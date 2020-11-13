A look at some other locals signing National Letter of Intents

Courtesy photo. Ipswich's Riley Daly, center, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her lacrosse career at UConn. 

BEVERLY 

Name, Sport College

* Braeden Pratt, Lacrosse St. John's Univ.

DANVERS 

Name, Sport College

Livvi Anderson, Soccer   Colgate

Riley DiGilio, Soccer St. Anselm

Max Leete, Wrestling American Univ.

ESSEX TECH 

Name, Sport College

Calvin Heline, Lacrosse St. Joseph's

 

IPSWICH 

Name, Sport College

Riley Daly, Lacrosse Connecticut

MARBLEHEAD 

Name, Sport College

Elizabeth Driscoll, Lacrosse St. Anselm

Maddie Erskine, Lacrosse Vermont

Josie Poulin, Lacrosse Roger Williams

Anna Rigby, Soccer St. Anselm

MASCONOMET

Name, Sport College

Ali Karafotias, Soccer Brandeis

Allie Vaillancourt, Soccer Southern New Hampshire

Jenna DiPietro, Track & Field Vermont

Sean Moynihan, Baseball Assumption

Emma Flynn, Lacrosse Elon

Jacob Mair, Lacrosse Hamilton

Cally McSweeney, Field Hockey Merrimack

Gracy Mowers, Gynmastics New Hampshire 

PEABODY 

Name, Sport College

Aja Alimonti, Soccer Merrimack

Amber Kircoples, Lacrosse Bentley

Hailee Lomasney, Lacrosse UMass Lowell

Drew Lucas, Lacrosse Bryant 

Ryan Knight, Baseball Hartford

Olivia Lavalla, Lacrosse Barton College

Jolene Murphy, Track & Field Boston College

SALEM

Name, Sport College

Bobby Jellison, Baseball Flagler College

ST. JOHN'S PREP

Name, Sport College

Noah Mooney, Cross Country Northeastern

George Nikolakopoulos, Cross Country Bucknell

Collin Taylor, Football Princeton

Michael Kelly, Lacrosse Princeton

Graham Tyson, Lacrosse Bryant

Kaden Quirk, Lacrosse St. John's

Sam Belliveau, Baseball UMass

DJ Pacheco, Baseball Richmond

Patrick D'Amico, Baseball Seton Hall

 

* Via Brewster Academy

