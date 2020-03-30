For Pat Ruotolo, there’s a little bit of a Groundhog Day feeling to the coronavirus shutdown that’s halted baseball and the rest of the American sports world over the last few weeks.
Having just turned 25, the right-handed power pitcher in the San Francisco Giants organization got used to the concept of a Hurry-Up-and-Wait timeloop last summer when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.
“The biggest difference is the weather,” said Ruotolo, who flew home to Peabody two weeks ago when Major League Baseball closed Spring Training. “It’s a little raw here, it’s cold. I spent my whole recovery in Arizona. You’re sitting there baking in the 120-degree heat without much to do just trying to pass those six months.”
By all accounts, Ruotolo was having one of his best Spring Trainings before the pandemic hit. Feeling fully healthy, he threw in a pair of big league exhibition games and was excited about getting the season started in either Double-A (Richmond, Virginia) or Triple-A (Sacramento, California).
“It was so weird because it never rains in Arizona and for three days straight before they called it, it rained non-stop,” Ruotolo remembers. “Right as we’re ramping up it’s like ‘Damn’ it ends.”
Ruotolo, a 27th round draft pick out of UConn in 2016, was actually the first Giant called out of the bullpen in their opening spring training game. He got one out in the first inning and though he’d been in a big league spring game in 2018 as well pitching on that stage is a thrill.
“I thought it was pretty cool. It was the beginning of the game, too, so the fans are still there and are pretty out. I faced a couple of big league hitters ... I think it was six pitches to get two outs,” said Ruotolo, who also relished the experience of observing how Major League teammates prepare day-in and day-out in the spring setting.
It was a fairly quick recovery for Ruotolo, who tore ligaments in his elbow pitching in Double-A in August of 2018. He remembers being in New Hampshire because the team was headed to Portland (Maine) next and he’d had friends and family planning to come to the games. Being in his third year of pro ball at that point helped Ruotolo handle the reality of undergoing a serious surgery like Tommy John.
“It’s pro ball so you see it all the time. You see your friends go down, see them come back stronger throwing harder more consistently,” he said. “I knew my elbow was pretty messed up. I was never down, it was more like let’s do this and let’s get better.”
It can take anywhere from 12 to 24 months for a pitcher to fully recovery from a Tommy John procedure. It was on the low-end, just 12 months, before Ruotolo was pitching in a game again when the Giants sent him to rookie ball last July. Since he’s a relief pitcher, he could operate on a strict pitch count and face live batters rather than just building strength in the bullpen.
“If I had two strikes on a guy and hit the limit, I’d get pulled,” Ruotolo said. “At first it really didn’t feel normal. I didn’t feel like I had any life on the ball. I’d hit the mid 90’s on the gun but it didn’t feel like that at all; if someone told me I was throwing 88, I would’ve believed them.”
A full winter of strength training and a little bit more rest sent Ruotolo, who struck out 356 in his high school career at Peabody and was Salem News Player of the Year in 2012, to camp feeling stronger than ever.
Converted to a closer at Connecticut, Ruotolo’s been an ace in high-leverage situations ever since. He’s 34-for-38 in save situations as a professional and he’s only allowed 24 earned runs in 135 innings (1.59 ERA). His batting average against as a pro is .181 and his strikeout numbers (197-to-52 walk ratio and 13-per-nine) are excellent.
Most publications rate Ruotolo among the top-50 prospects in the Giants system.
Still he’s looking to improve. Ruotolo recently added a splitter to his arsenal and has started working on a slider. It’s all part of the next generation analytics that come at the professional level -- and as a thinking man’s pitcher, Ruotolo can’t get enough.
“I thought I had a pretty good changeup and they’re like ‘With your release and the typical swing pattern, actually you’d be better off with a splitter.’ It’s crazy how much data there is,” Ruotolo said.
“I love learning about this stuff. There’s so much to study between your own tendencies, hitter’s tendencies, your hot zones and the way it changes in different counts. It’s one huge game of chess between the batter and the pitcher.”
Now it’s a waiting game to see when baseball begins again, which could be May, June or July depending on how the pandemic evolves. In the meantime, Ruotolo’s working out as best as he can; Giants strength coaches are asking players to send photos of whatever home gyms they happen to have to maximize the workout possibilities in isolation.
“They’re keeping in touch, pretty much stay in shape to the best of our ability. For me, it’s staying as strong and as flexible as I possibly can,” said Ruotolo, who’s been fortunate enough to find some throwing partners (for very long tosses while constantly wiping down the baseball) so he can keep his arm loose while practicing social distancing.
“There’s a rough program and it’s mostly keeping things safe and low key. If I can get out and throw four times a week, maybe five, that’s great.”
Ruotolo went into Spring Training hoping to prove he was worthy of making a Major League debut sometime in 2020. That remains his goal and right now, he’d be psyched just to be able to take the mound in a competitive setting.
“Maybe it’s a short season, maybe you add a month in the fall, no one knows. Any kind of baseball would be a boost right now,” he said. “I’m feeling healthy. I’m feeling really good. I can’t wait to get back out there.”
NORTH SHORE PRO BASEBALL CONNECTIONS
Here’s a list of pro baseball players with local ties and their last clubs
PLAYER HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL MLB ORG.
Max Burt North Andover/St. John’s Prep NY Yankees (Reached Double-A and was in big league spring training)
Spencer Brown Beverly LA Angels (reached rookie ball)
Ryan January Swampscott Arizona (Single-A)
Pat Ruotolo Peabody San Francisco (Reached Double-A and was in big league spring training)
Mike Yastrzemski Andover/St. John’s Prep San Francisco (Major Leaguer)
Ben Bowden Lynn/Lynn English Colorado (Reached Triple-A)
