Matt Williams dust off our trusty crystal ball and peer into the future of high school football here on the North Shore.
What’s going to happen when the 2023 regular season starts tomorrow night? Which stars are going to shine even brighter this fall? Who is going to step into the limelight for the first time? Which players you aren’t familiar with will be seared into your gridiron cortex by season’s end? Which teams will surprise (and disappoint)?
Leave it to our football experts, who have a pretty good track record with these prognostications. (OK, a decent track record. Better than average. We connect more than we whiff. Capisce?)
Today brings Part 1 of our crystal ball outlook; Part 2 comes tomorrow.
We like to think of these two yearly prediction pieces as the perfect appetizers for the season to come. So bon appetit:
1. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in rushing yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Owen Gasinowski, Danvers. Probably the best bet to lead the region in total yardage, when he hits the corner or gets the ball in open space it’s off to the races.
2. Devante Ozuna, Salem. Another year older, wiser and stronger, he could put up Horgan/Gaskins type numbers if the Witches need him to.
3. Dylan Aliberti, St. John’s Prep. A track standout with great football instincts running behind a monster line? Sign me up.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Devante Ozuna, Salem. Fell just shy of 1,000 yards last year and will surpass it this fall. Has the power to break tackles and speed to hit the edge.
2. Cam LaGrassa, St. John’s Prep. Smart kid (heading to Brown University) will make the right decisions running behind the North Shore’s best offensive line.
3. Rhyan Goncalves, Masconomet. Only had five carries a year ago but looked explosive and elusive in the preseason. Just a gut feeling he grabs the Chieftain mantle and runs with it.
2. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in receiving yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Chris Colby, Pingree. Athleticism has jumped off the page since his sophomore year. No one has the combination of leaping and hands that he does.
2. Luke Connolly, Bishop Fenwick. The traits that make him an excellent wrestler translate so well into pass catching, breaking tackles and hitting paydirt.
3. Eli Batista, Peabody. Not nearly as many mouths to feed in the Tanners’ passing tree this fall, and Batista should reap the benefits of that.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Chris Colby, Pingree. Feels a bit silly to pick anyone else. Speed, athleticism, height, crisp routes, a veteran QB throwing to him ... Colby has it all.
2. Owen Gasinowski, Danvers. Tough to choose between rushing and receiving for this all-purpose force of nature, but I’m hedging the bet on receptions.
3. Eli Batista, Peabody. The area’s only returning 1,000-yard receiver is a threat to go to the distance every time he touches the ball.
3. Which three quarterbacks will throw for the most yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick. Love all the weapons he has at his disposal, with athletes galore he can throw the ball to. RPO’s will help, too.
2. Hudson Weidman, Pingree. Only thing keeping him from the top spot is because Highlanders’ 7-game regular season (plus a potential Bowl game).
3. Corey Grimes, Salem. Ultra confident and composed, he knows how to check down and look off his primary option, yet still produce chunk plays.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Corey Grimes, Salem. Weapons galore and tons of experience lead to big plays. Love the speed of Albert Pujols and the toughness of Rocco Ryan.
2. Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick. Experience, confidence and plenty of receiving targets will lead to another 2,000-plus yards and 20-plus TDs for this Gloucester native.
3. Hudson Weidman, Pingree. Tough to go against the Boxford native with at least three Division 1 college athletes in his skill group.
4. Name three teams that will have the stingiest defenses.
PHIL STACEY
1. St. John’s Prep. Yeah, it’s an all-new secondary, but there are athletes there to go with a terrific line and mobile, quick-to-the-ball linebackers.
2. Marblehead. Lots of plug-and-play guys here with are eager to showcase their chops and prove that the Magicians’ dynasty is far from over.
3. Danvers. Size, speed and skill make up all 11 spots on this defensive unit. It’ll prove to be a winning combination.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Peabody. The biggest public school defensive line in the area, really good tacklers at the second level and Eli Batista in the secondary? Sign me up.
2. Marblehead. If there’s a better sideline-to-sideline front seven player in the NEC than Christian Pacheco, I haven’t seen him.
3. Swampscott. I think Peter Bush is going to have a lot of fun deploying Sam Nadworny all over his defensive scheme and I like the athletes in the secondary, too.
5. Give us three defensive standouts who could be among the North Shore’s leaders in tackles this fall.
PHIL STACEY
1. Chris Collins, Hamilton-Wenham. Do-it-all-linebacker has to be chomping at the bit after missing all of last year due to injury; he’s a physical force.
2. Brendan McCarron, Beverly. Brings down ballcarriers with the ferocity of a cheetah attacking its prey.
3. Will Gromko, Ipswich. Only a sophomore, he has the necessary motor to continually rev it up play after play and hone in on ballcarriers.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Don Cavanaugh, Peabody. A three-year guy at outside linebacker who excels at making good angle stops. Unsung hero type that deserves recognition.
2. Chris Collins, Hamilton-Wenham. Welcome back to a player that was pretty much unblockable as an underclassman and should be even better these days.
3. Luke Connolly, Bishop Fenwick. A tackling machine just like his brother, Jake, with a tremendous nose for the ball and the classic champion wrestler’s technique.
6. Who are three players who aren’t currently household names but will be by season’s end?
PHIL STACEY
1. Lucas Magnifico, Masconomet. Outside ‘backer will be ready to shine for a Chieftains’ team with a lot of new faces and will need leadership early on.
2. Max Field, Swampscott. Prep school transfer can line up in the backfield, on the outside or at tight end, and coach Peter Bush is sure to make the most of his athletic talents.
3. Kaio Dos Passos, Essex Tech. Strong leg should see him blast more than a few field goals for the Hawks; he’ll also snag some passes to help move the chains.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Greysun Jackson, Danvers. A beast that plays the game loud on defense, he’s the type of player that’s very noticeable on film and if the Falcons find a way to use him on offense will be noticeable to all the fans in Oniontown.
2. Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik, Essex Tech. The next generation of dual threat QB in the area, he’s just a sophomore but he’s going to do a lot of damage in the new look Cape Ann League.
3. Louie Harrington, Ipswich. Put up some pretty good per touch averages as a freshman and I see the production going way, way up in a bigger role. Buy stock in this Tiger cub now.