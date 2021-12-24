Much like a number of our other local boys hoops teams, Salem High boasts an almost entirely new-look rotation this season.
Fortunately for the Witches and veteran head coach Tom Doyle, the group was able to bond both on and off the court when they traveled to Orlando, Fla. last week for the KSA Events Basketball Classic.
Salem swept its three-game slate to capture their bracket’s championship while also getting a chance to enjoy some free time at both Disney World and Universal Studios.
“We couldn’t have been happier with the way the trip went,” said Doyle. “It really gave the kids a chance to get to know each other better and to create some fond memories. It helped that we played some pretty solid basketball, too.”
When signing up for the tournament, each competing team is thrown into a different bracket based on school size, number of returning players and overall competition level, among other things. Each bracket has four teams and they all play each other once; Salem topped squads from Virginia (Auburn), Oklahoma (Chouteau-Mazie) and Texas (St. Augustine) en route to the Grey bracket crown.
It was certainly a full team effort for the Witches, who now sit at 4-0 after a convincing win over Danvers earlier this week. But senior guard Darlin Santiago shined brightest, averaging 18 points (including a tourney-best 22 one game) en route to MVP honors.
“He played really well and did a nice job scoring for us,” said Doyle. “(As a team) we were definitely making the extra pass and getting good looks. Different guys contributed and did something very well for us at one point or another. “We got down by 10 in one game and really responded by showing some resiliency, which was good to see.
“So overall I was happy with what I saw. We’re still very young and have a lot to work to do, but it was a very promising week.”
When they weren’t playing basketball, the Salem High players enjoyed all the roller coasters and other amusement park entertainment at three different Disney parks and both Universal parks over the course of the four-day trip. To wrap things up, they went and saw the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as a team before catching their flight home.
“We were able to squeeze in a lot of things and really balanced both the competitiveness and having a great, fun experience doing things as a team,” added Doyle.
Salem is off until taking its unbeaten record into January 4th’s home tilt against Gloucester. Look for Santiago, as well as guys like Bryan Delacruz, Chris Qirjazi, Jayren Romero, Treston Abreu, Jack Doyle and Angel Tejada, among others, to continue to progress as the season rolls on.
Pingree is off until after the New Year when they travel to St. Sebastian’s on January 7. It’s been an encouraging start for the deep and talented Highlanders (3-3) over their first few weeks of action against top-tier competition.
Most recently, Pingree took part in the 59th Frosty Francis Holiday Festival held at Kingswood Oxford in Connecticut; they went 2-1 at the event, beating both Greens Farm and Hopkins School of New Haven by double digits.
At .500 heading into the break, the Highlanders are still trying to find their identity after losing sophomore standout Hudson Weidman for the season due to an ACL injury suffered during football.
“That was a major bullet out of our lineup,” longtime head coach Steve Gibbs said of Weidman’s absence. “So right now we’re beginning to kind of be able to adjust and recover. Hudson still comes to practice every day; he’s like a coach on the sidelines for us. He has the DNA to be a future coach (Weidman’s father, Neal, was a football coach and athletic director at Lynnfield High). He’s been great so far in that regard.”
Fortunately for Gibbs, he has plenty of other options to help fill the void.
Six-foot-4 Trevor Gibbs is a versatile swingman capable of running the offense, knocking down shots, finishing at the rim and distributing at a high level. Six-foot-3 Emile Rijo is a “glue guy” whom coach Gibbs referred to as “the heart and soul of the team”; football standout Jayden DelTorchio, a 6-5, 210-pound force, is a tremendous rebounder who can run the floor and defend both the post and perimeter; and another football player, sophomore Matt Theriault, is capable of playing mistake free basketball from the point guard position while defending and shooting extremely well.
Then there’s 6-6 sophomore Charlie Lynch, a stretch 4 who, according to Gibbs, has improved dramatically since last season and has “really become a force in terms of stretching defenses from 3-point land and being a tenacious offensive rebounder.” Junior Rogan Cardinal, a 6-2 southpaw, has also gotten off to a strong start.
Pingree will have its hands full with a loaded slate that includes tilts against Governor’s Academy, Beaver Country Day, Portsmouth Abbey, Phillips Academy, Hebron, Hyde, Holderness, Berwick and Thayer, to name a few. But Gibbs scheduled those games for a reason, and feels the strong competition will benefit the team — especially the younger players — down the road.
“I upgraded the schedule and we’re playing one of the more difficult ones in New England,” said Gibbs. “Lot of up games, (NEPSAC) Class A games, and our motto is that we’ll play anyone, anywhere at anytime. The seniors on the team have been through wars for four years and they’re definitely battled tested and some of the younger guys will get a chance to flourish, too.”
Perhaps no player on the North Shore is off to a more impressive offensive start than Hamilton-Wenham’s Markus Nordin.
The do-it-all senior scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a season opening win over Lynnfield. He followed that up with an all around performance of 25 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Rockport and most recently, he scored 32 points, snared 15 boards and dished out five more assists in an overtime win over Ipswich on Wednesday.
Nordin’s lowest output came in a 3-point setback to Georgetown (the team’s only loss thus far), and he still managed to score 15 of the Generals’ 39 total points.
Another Cape Ann League player to keep an eye on? Junior Ray Cuevas of Ipswich. The talented sharpshooter was a league all-star a season ago and has visibly improved his skillset across the board in 2021.
Cuevas scored 34 big points in Wednesday’s overtime setback to Hamilton-Wenham, knocking down six triples in the process. He also had 22 points in a tight loss to Manchester Essex and matched that output in an early season win over Whittier to boot.
ICYMI: Salem Academy is off to a strong 4-1 start thanks in large part to the play from Dexter Brown. The senior forward and team captain turned in a monster effort in a recent win over Community Charter School of Cambridge, going off for a program record 32 points while tearing down 21 rebounds to boot. Between Brown and fellow captain Jorbert Peralta, a junior, the Navigators boast two talented scoring options in their starting lineup.
Upcoming games to watch: Monday, Dec. 27 — Danvers vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester Invitational (2); St. John’s Prep vs. Methuen at Commonwealth Motors Classic at Andover High (3:45); Tuesday — Peabody vs. Revere at Winthrop (noon); Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (12:30); Masconomet vs. Boston Latin at Winchester Holiday Tournament (3); Wednesday — Georgetown at Swampscott (7); Thursday — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Sunday — St. Mary’s Lynn at St. John’s Prep (noon).
Full Court Press, a column on North Shore boys high school basketball, appears each Friday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Nick Giannino at ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN