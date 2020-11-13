A look at some other locals signing National Letter of Intents

BEVERLY
Name, Sport College
* Braeden Pratt, Lacrosse St. John's Univ.
DANVERS
Name, Sport College
Livvi Anderson, Soccer Colgate
Riley DiGilio, Soccer St. Anselm
Max Leete, Wrestling American Univ.
ESSEX TECH
Name, Sport College
Calvin Heline, Lacrosse St. Joseph's
IPSWICH
Name, Sport College
Riley Daly, Lacrosse Connecticut
MARBLEHEAD
Name, Sport College
Elizabeth Driscoll, Lacrosse St. Anselm
Maddie Erskine, Lacrosse Vermont
Josie Poulin, Lacrosse Roger Williams
Anna Rigby, Soccer St. Anselm
MASCONOMET
Name, Sport College
Ali Karafotias, Soccer Brandeis
Allie Vaillancourt, Soccer Southern New Hampshire
Jenna DiPietro, Track & Field Vermont
Sean Moynihan, Baseball Assumption
Emma Flynn, Lacrosse Elon
Jacob Mair, Lacrosse Hamilton
Cally McSweeney, Field Hockey Merrimack
Gracy Mowers, Gynmastics New Hampshire
PEABODY
Name, Sport College
Aja Alimonti, Soccer Merrimack
Amber Kircoples, Lacrosse Bentley
Hailee Lomasney, Lacrosse UMass Lowell
Drew Lucas, Lacrosse Bryant
Ryan Knight, Baseball Hartford
Olivia Lavalla, Lacrosse Barton College
Jolene Murphy, Track & Field Boston College
SALEM
Name, Sport College
Bobby Jellison, Baseball Flagler College
ST. JOHN'S PREP
Name, Sport College
Noah Mooney, Cross Country Northeastern
George Nikolakopoulos, Cross Country Bucknell
Collin Taylor, Football Princeton
Michael Kelly, Lacrosse Princeton
Graham Tyson, Lacrosse Bryant
Kaden Quirk, Lacrosse St. John's
Sam Belliveau, Baseball UMass
DJ Pacheco, Baseball Richmond
Patrick D'Amico, Baseball Seton Hall
* Via Brewster Academy
